On Thursday 30 April 2020, Umicore held its ordinary, special and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings broadcasted from its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Shareholders approved all agenda items. Details of the resolutions are available on Umicore’s website.

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting approved the proposal of Umicore’s Board of Directors to, as a matter of prudence and in light of the extreme unpredictability of the global situation due to COVID-19, reduce the dividend in respect of the full year 2019 to € 0.375 per share, which corresponds to the amount of the interim dividend of € 0.375 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) which was already paid out on 27 August 2019. This decision is also to be seen as a way for Umicore’s management and Board of Directors to share the efforts among its stakeholders.





About Umicore

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated in 2019 revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.4 billion (turnover of € 17.5 billion) and currently employs 11,152 people.