Downing FOUR VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
30 April 2020
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 30 April 2020, are summarised as follows:
Shares in issue
|Voting rights per share
|
Voting rights
|DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each
|7,867,247
|232
|1,825,201,304
|DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
|11,192,136
|375
|4,197,051,000
|Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each
|56,750,335
|860
|48,805,288,100
|Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each
|23,218,511
|860
|19,967,919,460
|Total voting rights
|74,795,459,864
The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Downing FOUR VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM