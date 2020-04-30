ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULT
The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 2:00pm.
1. All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.
|Resolutions
|Votes
For
|Percentage For
|Votes Against
|Votes
Total
|Votes
Withheld
|1
|To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors
|239,134,290
|99.72
|676,608
|239,810,898
|122,442
|2
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|237,823,727
|99.46
|1,285,199
|239,108,926
|824,413
|3
|To declare the normal dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company
|238,144,967
|99.25
|1,787,774
|239,932,741
|599
|4
|To re-elect David Stevens (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,897,318
|99.99
|25,525
|239,922,843
|10,497
|5
|To re-elect Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,118,630
|99.66
|805,308
|239,923,938
|9,402
|6
|To re-elect Annette Court (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,094,944
|99.65
|828,993
|239,923,937
|9,402
|7
|To re-elect Jean Park (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,923,148
|99.99
|790
|239,923,938
|9,402
|8
|To re-elect George Manning Rountree (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,806,384
|99.95
|116,459
|239,922,843
|10,497
|9
|To re-elect Owen Clarke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,145,678
|99.68
|778,259
|239,923,937
|9,402
|10
|To re-elect Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,199,859
|99.70
|723,982
|239,923,841
|9,499
|11
|To re-elect Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,922,154
|99.99
|592
|239,922,746
|10,594
|12
|To re-elect Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,911,871
|99.99
|175
|239,912,046
|21,294
|13
|To re-elect Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|239,923,051
|99.99
|790
|239,923,841
|9,499
|14
|To reappoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors of the Company
|239,920,616
|99.99
|2,216
|239,922,832
|10,508
|15
|To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP
|239,912,274
|99.99
|11,562
|239,923,836
|9,504
|16
|The rules of the 2015 Discretionary Free Share Scheme are amended and to add a new sub-plan application
|238,358,825
|99.35
|1,564,067
|239,922,892
|10,448
|17
|Authority for political donations and expenditure
|237,705,012
|99.08
|2,216,220
|239,921,232
|12,067
|18
|To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities
|230,382,857
|96.02
|9,540,604
|239,923,461
|9,879
|19
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company
|239,083,011
|99.99
|18,830
|239,101,841
|831,499
|20
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company
|238,969,603
|99.94
|132,237
|239,101,840
|831,499
|21
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases
|238,807,014
|99.54
|1,105,572
|239,912,586
|20,753
|22
|To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days notice
|228,774,402
|95.35
|11,158,339
|239,932,741
|599
At the close of business on 30th April 2020, the issued share capital of the Company was 294,037,749 ordinary shares.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Mark Waters
Group Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI:213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Admiral Group PLC
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: