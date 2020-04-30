PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated measurement solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced a premium global automotive manufacturer has expanded their demand for in-line AccuSite systems by adding two mainline stations.



In August of 2018, Perceptron announced an order for twenty-four absolute accurate in-line systems with AccuSite to measure closure panels. Those systems have entered production and due to their success, the customer has expanded their AccuSite footprint with two multi-robot configurations: increasing the overall throughput of the manufacturer’s process control plan. The mainline systems include a two-robot station to accurately measure battery trays for Electric Vehicles, and a four-robot body-in-white station to accurately measure the complete car body. Rick Van Valkenburg, Perceptron’s Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, commented, “Our AccuSite solution has the scalability to track up to six robots with as many as ten Trackers, enabling measurement of all points on the assembly. These system orders represent our first repeat customer order for AccuSite and are a validation of the technology and the solution on the plant floor.”

The role of automated in-line measurement for process control, variation reduction, and defect containment has evolved to absolute accurate measurement. This transition increases the customers’ productivity by eliminating the need to use off-line CMMs and improves their response time from problem identification to resolution.

Van Valkenburg added, “The additional orders are a testament to Perceptron’s ability to achieve traceable absolute positional accuracy in real plant floor applications and speaks to the high level of support and customer service we provide after the initial sale.”

About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron’s metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

