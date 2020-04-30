Press release

Paris La Défense, 30 April 2020

Availability of 2019 Universal Registration Document (French version)

Albioma announces that the French version of its Universal Registration Document for the 2019 financial year has been made available to the public. It has been filed with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 30 April 2020, under number D-20.0417.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report for the 2019 financial year;

the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance for the 2019 financial year;

the description of the share buy-back programme submitted for approval at the General Meeting of shareholders of 29 May 2020.

The Universal Registration Document may be consulted on Albioma’s website, www.albioma.com (“Financial publications” tab) and is available upon simple request at the Company’s head office at the following address: Albioma, Company Secretariat, Tour Opus 12, 77 esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92914 La Défense Cedex, France.

The English version of the Universal Registration Document shall be available shortly.

Next on the agenda: annual General Meeting of shareholders, on 29 May 2020 at 3 pm (CET).

About Albioma

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



The Group, which is established in Overseas France, Mauritius and Brazil, has developed a unique partnership for 25 years with the sugar industry, to produce renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue from sugar cane.



Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power overseas where it constructs and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

Albioma shares are listed on EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO). www.albioma.com





