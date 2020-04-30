Northern Horizon Capital AS as management company of Baltic Horizon Fund informs of change in financial calendar of Baltic Horizon Fund:



Annual 2019 report (audited) of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS will be disclosed on week 19. Previously the planned disclosure time of the report was week 18.

Q1 2020 interim report (unaudited consolidated) will be disclosed on week 20. Previously the planned disclosure time of the report was week 19.



Updated financial calendar is available on Baltic Horizon Fund webpage.

For additional information please contact::

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.