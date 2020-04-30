VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS ranked first internationally as a leading corporate citizen for its efforts to support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic by DidTheyHelp.com . The Heroes leaderboard ranks global brands and individuals by awarding a point for each positive action and good deed they make. This third party recognition underpins the deep commitment TELUS team members have in keeping our citizens safe and connected during this health emergency and beyond.



“I am exceptionally proud of the TELUS team’s incredible commitment to give where we live, which has earned TELUS an amazing first place ranking on the “Heroes Leaderboard”. This recognition is thanks to our team members and their incredibly generous contribution of time, funding and intellectual energy in support of those in need and truly make a difference in people’s lives,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “What makes this acknowledgement all the more meaningful is that it is based exclusively on our team’s contributions throughout the COVID-19 crisis and was awarded without provocation, and instead through crowd-sourcing and nominations from the website’s readers. This authentic recognition of our culture of caring in action truly exemplifies TELUS leadership in social capitalism on a worldwide basis, and I am privileged to be part of this extraordinary, generous and dedicated team.”



Throughout the pandemic, the team has provided over $20 million in funding focused on supporting the most vulnerable Canadians to keep them connected, safe, and supported by expanding long-standing charitable initiatives.

To keep Canada’s most vulnerable citizens connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, TELUS is giving more than 10,000 free mobile devices and $0 rate plans, valued at more than $5 million, to hundreds of organizations across the country though its Mobility For Good COVID-19 Emergency Response Program.

COVID-19 Emergency Response Program. Internet for Good is offering high speed broadband internet to qualified low-income families for only $9.95 per month.

is offering high speed broadband internet to qualified low-income families for only $9.95 per month. Health for Good is enabling TELUS mobile health clinics to bring primary healthcare directly to people in need living on the streets in urban centres across Canada.

is enabling TELUS mobile health clinics to bring primary healthcare directly to people in need living on the streets in urban centres across Canada. Tech for Good is helping differently abled Canadians facing challenges using smartphones and tablets with customized technology solutions that help them live more independently.

is helping differently abled Canadians facing challenges using smartphones and tablets with customized technology solutions that help them live more independently. The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is giving $10 million to urgently support and enhance public healthcare capacity and community response across Canada. This funding is supporting medical research, purchasing new medical technology and equipment, such as ventilators, as well as increased support for food security, outreach to isolated seniors, virtual education programs, and mental health initiatives.

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.