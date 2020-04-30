 

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULT

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 2:00pm.

1.        All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

 ResolutionsVotes
For		Percentage ForVotes  AgainstVotes
Total		Votes
Withheld
1To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors239,134,29099.72676,608239,810,898122,442
2To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report237,823,72799.461,285,199239,108,926824,413
3To declare the normal dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company238,144,96799.251,787,774239,932,741599
4To re-elect David Stevens (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,897,31899.9925,525239,922,84310,497
5To re-elect Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company239,118,63099.66805,308239,923,9389,402
6To re-elect Annette Court (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company239,094,94499.65828,993239,923,9379,402
7To re-elect Jean Park (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company239,923,14899.99790239,923,9389,402
8To re-elect George Manning Rountree (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company239,806,38499.95116,459239,922,84310,497
9To re-elect Owen Clarke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company239,145,67899.68778,259239,923,9379,402
10To re-elect Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company239,199,85999.70723,982239,923,8419,499
11To re-elect Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company239,922,15499.99592239,922,74610,594
12To re-elect Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company239,911,87199.99175239,912,04621,294
13To re-elect Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company239,923,05199.99790239,923,8419,499
14To reappoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors of the Company239,920,61699.992,216239,922,83210,508
15To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP239,912,27499.9911,562239,923,8369,504
16The rules of the 2015 Discretionary Free Share Scheme are amended and to add a new sub-plan application238,358,82599.351,564,067239,922,89210,448
17Authority for political donations and expenditure237,705,01299.082,216,220239,921,23212,067
18To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities230,382,85796.029,540,604239,923,4619,879
19To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company239,083,01199.9918,830239,101,841831,499
20To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company238,969,60399.94132,237239,101,840831,499
21To authorise the Company to make market purchases238,807,01499.541,105,572239,912,58620,753
22To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days notice228,774,40295.3511,158,339239,932,741599

At the close of business on 30th April 2020, the issued share capital of the Company was 294,037,749 ordinary shares.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Mark Waters
Group Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI:213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685