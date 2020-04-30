SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is partnering with Matrix Medical Network (Matrix), a leading clinical services company, to help ensure the safety and health of their team members and contractors as the company begins to reopen some facilities. Matrix operates a network of locally based clinical providers and a fleet of mobile health clinics to provide community-based services with advanced diagnostic capabilities and enhanced care options.



When Tyson Foods begins to reopen idled facilities, it will be with the support of Matrix to further help protect the people who work in Tyson facilities, creating additional healthcare access when it comes to their individual health needs.

Matrix will provide the following at select facilities:

Diagnostic (PCR) testing of team members for COVID-19

Daily on-site clinical screening support at Tyson facilities to help ensure a safe working environment

Assistance with the environmental design of Tyson facilities to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread

Team member access to nurse practitioner care with access onsite or through a mobile health clinic

Employee education and support for personal health goals or concerns

“Tyson is committed to implementing all possible measures to protect our team members,” said Hector Gonzalez, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Tyson Foods. “We want to reopen our previously idled facilities, but also want to instill confidence in our workers and reassure them that we care deeply about their individual health needs. Our partnership with Matrix Medical Network will allow us to take additional precautions to help keep our employees safe.”

We are deploying medical clinics at a number of Tyson facilities around the U.S. Additionally, the first deployment of mobile medical clinics will be on-site at Tyson Foods facilities in Louisa County, Iowa; Waterloo, Iowa; Logansport, Indiana; and Pasco, Washington, and several other locations to be determined. Additional medical clinics and mobile medical clinics will be deployed at Tyson facilities as needed.

“It’s a critically important time for us to come together to ensure each other’s health, safety, and stability,” said Dr. Daniel Castillo, Chief Medical Officer for Matrix Medical Network. “As the largest food company in the U.S., Tyson’s top priorities include protecting the health and safety of its workers, while also making sure America’s families have food to eat. At Matrix, our services are structured to provide an extra benefit that can bring peace-of-mind to Tyson team members as they return to work.”

Tyson Foods formed a coronavirus task force in January and has implemented numerous measures to protect workers. The company’s efforts have included:

Taking worker temperatures and installing more than 150 infrared walkthrough temperature scanners in its facilities.

Requiring and supplying facial protection.

Widespread hand sanitizer stations.

Implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, providing more breakroom space, erecting outdoor tents for additional space for breaks where possible, and staggering start times to avoid large gatherings as team members enter the facility.

Relaxing its attendance policy to encourage workers to stay at home when they're sick and eliminating the waiting period for eligibility on short-term disability benefits, so workers can receive pay while they're sick with the flu or COVID-19.

Increasing short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30, 2020, for team members who are unable to work due to illness, as another way of encouraging team members to stay home when they are sick.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit WWW.TYSONFOODS.COM .

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network is a leading clinical services organization supporting the needs of at-risk populations by improving access to care. Matrix has worked with millions of individuals across the country to assess and help them manage their health risks through a team of more than 3,000 clinicians and fleet of mobile health clinics. The company’s unmatched network of healthcare professionals meets individuals where they live and work to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps and offer life-changing services that support them in managing their health.

Matrix has deep roots in clinical assessment and care management services that improve health outcomes, while helping organizations manage risks and connect individuals to more options for the care and support they need. Matrix combines leading-edge technologies and proprietary platforms to harness the massive amounts of data captured to drive better clinical decision-making, improving outcomes and satisfaction while reducing the cost of care. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com .

