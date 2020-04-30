AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter referred to as the Company) company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.



The Company informs that on 29 April 2020 it received the report of Ignitis Grupė, UAB, on the implementation of the tender offer for shares of ESO (hereinafter – the Report).

The Report indicates that during the period of the official tender offers, which lasted from 3 April 2020 to 22 April 2020, 4 081 833 (four million eighty-one thousand eight hundred and thirty-three) shares of GEN were buyout, which equals to 0.63 % of the authorized capital of the Company.

After the official tender offer for shares of GEN, Ignitis Grupė, UAB, owns 97.45% of the shares of the Company, other shareholders owns 2.55% of the shares of the Company.

The Report is available on www.ignitisgamyba.lt/en/for-investors/delisting/4584 .