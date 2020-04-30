Radisson Hospitality AB (publ), one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and part of the Radisson Hotel Group, published today its 2019 Annual Report, along with Radisson Hotel Group’s Annual Responsible Business Report.



This year’s Annual Report highlights how the company has delivered results in line with our motto of Every Moment Matters and our five-year operating plan. The Global Responsible Business Report describes Radisson Hotel Group’s achievements and initiatives around its three pillars: Think People, Think Planet, Think Community, such as the launch of carbon neutral meetings and its partnership with ECPAT-USA to fight human trafficking.

The reports are 100% digital to support our commitment to sustainability and can be downloaded as PDFs from: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors/financial-information

Radisson Hospitality AB will release its Financial Report Q1 2020 on 29 May 2020 and will host its quarterly webcast on 2 June 2020.

For more information, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors

INVESTOR RELATION CONTACT

Sergio Amodeo, Executive Vice President & CFO

sergio.amodeo@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and a member of the Radisson Hotel Group.

Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA – Radisson Hospitality AB operates and develops hotel brands across EMEA – including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED and Park Inn by Radisson.

Radisson Hospitality AB features a portfolio of 387 hotels, with 84,800+ rooms in operation and 125 hotels, with 24,900+ rooms under development in 80 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson Hospitality AB and its brands employ 44,000+ team members. Radisson Hospitality AB has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere nine times.

Radisson Hospitality AB is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

For more information on Radisson Hospitality AB, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com

For more information on Radisson Hotel Group, visit www.radissonhotels.com/corporate

