ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Sam Insurance Agency underwriter National General Insurance announced a 15% credit on all applicable April premiums for auto, RV, and motorcycle insurance policyholders, as well as a commitment from National General to donate $3M toward COVID-19 relief efforts.



The credit will automatically apply to auto, RV, and motorcycle insurance customers with an active policy through April 30, 2020, subject to state regulatory approvals. This credit is in addition to other substantial billing relief efforts currently in place in response to COVID-related hardships and may vary in different states.

"We’re in this together, which is why we want to help our customers as much as possible and ease some of the financial hardship they may be experiencing,” said Ben Harrison, Vice President of Business Development for National General Insurance. “Through our relationship with The Good Sam Insurance Agency, helping our customers get outside has always been at the core of our business. In times like these, it’s difficult to not be able to experience the outdoors fully, but as soon as it’s safe to explore again, National General and Good Sam Insurance will be here."

National General has also committed $3M toward various COVID-19 relief efforts. These efforts include, but are not limited to, donations to select charitable organizations that support communities in which our employees and policyholders live and work.

About The Good Sam Insurance Agency

The Good Sam Insurance Agency, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a specialty recreational vehicle insurance agency. The Good Sam Insurance Agency has been providing various insurance products, including RV, auto, and motorcycle insurance, for nearly 40 years.

Source: The Good Sam Insurance Agency

*Premium credit available on policies in-force on April 30, 2020 and may be limited to certain coverages in certain states. Policies underwritten by National General Insurance Company and its affiliated carriers in the National General Insurance Group, Winston Salem, NC.