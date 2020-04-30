Bagsværd, Denmark, 30 April 2020 – In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novo Nordisk A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.



Referring to Company Announcement no 25/2020 dated 28 April 2020, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per 30 April 2020.

Number of shares

(of DKK 0.20 each) Share capital (nominal value, DKK) Number of votes1



A shares

537,436,000

107,487,200

107,487,200,000



B shares

1,812,564,000

362,512,800

36,251,280,000



Total

2,350,000,000

470,000,000

143,738,480,000

1 Each A share of DKK 0.01 carries 10 votes, whereas each B share of DKK 0.01 carries one vote. Thus, each A share of DKK 0.20 carries 200 votes and each B share of DKK 0.20 (the present denomination of the company's shares) carries 20 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of Novo Nordisk A/S.

Further information



Company announcement No 26 / 2020

Attachment