PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, the rising need to curtail escalating healthcare costs and growing focus on the abuse of controlled substances & reduction of fraud are major factors boosting the growth of global e-prescribing market. In addition, the governments of developed economies are focusing on initiatives and incentive programs regarding adoption of e-prescribing solutions, which will propel the market growth during the forecast period. Electronic Prescribing (E-Prescribing) solutions are broadly adopted among healthcare industry owing to its benefits such as less risk of misplaced or lost prescription, fewer medication errors due to being hand-written or misunderstood in-phone prescriptions, and improved patient’s safety. Also, growing development of well-established healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of e-prescribing in the emerging economies across Asia Pacific region are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global e-prescribing market. However, increasing concerns regarding workflow & security of digital healthcare records and high costs associated with e-prescribing solutions especially in the HIT or HER systems are expected to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

The research report also provides detailed information on the key segments of the Global E-Prescribing Market. The key segments are component, deployment, end user, and region. By component, the report categorizes the market into solutions and services. Based on deployment, the industry is classified into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and office-based physicians. Furthermore, this report focuses on the regions comprising Asia Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. In addition, the report sketches the competitive scenarios of different regions to help investors, market vendors, and new entrants to determine developing economies.

Along with this, the report provides information about major key players as well as small players of the e-prescribing market. Some of these players are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., Change Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, DrFirst.com, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Practice Fusion, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., Surescripts, and others.

