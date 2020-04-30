“Grindeks” audited consolidated financial statements of 2019 is submitted to “Nasdaq Riga” together with Corporate Governance Report and Non-financial Statement of the year of 2019.
Further information:
Laila Klavina
Head of the Communications Department, JSC “Grindeks”
Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012
Fax: (+371) 67083505
E-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv
Attachments
Grindeks
Riga, LATVIA
Grindeks-Nefinansu-zinojums-2019-ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
Grindeks LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: