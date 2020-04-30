SYNERGIE announces the publication of 2019 Financial Report

Paris, 30 April 2020: SYNERGIE announces that the 2019 Financial Report is available on its website www.synergie.com

About SYNERGIE

A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 750 agencies in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2019 consolidated turnover of €2,642 million, including more than 50% abroad. The strategy employed by SYNERGIE Group is based on an active organic and external growth policy that is intended to strengthen its positioning as a key European actor.





EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT B

ISIN: FR0000032658, Mnémo: SDG

Reuters: SDGI.PA, Bloomberg: SDG:FP

www.synergie.com

11 avenue du Colonel Bonnet – 75 016 PARIS

SE (European Company) with a capital of 121.810.000€

RCS PARIS 329 925 010

