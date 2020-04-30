ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULT

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 2:00pm.

1. All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

Resolutions Votes

For Percentage For Votes Against Votes

Total Votes

Withheld 1 To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors 239,134,290 99.72 676,608 239,810,898 122,442 2 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 237,823,727 99.46 1,285,199 239,108,926 824,413 3 To declare the normal dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company 238,144,967 99.25 1,787,774 239,932,741 599 4 To re-elect David Stevens (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,897,318 99.99 25,525 239,922,843 10,497 5 To re-elect Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,118,630 99.66 805,308 239,923,938 9,402 6 To re-elect Annette Court (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,094,944 99.65 828,993 239,923,937 9,402 7 To re-elect Jean Park (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,923,148 99.99 790 239,923,938 9,402 8 To re-elect George Manning Rountree (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,806,384 99.95 116,459 239,922,843 10,497 9 To re-elect Owen Clarke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,145,678 99.68 778,259 239,923,937 9,402 10 To re-elect Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,199,859 99.70 723,982 239,923,841 9,499 11 To re-elect Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,922,154 99.99 592 239,922,746 10,594 12 To re-elect Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,911,871 99.99 175 239,912,046 21,294 13 To re-elect Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 239,923,051 99.99 790 239,923,841 9,499 14 To reappoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors of the Company 239,920,616 99.99 2,216 239,922,832 10,508 15 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP 239,912,274 99.99 11,562 239,923,836 9,504 16 The rules of the 2015 Discretionary Free Share Scheme are amended and to add a new sub-plan application 238,358,825 99.35 1,564,067 239,922,892 10,448 17 Authority for political donations and expenditure 237,705,012 99.08 2,216,220 239,921,232 12,067 18 To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities 230,382,857 96.02 9,540,604 239,923,461 9,879 19 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company 239,083,011 99.99 18,830 239,101,841 831,499 20 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company 238,969,603 99.94 132,237 239,101,840 831,499 21 To authorise the Company to make market purchases 238,807,014 99.54 1,105,572 239,912,586 20,753 22 To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days notice 228,774,402 95.35 11,158,339 239,932,741 599

At the close of business on 30th April 2020, the issued share capital of the Company was 294,037,749 ordinary shares.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Mark Waters

Group Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc



LEI:213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685





