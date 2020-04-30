SYDNEY, Australia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Storage Container Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve.



The Food Storage Container Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trends, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast up to 2027. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as The Clorox Company, Tupperware, Newell Brands, Amcor plc, LocknLock Co., Ltd., NuWave, LLC., OXO, Molded Fiber Glass Tray Company, Prepara, Thermos L.L.C., Freshware., The Oneida Group Inc., Glasslock USA, Inc., Vremi, Vtopmart, EMSA GmbH, Silgan Containers., LINDAR Corporation, Detmold Group, Pactiv LLC, among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Food Storage Container Market

Food Storage Container Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and is expected to reach USD 215,653.52 million by 2027. Increased demand of food storage containers in bakeries & confectionaries is accelerating the demand of food storage containers in the market.

Globally, Asia-Pacific region is dominating because growing requirement of storing products which can minimise the spoilage of the food that accelerates the Global Food Storage Container Market .

This food storage container market report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on food storage container market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Food Storage Container Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into metal, plastics, glass, acrylic, ceramic, silicone, paper and others. Plastics are dominating the food storage container market because of the high demand of unbreakable and durable material in manufacturing processes.



On the basis of purpose, the market is segmented into microwave compatible, airtight container and others. In this segment, airtight container is dominating the food storage container market due to increasing demand of leakage proof food storage containers which protects the spoilage of the food.



On the basis of shape, the market is segmented into round, square and others. Square is dominating the Asia-Pacific food storage container market because the manufacturing process is less difficult as compare to other shapes of containers.



On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into less than 100 ml, 100-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-1500 ml, 1500-2000 ml, more than 2000 ml. In this segment, more than 2000 ml is dominating because of huge demand of large size containers as more quantity at one time in hotels, bakeries and many more.



On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into injection molding, extrusion, stretch blow molding, thermoforming and others. Extrusion segment is dominating the food storage container market because the process leads to the minimum wastage of the resources.



On the basis of appearance, the market is segmented into transparent and colored. In this segment, transparent is dominating because it does not include the usage of chemicals which is more in colored containers and with that the visibility became easier.



On the basis of function, the market is segmented into storage, conveying & transport, picking, handling, interlinked workstations and others. Storage segment is dominating the food storage container market due to increasing requirement of preserving food which can be used for longer duration.



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into household, bakery & confectionary, chocolates, convenience food, fruits & vegetables, meat, fish & poultry, condiments & spices, dairy products and others. In this segment, bakery & confectionary is dominating due to the growing requirement of storing food in bulk in bakeries.

The Food Storage Container market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of The Clorox Company, Tupperware, Newell Brands, Amcor plc, LocknLock Co., Ltd., NuWave, LLC., OXO, Molded Fiber Glass Tray Company, Prepara, Thermos L.L.C., Freshware., The Oneida Group Inc., Glasslock USA, Inc., Vremi, Vtopmart, EMSA GmbH, Silgan Containers., LINDAR Corporation, Detmold Group, Pactiv LLC, among other domestic and global players.

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

