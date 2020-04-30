·Company to hold conference call for analysts and investors today at 18:00 CET
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 30, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ( “Kiadis”, “Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces its audited 2019 Annual Results for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.
Arthur Lahr, CEO of Kiadis commented, “2019 was a transformational year for Kiadis with the acquisition of CytoSen Therapeutics in the first half; the termination of the ATIR101 development program in the second half; and the restructuring and refocus of our organization solely on Kiadis’ natural killer (“K-NK”) cell therapies in the fourth quarter. We were faced with some difficult decisions during the year, but we were always guided by our core values of always doing what is right and putting our patients first. In the face of adversity, I am proud of the decisions that our team has made and believe that we have emerged in 2020 as a stronger organization.”
Key Developments (including post reporting period)
|Financial Highlights
|(Amounts in EUR million, except per share data)
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Total revenue and other income
|Total operating expenses
|Research and development
|(43.0)
|(17.5)
|(25.5)
|General and administrative
|(30.2)
|(7.7)
|(22.5)
|Operating result
|(73.2)
|(25.2)
|(48.0)
|Net financial result
|20.7
|(4.6)
|25.3
|Net result
|(52.6)
|(29.8)
|(22.8)
|Net operating cash flow
|(48.3)
|(24.2)
|(24.1)
|Cash position at end of year
|29.5
|60.3
|(30.8)
|Equity
|34.3
|44.1
|(9.8)
|Earnings per share before dilution (EUR)
|(1.92)
|(1.46)
|(0.46)
Revenue & Other Income
·The Group did not record revenue and/or other income in 2019 and 2018.
Operating Expenses
OPERATING RESULTS
As a result of the overall increase in total operating expenses, the Group's operating loss increased from EUR25.2 million in 2018 to EUR73.2 million in 2019.
NET FINANCIAL RESULT
NET RESULT
·As a result of the above items, the loss for the year increased by EUR22.8 million to EUR52.6 million in 2019 versus a loss of EUR29.8 million in 2018.
CASH FLOWS
·Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by EUR30.8 million from EUR60.3 million at year-end 2018 to EUR29.5 million at the end of 2019. This decrease mainly results from the net operating cash outflow amounting to EUR48.3 million, capital expenses of EUR4.5 million and repayments of outstanding loans of EUR5.7 million, offset by the net proceeds of a share offering for a total amount of EUR25.3 million and cash balances of CytoSen for an amount of EUR3.1 million, which we acquired on June 5, 2019.
EQUITY
·The Company's equity position amounted to EUR34.3 million at year-end 2019 versus EUR44.1 million at the end of 2018, a decrease of EUR9.8 million. The main drivers of this decrease are the loss for the year of EUR52.6 million offset by net proceeds of a share offering of EUR25.3 million in total and shares issued upon the acquisition of a business combination.
Earnings per share
·The undiluted loss per share for 2019 increased to EUR 1.92 compared to EUR 1.46 in 2018.
Annual Report
The Annual Report 2019 is available on Kiadis Pharma’s website.
Conference Call and Presentation
To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following numbers ten minutes prior to commencement of the call:
Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Netherlands, Amsterdam: +31 (0) 207956614
UK, London: +44 (0) 8444819752
US, New York: +16467413167
US, toll free: 18778709135
Event Plus Passcode: 4968027
A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.kiadis.com/events-and-presentations or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ctgdx37.
For more information, please contact:
|Kiadis Pharma:
Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs
Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305
m.cimino@kiadis.com
|Optimum Strategic Communications:
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile
Tel: +44 203 950 9144
David Brilleslijper (Amsterdam)
Tel: +31 610 942 514
kiadis@optimumcomms.com
About Kiadis Pharma’s K-NK-Cell Therapies
Kiadis Pharma’s K-NK platform is designed to deliver potent NK cells to help each patient, without the need for genetic engineering. Kiadis Pharma’s programs consist of off-the-shelf and haploidentical donor NK-cell therapy products for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors as adjunctive and stand-alone therapies.
The Company’s PM21 particle technology enables improved ex vivo expansion and activation of cytotoxic NK cells supporting multiple high-dose infusions. Kiadis Pharma’s proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform is based on NK cells from unique universal donors and can make NK-cell therapy product rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a potentially wide range of indications.
Kiadis Pharma is developing K-NK002, which is administered as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic on top of HSCT, and K-NK003 for the treatment of relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, Kiadis Pharma has pre-clinical programs evaluating NK-cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.
About Kiadis Pharma
Founded in 1997, Kiadis Pharma is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis Pharma is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life. The Company’s shares are listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels under the ticker KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.Kiadis Pharma is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at kiadis.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis Pharma’s or, as appropriate, Kiadis Pharma’s officers’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis Pharma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis Pharma nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Kiadis Pharma N.V.
Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: