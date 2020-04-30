Concord, NC, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer, Inc.® (OTCMKTS: HYDI) or “the Company” announced today that it is accelerating production of sanitizers to meet the continued demand received by hospitals, nursing homes, state and local governmental organizations, as well as the increased demand anticipated by the re-opening of the U.S. economy.



Hydromer’s First Responder® “alcohol-based” sanitizer and hand rub products are manufactured in accordance with the US FDA & World Health Organization guidelines and are effective agents against COVID-19 as well as other germs. These products have received a very positive response in the market. Hydromer® has been working actively with regional and national healthcare organizations to supply its much needed First Responder™ line of products to hospitals and other health-related institutions throughout the region and across the USA. In preparation for the imminent re-opening of the U.S. economy, Hydromer® is well positioned to meet the growing demand for sanitizing products. This product line will be essential to all public and private establishments such as, retail, offices, restaurants, banks, casinos, and other businesses to comply with health and safety standards and guidelines imposed by the federal government.



“Simultaneously, Hydromer® has increased its hand sanitizer donation program by introducing the "First Responder Pledge", under which the company will continue to proudly donate a portion of the sales to organizations within its local community that continue to be in dire need of sanitizers,” said Peter M. von Dyck, Hydromer® CEO. Visit https://www.hydromer.com/our-pledge/ to learn more and to support the cause. Hydromer® is also actively working on expanding its First Responder™ line to include other delivery formats such as, gels and sprays as well as the First Responder Strong™ line of patented, non-alcohol, triclosan-free, plant-based sanitizers that powerful to kill bacteria and viruses while being gentle on skin.



About Hydromer®

As a globally trusted partner to companies of all sizes, Hydromer® has been offering specialty polymers and surface coating technologies, contract coating services, and custom-designed equipment for diverse applications since 1981. Hydromer’s leading-edge solutions amplify products within many industries, including medical devices, industrial plastics, biotechnology, aerospace and personal care. Hydromer® personifies innovation, driven by a team of exceptional Ph.D. chemists and innovators, offering outstanding R&D, customer service, and tech support. The company continually focuses on the future by developing innovative solutions comprised of more eco-friendly and sustainable approaches. Hydromer® is an FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified production facility.



