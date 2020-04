TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 07.2020

30.04.2020









At Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ ordinary general meeting, the following proposals from the agenda were approved:

The annual Report for 2019 was approved, including the proposal regarding appropriation of loss.

Carsten Nygaard Knudsen, Søren Dan Johansen, Thomas Stegeager Kvorning, Ola Harald Erici and Anders Wilhjelm were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as the company´s auditor.

Carsten Nygaard Knudsen

Chairman

For further details, please contact:

Carsten Nygaard Knudsen, Chairman, Phone: +45 2146 4236

