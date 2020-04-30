Kinepolis Group NV

Press release

Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

30 April 2020, 17h45

On 27 April 2020, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc., notifying that, following a transfer of voting rights or securities with voting rights, it holds 2.98% of the voting rights of the company and as such, has crossed downwards the 3% threshold.

Taking into account the equivalent financial instruments the voting rights amount to 3.05%.

The notification signed on 27 April 2020 contains the following information:

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the

notification requirement: BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock International Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Transaction date: 24 April 2020

Relevant threshold: 3%

Denominator: 27 365 197

Notification details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 2 056 2 056 0.01% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 24 764 9 903 0.04% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 1 483 0 0.00% BlackRock Fund Advisors 128 503 186 870 0.68% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 76 243 96 872 0.35% BlackRock International Limited 55 970 27 558 0.10% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 124 124 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 668 190 490 971 1.79% Subtotal 957 333 814 354 2.98% TOTAL 814 354 0 2.98% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments



After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date











Exercise period or date







# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised



% of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities lent 18 099 0.07% physical BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Securities lent 2 977 0.01% physical TOTAL 21 076 0.08%











TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 835 430 3.05%

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, as well as the aforementioned notification and this regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 €

Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

Contact