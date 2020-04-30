SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced plans to host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET. Members of Assembly’s management team will review recent progress with its portfolio of clinical-stage core inhibitors in development for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the Company plans to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after market close on May 7, 2020.



The live audio webcast and slide presentation may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.assemblybio.com . Alternatively, participants may dial (866) 438-0453 (domestic) or (409) 220-9366 (international) and refer to conference ID 5156737. Due to current high volume accessing virtual events, participants are encouraged to connect at 1:15 pm PT / 4:15 pm ET to ensure a timely connection to the call or to utilize the webcast link for listen-only access.

The archived webcast will be available on Assembly’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP manufacturing expertise and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com .

