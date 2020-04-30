NORTH CONWAY, N.H., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.4MM, or $(0.51) per basic common share.
William J. Woodward President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our first quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we navigate through these unprecedented times, we are following the Center for Disease Control guidelines and have implemented several changes to the way we are operating as an essential business to protect both our employees and customers. Our focus has been on assisting those customers that have been negatively impacted by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. We enter this period of uncertainty in very good financial condition and are well positioned in credit quality, liquidity and capital.”
Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|3/31/2020
|3/31/2019
|Interest and Dividend Income
|$
|8,090
|$
|8,886
|Interest Expense
|1,025
|1,465
|Net Interest and Dividend Income
|7,065
|7,421
|Provision for Loan Losses
|-
|-
|All Other Noninterest Income
|1,144
|1,558
|Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net
|1,142
|157
|Noninterest Expense
|7,715
|7,241
|Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net
|1,636
|1,895
|Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net
|-
|273
|Unrealized (Loss)/Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net
|(3,568
|)
|1,926
|(Loss) Income Before Income Taxe Expense
|(1,932
|)
|-
|4,094
|Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|(540
|)
|798
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(1,392
|)
|$
|3,296
|Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|(1,392
|)
|$
|3,296
|Earnings per Common Share, Basic
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|1.20
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|3/31/2019
|Balance Sheet
|Total Assets
|$
|897,271
|$
|916,995
|$
|936,416
|Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits
|68,998
|78,639
|15,491
|Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value
|143,700
|160,484
|219,473
|Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value
|11,910
|11,899
|16,930
|Loans, Net
|630,128
|628,797
|627,680
|Total Liabilities
|807,006
|825,616
|852,074
|Retail non-maturity deposits
|521,030
|508,724
|491,655
|Municipal non-maturity deposits
|90,466
|110,602
|92,620
|Certificates of deposit
|104,871
|111,771
|160,714
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|-
|-
|24,588
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|50,972
|64,329
|52,202
|Junior Subordinated Debentures
|20,620
|20,620
|20,620
|Stockholders' Equity
|90,265
|91,379
|84,342
|Profitability and Efficiency
|Net Interest Margin
|3.42
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.45
|%
|Yield on Earning Assets
|3.91
|4.05
|4.11
|Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
|0.62
|0.77
|0.83
|Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding
|$
|32.80
|$
|33.21
|$
|30.65
|Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding
|29.19
|29.60
|27.04
|Capital and Credit
|Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets
|11.13
|%
|11.43
|%
|10.56
|%
|Common Equity Risk-Based Capital
|13.07
|13.61
|12.25
|Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital
|16.32
|16.89
|15.38
|Total Risk-Based Capital
|17.51
|18.10
|16.52
|Common Shares Outstanding
|2,751,650
|2,751,650
|2,751,650
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic
|2,751,650
|2,751,650
|2,751,650
|Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans
|0.53
|0.49
|0.42
|Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans
|215
|230
|268.00
About Northway Financial, Inc.
Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.
Contact: Gary Laurash Chief Financial Officer 603-326-7377
