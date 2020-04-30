30 avril 2020
FINANCIÈRE DE L’ODET
Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2019
Financière de l’Odet annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l’exercice 2019.
Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l’adresse www.financiere-odet.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport financier annuel).
Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d’entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.
