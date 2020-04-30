Paris, April 30, 2020
SMCP SA: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
SMCP SA announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel 2019) including the annual financial report for the 2019 fiscal year, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (the Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) on April 30, 2020.
The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes notably:
The French and English versions of the 2019 Universal Registration Document are available on the SMCP’s website (www.smcp.com), section “Regulated information” and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
The 2019 Universal Registration Document is also available at the SMCP SA corporate office: 49, rue Étienne Marcel, 75001 Paris, France.
