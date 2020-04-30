Enrollment of first patient targeted for September 2020

Top line results expected late in the second quarter of 2021 based on anticipated timeline

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq:NOVN) today announced that the Company has received meeting minutes from the April 1, 2020 Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (“molluscum”). Based on guidance the Company received during the meeting and subsequently contained within the meeting minutes, Novan is preparing to conduct one additional pivotal trial (“B-SIMPLE4”), which, if successful, could be supported by the previously completed B-SIMPLE2 trial in a future New Drug Application (“NDA”). In addition, the FDA provided guidance with regard to the study design for B-SIMPLE4 and expectations for a future NDA submission, which has been incorporated in the B-SIMPLE4 preliminary trial design characteristics:

Number of patients: approximately 750 (1:1 randomization)

Stratification: investigator type, subjects per household and inflammation of molluscum lesions as measured by BOTE 1 (beginning of the end)

(beginning of the end) Primary endpoint: proportion of patients with complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions at Week 12 (Intent-to-Treat or “ITT” population, where the analysis assumes that patients with missing data at Week 12 are assessed as treatment failures)

Visits: Screening/Baseline, Week 2, Week 4, Week 8, Week 12 and safety follow-up at Week 24

Implementation of additional patient and caregiver training and retention efforts

Use of decentralized visit capabilities for conduct during COVID-19 pandemic

Novan plans to send the proposed protocol to the FDA in the near term. The Company has begun the planning and start-up phase for B-SIMPLE4. Novan is targeting enrolling the first patient for B-SIMPLE4 in September 2020, and if the trial is initiated on this timetable, the Company would expect top-line efficacy results late in the second quarter of 2021. The initiation and execution of B-SIMPLE4, beyond the start-up phase, is subject to additional funding or strategic partnering and may be further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe the totality of the clinical data for SB206 is positive and the B-SIMPLE4 protocol incorporates both the input from the FDA and our learnings from B-SIMPLE1 and B-SIMPLE2,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, Novan’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Stafford further commented, “We also believe that the time between now and first-patient-in, which we anticipate in September, provides a window of opportunity to explore and evaluate potential value-creating strategic and other relationships in order to advance this important program.”

As announced on April 20, 2020, the Company has engaged H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC to assist the Company in exploring and evaluating a range of strategic and financial alternatives. This evaluation is on-going. The Company has not stated a definitive timeline for completion of the evaluation process and there can be no assurance that the evaluation process will result in the Company pursuing any strategic or financial alternatives, or that a strategic or financial alternative, if any, would be completed successfully or at all.

