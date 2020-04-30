Bezons, April 30, 2020 – 6:00pm – RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is reporting its revenues for the first quarter of 2020.



Business developments

At March 31 (€m) 2020 2019 Change Systems 2.3 4.1 -44% Evaporators 0.0 0.8 -100% Services and accessories 3.0 1.7 +79% Total reported revenues 5.3 6.6 -19%

2020 first-quarter revenues came to €5.3m, down 19% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

MBE systems revenues totaled €2.3m, contracting 44% compared with the first quarter of 2019. It includes billing for one production system, compared with two for the first quarter of 2019. The current difficulties related to exports have led to the delay in the billing of a research system in the second quarter.

In line with previous quarters, evaporator revenues are not significant due to the lack of investment in the OLED screen industry.

Revenues for services and accessories show strong year-on-year growth, up 79% to €3.0m.

At end-March 2020, the breakdown of RIBER's revenues was as follows: 62% in Europe, 34% in Asia and 4% in the US.

Order book developments

At March 31 (€m) 2020 2019 Change Systems 18.9* 25.3 -25% Evaporators 0.0 0.1 -100% Services and accessories 7,6* 6.8 +11% Total order book 26.5 32.2 -18%

* Reclassification of a system equipment in Services and accessories for €0.6m.

At end-March 2020, the order book totaled €26.5m. The systems order book represents €18.9m, down 25% due to the difficulties of finalizing contracts in Asia linked to the pandemic. It includes 11 machines to be delivered in 2020, with three production units. The order book for services and accessories is up 11% to €7.6m.

Outlook for 2020

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, RIBER has adapted its organization in order to minimize the impact of this health crisis on its business. The Company has taken all the measures needed to ensure the safety of its staff and continue operating.

Thanks to the actions rolled out since March 13, RIBER has been able to keep almost all its staff operational, working either from home or on site. More specifically, the Company is still able to produce and deliver, while continuing to develop its strategic projects. However, the Company faces a slowdown in its commercial activity, with certain orders deferred, especially in China, RIBER’s leading region, where the 5G market is still very buoyant.

Next date

• June 23, 2020: General Meeting held as a closed session

About RIBER

RIBER is a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment. It designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices.

ISIN: FR0000075954 |Reuters: RIBE.PA |Bloomberg: RIB: FP

www.riber.com

