ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) (“NSRI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions to tree and storm waste disposal, today announces its “Current Information” status with OTC Markets Group and provides corporate updates.



OTC Markets categorizes pink companies into current, limited or no information based on the information they provide to investors. Achieving Pink Current Information status underscores NSRI’s commitment to meet reporting deadlines and maintain transparency with potential and current shareholders.

“We are pleased to announce NSRI’s Current Information status as a measurement of the Company’s broader growth strategy. This determination allows new investors to own a stake in NSRI while providing a platform from which we can offer full transparency on our progress,” stated NSRI CEO and Director Anthony “Tony” Raynor.

A detailed presentation of NSRI’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities is available at www.networknewswire.info/nsri/presentation .

About National Storm Recovery, Inc. (NSRI)



National Storm Recovery, Inc. (“NSRI”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company and its Sustainable Green Team’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting of tree debris through its tree services division, and collection sites, then through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial customers.

To learn more please visit: www.NationalArborCare.com

