LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 28, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of HF Foods Group Inc. ("HF Foods" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG ) investors who purchased securities between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your HF Foods investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report claiming that HF Foods engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder money was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the Company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.52, or over 20%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) that HF Foods was “gaming” the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HF Foods securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 28, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

