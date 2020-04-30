30 April 2020

LSE Code: 3SIL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE SILVER 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00B7XD2195) from USD 0.2 to USD 0.02, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 23 March 2020, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 30 April 2020.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 30 April 2020.