AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter – the Company), code 304151376, registered office address Aguonų g. 24, Vilnius. The total number of ordinary registered shares issued by AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius is 894,630,333; ISIN code – LT0000130023.

The Company informs that on 29 April 2020 it received the report of Ignitis Grupė, UAB, on the implementation of the tender offer for shares of ESO (hereinafter – the Report).

The Report indicates that during the period of the official tender offers, which lasted from 3 April 2020 to 22 April 2020, 23 932 346 (twenty three million nine hundred thirty-two thousand three hundred and forty-six) shares of ESO were buyout, which equals to 2.68 % of the authorized capital of the Company.

After the official tender offer for shares of ESO, Ignitis Grupė, UAB, owns 97.66% of the shares of the Company, other shareholders owns 2.34% of the shares of the Company.

It is noted that after the implementation of the tender offer, Ignitis Grupė, UAB, crossed threshold of 95% of the Company’s voting rights.

The Report is available on: http://www.eso.lt/en/home/delisting



