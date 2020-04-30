VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOODFINE PROFESSIONAL CENTRES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (the "Partnership") announces that it will be relying on the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators in respect of its obligation to file (i) its annual financial statements required by subsection 4.2(a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and its annual management's discussion and analysis required by subsection 5.1(1) of NI 51-102 ("Annual Financial Reports") on or before April 30, 2020; and (ii) its interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020, required by subsection 4.4(b) of NI 51-102 and its interim management's discussion and analysis required by subsection 5.1(1) of NI 51-102 ("Interim Financial Reports") on or before May 31, 2020. Management of the Partnership expects that the Partnership's Annual Financial Reports will be filed on or about June 14, 2020, and its Interim Financial Reports will be filed on or about July 15, 2020.
The Partnership confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 -Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
The only material developments of the Partnership that have occurred since November 27, 2018, the date of filing of the last interim financial report of the Partnership, have been:
CONTACT FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Peter M. Woodfine
Chief Executive Officer
Woodfine Professional Centres Inc.
Oceanic Plaza, 23rd Floor
1066 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 3X2
+1 604-648-4208
info@woodfine.co
www.woodfine.co
Woodfine Management Corp.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
W_ProfCen_marketwire.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: