Bagsværd, Denmark, 30 April 2020 – In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novo Nordisk A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.
Referring to Company Announcement no 25/2020 dated 28 April 2020, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per 30 April 2020.
|Number of shares
(of DKK 0.20 each)
|Share capital (nominal value, DKK)
|Number of votes1
|
A shares
537,436,000
107,487,200
107,487,200,000
|
B shares
1,812,564,000
362,512,800
|
36,251,280,000
|
Total
2,350,000,000
470,000,000
|
143,738,480,000
1 Each A share of DKK 0.01 carries 10 votes, whereas each B share of DKK 0.01 carries one vote. Thus, each A share of DKK 0.20 carries 200 votes and each B share of DKK 0.20 (the present denomination of the company's shares) carries 20 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of Novo Nordisk A/S.
Further information
|Media:
|Anne Margrethe Hauge
|+45 4442 3450
|amhg@novonordisk.com
|Ken Inchausti (US)
|+1 609 786 8316
|kiau@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
|+45 3075 2175
|dabo@novonordisk.com
|Valdemar Borum Svarrer
|+45 3079 0301
|jvls@novonordisk.com
|Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk
|+45 3075 2253
|arnd@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root
|+45 3079 4211
|mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Kristoffer Due Berg (US)
|+1 609 235 2989
|krdb@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 26 / 2020
Attachment
Novo Nordisk A/S
Bagsvaerd, DENMARK
200430_Voting_rights_share_capitalFILE URL | Copy the link below
top.apis.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: