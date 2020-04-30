StrongPoint ASA has sold 11 194 own shares. The shares were sold in conjunction with the share program for all employees. The price for the shares was NOK 10,7769 per share, which is the volume weighted average for the past three business days. New holding is 18 212 shares, 0,0 % of the outstanding shares.

The shares are transferred to each employee's securities account. The employees participating in the program gets four allocations per year. The maximum number of shares per employee was 812. There is a lock-in period of one year for the shares, and the discount is set to 20 %. Below is a list of primary insiders that have participated in the program:

Julius Stulpinas, SVP Technology, acquired 812 shares through the program. New holding is 19 097 shares, 0,0 % of the outstanding shares.

Rimantas Mazulis, SVP StrongPoint Baltic, acquired 812 shares through the program. New holding is 12 677 shares, 0,0 % of the outstanding shares.

Odd Flatgård, Marketing Manager StrongPoint AS, acquired 348 shares through the program. New holding is 7 878 shares, 0,0 % of the outstanding shares.

For additional information, please contact:

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Phone +47 920 60 158

About StrongPoint | www.strongpoint.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.