NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, the global leader in the legal services industry, announced that Ziad Mantoura has joined as senior vice president and general manager for legal and consulting solutions, as Epiq expands its presence in legal transformation services for the legal industry.

In this role, Ziad will be part of Epiq’s legal solutions business, and will be responsible for the firm’s legal operations consulting, contract analytics and review , spend analytics, information governance and privacy offerings and services for corporations and law firms, as well as Epiq’s international court reporting business.

“It is the perfect time for Ziad to join Epiq,” said Roger Pilc, president of legal solutions at Epiq. “We are seeing corporate and law firm clients accelerate the transformation of their legal work, including via digital transformation. We are in great position to deliver a full suite of solutions, across people, process and technology, to help our clients achieve the business outcomes they seek.”

With his addition to the leadership team, Epiq continues to be the leading player in technology-enabled legal services, with the broadest set of best-in-class offerings and deep expertise in the business of law.

“I am thrilled to join Epiq and help a great company continue to grow and expand into new areas,” said Ziad Mantoura. “Corporate legal teams and law firms have an increasing appetite to re-engineer and re-imagine how work gets done on a global scale. Epiq has the expertise, scale, and infrastructure to work alongside clients to bring about digital transformation in an innovative data driven way. I am looking forward to working with existing and new clients to help them achieve and sustain new levels of performance.”

Before joining Epiq, Ziad was senior vice president at Axiom where he was responsible for leading some of the largest deals and business transformation initiatives in the legal industry in the US and UK. He was also part of the executive team that led the spin out and establishment of ‘Factor’ as a stand-alone entity from Axiom.

In addition to his experience in legal technology and services, Ziad was formerly a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group and an attorney at CMS Cameron McKenna in London. Mantoura earned his MBA from Cambridge University and his law degree from Nottingham Law School.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .

Press Contact