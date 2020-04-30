Downing FOUR VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
30 April 2020

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 30 April 2020, are summarised as follows:

 
Shares in issue		Voting rights per share 
Voting rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each  56,750,335860  48,805,288,100
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each23,218,51186019,967,919,460
Total voting rights    74,795,459,864

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.