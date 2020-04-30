Vancouver, Canada, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (the “Company”) and its management will rely on the 45-day extension afforded by the CSA to file its 2019 annual and Q1 2020 reports. Management indicates they will be able to file the 2019 annual and Q1 2020 quarterly financials, the Management Discussion and Analysis, and the CEO/CFO certifications, within the 45-day extension, in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515: Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.



There are no other material items management needs to share at this time.

Members of the company’s management team and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy in accordance to the principles of Section 9 of National Policy 11-207.

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd is a diversified healthcare company focused on the production and distribution of non-THC CBD (cannabidiol) products for consumers’ personal therapeutic use.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: "NVG.CN)"; (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN")

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, zero THC, CBD products. NVG CBD products sales will commence in early Q1 2020 under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels. Nass Valley Gateway's products will target the pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada

Phone: +1 609-751-0032

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.net