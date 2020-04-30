AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRML), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after the market close, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Thursday, May 14 th @ 4:30pmET

Domestic: 877-407-4018 International: 201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13703168 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139650

About Vermillion, Inc.

Vermillion, Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. OVA1®plus combines our FDA-cleared products OVA1® and OVERA® to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Recently launched, ASPiRA GenetiXSM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Vermillion has expertise in cutting-edge research to inform our next generation of products. Our focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection, and optimize treatment plans. Visit our website for more information about our products at www.vermillion.com .