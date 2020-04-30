LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ: HALL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark revealed its decision to "exit its Binding Primary Auto business." In one day, Hallmark's share price fell $2.10, to close at $12.23 per share. Then, on March 11, 2020, Hallmark announced that it had fired its public accounting firm over "a disagreement," causing the share price to fall nearly 30%, to close at $5.71 per share. Then on March 17, 2020, Hallmark filed a letter with the SEC indicating that the former public accounting firm had "expanded significantly the scope of its audit on January 31, 2020," and on this news Hallmark’s shares fell to $2.38 per share.

