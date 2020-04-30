 Q1-2020 Key Results
Revenue (millions)$109.4 •  Generated $17.4 million in operating cash flow
GAAP loss per share$0.11 •  Increased cash on hand to $107 million
Non-GAAP EPS$0.04 •  Repurchased $10.5 million of stock during the quarter 
   •  Provides COVID-19 operations update 

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $109.4 million, a decrease of 4.7% compared to $114.8 million reported for the first quarter 2019. GAAP gross margin was 57.4% during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 57.9% in the first quarter 2019. GAAP net loss was $3.6 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $30.4 million, or $0.90 per share in the first quarter 2019.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.04 for the first quarter 2020, compared to $0.08 in the first quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.2% in the first quarter 2020 compared to 59.5% reported for the first quarter of 2019.

Response to COVID-19 and Business Conditions

“Healthcare providers and patients continue to depend on our products and services every day. Our team members and partners are working tirelessly to maintain our supply chain and deliver our products and services, and I sincerely thank them for their steadfast commitment,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus. “The health and welfare of our employees, our customers and our partners remain our top priority.”

Operational Impacts

Natus has implemented safeguards in its facilities to protect team members, including social distancing practices, work from home and other measures consistent with specific regulatory requirements and guidance from health authorities. As an essential supplier of healthcare products and services, all of Natus's manufacturing, engineering and customer support functions remain fully operational and will continue to support customers with vital supplies, service and equipment. Natus has made strategic investments in inventory to help mitigate potential supply chain disruptions, and the Company has taken actions to reduce costs, including reducing travel and discretionary expenses. Natus will continue to prioritize spending to allow continued investment in products and services that are key elements of its strategy for profitable growth in the years ahead.

“Despite seeing significant impact from COVID-19 during the first quarter, our Neuro end market continued to perform well, growing 4.7% versus the same period last year. Our Newborn Care and Hearing & Balance end markets declined during the quarter due to a world-wide softening of demand. While this brought our total revenues to $109.4 million, less than we originally expected, we still maintained strong operating cash flow of $17.4 million,” Mr. Kennedy continued. “In addition to the cash flow generated from our business, we also drew an additional $60 million on our credit line as a precaution to ensure we have the necessary capital to continue to reliably serve our customers during an extended period of uncertainty.”

“Looking ahead, we expect each of our end markets to experience significant decreases in demand as a result of shelter in place orders and the resultant decline in economic activity. In 2019, we completed a restructuring of the Company and strengthened our balance sheet by generating over $60 million in cash from operations and paying down $55 million in debt. These actions, in addition to implementing further cost control measures, have put us in a strong financial position and have positioned us well to succeed through this historically challenging time.”

Financial Guidance

Natus’s financial results for the remainder of 2020 will be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the Company withdrew its earnings guidance on April 6, 2020 and is not providing a financial outlook for 2020 at this time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses.  3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions.  These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes.  The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Revenue$109,383    $114,757   
Cost of revenue44,933    46,509   
Intangibles amortization1,668    1,756   
  Gross profit62,782    66,492   
Gross profit margin57.4  % 57.9  %
Operating expenses:   
  Marketing and selling30,730    33,729   
  Research and development17,569    13,394   
  General and administrative13,182    16,306   
  Intangibles amortization3,661    3,786   
  Restructuring871    37,372   
  Total operating expenses66,013    104,587   
Loss from operations(3,231)  (38,095) 
Interest expense(717)  (1,506) 
Other expense(777)  (606) 
Loss before tax(4,725)  (40,207) 
Provision for income tax benefit(1,128)  (9,809) 
Net loss$(3,597)  $(30,398) 
Loss per share:   
  Basic$(0.11)  $(0.90) 
  Diluted$(0.11)  $(0.90) 
Weighted-average shares:   
  Basic33,800    33,590   
  Diluted33,800    33,590   
        


 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 March 31, December 31,
 2020 2019
ASSETS   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and investments$107,016   $63,297  
Accounts receivable101,219   115,889  
Inventories74,808   71,368  
Other current assets19,671   19,195  
Total current assets302,714   269,749  
    
Property and equipment26,267   24,702  
Operating lease right-of-use assets14,198   15,046  
Goodwill and intangible assets253,374   261,166  
Deferred income tax30,176   30,355  
Other assets20,741   21,509  
Total assets$647,470   $622,527  
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$33,284   $27,253  
Current portion of long-term debt35,000   35,000  
Accrued liabilities45,255   54,451  
Deferred revenue22,823   20,246  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities5,727   5,871  
Total current liabilities142,089   142,821  
    
Long-term liabilities:   
Long-term debt64,713   19,665  
Deferred income tax14,035   14,251  
Operating lease liabilities11,212   12,051  
Other long-term liabilities17,268   17,616  
Total liabilities249,317   206,404  
Total stockholders’ equity398,153   416,123  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$647,470   $622,527  
        


 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) 
(in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Operating activities:   
Net loss$(3,597) $(30,398)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Provision for losses on accounts receivable178   600  
Loss on commencement of sales-type leases295   —  
Depreciation and amortization6,994   7,711  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment42   179  
Warranty reserve704   354  
Share-based compensation2,291   2,554  
Impairment charge for held for sale assets—   24,571  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable15,956   15,555  
Inventories(3,443) (4,476)
Prepaid expenses and other assets(1,060) (7,367)
Accounts payable6,038   (3,436)
Accrued liabilities(9,329) (1,319)
Deferred revenue2,190   1,982  
Deferred income tax103   (17)
Net cash provided by operating activities17,362   6,493  
Investing activities:   
Purchase of property and equipment(3,575) (2,461)
Net cash used in investing activities(3,575) (2,461)
Financing activities:   
Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP—   268  
Repurchase of common stock(10,495) —  
Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards(1,883) (1,567)
Principal payments of financing lease liability(133) (165)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings60,000   —  
Payments on borrowings(15,000) (5,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities32,489   (6,464)
Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents(2,557) (518)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents43,719   (2,950)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period63,297   56,373  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$107,016   $53,423  
        


 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
GAAP based results:   
Loss before provision for income tax$(4,725) $(40,207)
    
Non-GAAP adjustments:   
Intangibles amortization (COGS)1,668   1,756  
Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS)—   (255)
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS)290   251  
Direct costs of acquisitions (COGS)—   83  
Intangibles amortization (OPEX)3,661   3,786  
Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX)—   108  
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX)817   37,664  
Litigation (OPEX)—   687  
Non-GAAP income before provision for income tax1,711   3,873  
    
Income tax expense, as adjusted$410   $1,162  
    
Non-GAAP net income$1,301   $2,711  
 Non-GAAP earnings per share:   
  Basic$0.04   $0.08  
  Diluted$0.04   $0.08  
    
 Weighted-average shares used to compute   
  Basic non-GAAP earnings per share33,800   33,590  
  Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share33,886   33,709  
      


 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended
 
March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
GAAP Gross Profit$62,782    $66,492   
Amortization of intangibles1,668    1,756   
Direct cost of acquisitions—    83   
Recall accrual and remediation efforts—    (255) 
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs290    251   
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$64,740    $68,327   
Non-GAAP Gross Margin59.2  % 59.5  %
    
GAAP Operating Loss$(3,231)  $(38,095) 
Amortization of intangibles5,329    5,542   
Recall accrual and remediation efforts—    (255) 
Litigation—    687   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs1,107    37,915   
Direct cost of acquisitions—    191   
Non-GAAP Operating Profit$3,205    $5,985   
Non-GAAP Operating Margin2.9  % 5.2  %
    
GAAP Income Tax Benefit$(1,128)  $(9,809) 
Effect of accumulated change of pretax income1,568    3,044   
Effect of change in annual expected tax rate(30)  (102) 
Repatriation tax adjustment—    (177) 
Restructuring and other expenses—    8,206   
Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense$410    $1,162   
          


 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Neuro:   
Revenue$65,321   $62,390  
Cost of revenue26,532   23,059  
Intangibles amortization879   942  
  Gross profit$37,910   $38,389  
Gross profit margin58.0 % 61.5 %
    
Newborn care:   
Revenue$24,232   $29,536  
Cost of revenue10,324   12,168  
Intangibles amortization63   66  
  Gross profit$13,845   $17,302  
Gross profit margin57.1 % 58.6 %
    
Hearing & balance:   
Revenue$19,830   $22,831  
Cost of revenue8,077   11,282  
Intangibles amortization726   748  
  Gross profit$11,027   $10,801  
Gross profit margin55.6 % 47.3 %
    
Consolidated:   
Revenue$109,383   $114,757  
Cost of revenue44,933   46,509  
Intangibles amortization1,668   1,756  
  Gross profit$62,782   $66,492  
Gross profit margin57.4 % 57.9 %
    
Note: The revenue and gross margin for our AccuScreen® newborn hearing screening product has been reclassified from Hearing & Balance to Newborn Care for both the current and prior periods. Hearing & Balance was formerly named Audiology.
 


 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Neuro:   
GAAP Gross Profit$37,910   $38,389   
Amortization of intangibles879   942   
Acquisition charges—   83   
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$38,789   $39,414   
Non-GAAP Gross Margin59.4 % 63.2  %
    
Newborn care:   
GAAP Gross Profit$13,845   $17,302   
Amortization of intangibles63   66   
Recall accrual and remediation efforts—   (255) 
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs290   76   
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$14,198   $17,189   
Non-GAAP Gross Margin58.6 % 58.2  %
    
Hearing & balance:   
GAAP Gross Profit$11,027   $10,801   
Amortization of intangibles726   748   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs—   175   
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$11,753   $11,724   
Non-GAAP Gross Margin59.3 % 51.4  %
    
Consolidated:   
GAAP Gross Profit$62,782   $66,492   
Amortization of intangibles1,668   1,756   
Acquisition charges—   83   
Recall accrual and remediation efforts—   (255) 
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs290   251   
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$64,740   $68,327   
Non-GAAP Gross Margin59.2 % 59.5  %
       


 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Consolidated Revenue:   
United States$68,338   $66,067  
International41,045   48,690  
Totals$109,383   $114,757  
    
United States62 % 58 %
International38 % 42 %
Totals100 % 100 %
      


 
NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE AFTER EXITED PRODUCTS (unaudited)
(in millions)
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Revenue$109.4   $114.8   $495.1   $530.9  
Newborn care*—   (2.3) (4.5) (20.6)
Neuro*—   (0.8) (1.2) (14.3)
Hearing & balance*—   —   (0.1) (11.3)
Revenue after exited products$109.4   $111.7   $489.3   $484.7  
        
*Newborn care, Neuro, and Hearing & balance include exited businesses (GND, Neurocom, Medix) and other end of sales products.

 