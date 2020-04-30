SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:

Achieved total revenue of $38.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, increasing 48% year-over-year

Provided over 15,000 AlloSure Kidney and AlloMap Heart patient results

Recorded seventh straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA

Strengthened balance sheet by increasing cash to approximately $80 million

Successfully introduced RemoTraC, a service to provide at-home blood draws for transplant patients

“We are very pleased with our first quarter results, which reflect strong execution and the continued growth and penetration of our innovative and intelligent solutions for transplant patients and caregivers,” said Peter Maag, CareDx Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout this unprecedented time, our team has shown unrelenting dedication to transforming transplant care and ensuring that foundationally we remain strong and well-positioned for continuous growth.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $38.4 million, compared with $26.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Testing services revenue for the first quarter was $31.4 million, compared with $21.5 million in the same period of 2019. Product revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $4.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in the same period of 2019. Digital and other revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, reflecting our acquisitions of OTTR and XynManagement.

For the first quarter of 2020, the net loss was $5.8 million compared to a net loss of $7.5 million in the same period of 2019. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.14 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.18 in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.2 million non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share was approximately $0.00 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share of $0.05 in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was a gain of $0.2 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $32.2 million as of March 31, 2020. During April 2020, cash increased by $48.8 million through our At-the-Market Equity Offering Program, the expanded CMS Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the CARES Act Relief Fund for Medicare Providers.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures” below.

2020 Guidance

Due to the continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19, CareDx withdrew its 2020 guidance on April 8, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the achievement of our financial and operational goals and our prospects. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA. We define non-GAAP net income and per share results as the GAAP net income and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of warrants, derivative liabilities and contingent consideration; acquisition related impairment charges and amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments and related tax effects; costs involved with completing an acquisition; amortization of debt discount; and certain other financing charges. We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net income/(loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense, and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx's GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx's operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

CareDx, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: Testing services revenue $ 31,442 $ 21,518 Product revenue 4,695 4,433 Digital and other revenue 2,243 31 Total revenue 38,380 25,982 Cost of revenue 12,392 9,733 Gross profit 25,988 16,249 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,013 5,614 Sales and marketing 11,723 6,925 General and administrative 10,003 9,106 Total operating expenses 31,739 21,645 Loss from operations (5,751 ) (5,396 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 96 342 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability (405 ) (3,009 ) Other expense, net (63 ) (74 ) Total other expense (372 ) (2,741 ) Loss before income taxes (6,123 ) (8,137 ) Income tax benefit 300 606 Net loss $ (5,823 ) $ (7,531 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 42,823,427 41,611,399 Diluted 42,823,427 41,611,399





CareDx, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) As of March 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,191 $ 38,223 Accounts receivable 22,841 24,057 Inventory 6,947 6,014 Prepaid and other current assets 4,089 3,628 Total current assets 66,068 71,922 Property and equipment, net 5,501 4,430 Operating leases right-of-use assets 17,004 4,730 Intangible assets, net 43,112 45,541 Goodwill 23,857 23,857 Restricted cash 242 256 Other assets 1,000 1,000 Total assets $ 156,784 $ 151,736 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,621 $ 5,506 Accrued compensation 6,127 12,484 Accrued and other liabilities 15,576 16,838 Total current liabilities 28,324 34,828 Deferred tax liability 1,502 1,973 Common stock warrant liability 1,017 6,607 Deferred payments for intangible assets 5,311 5,207 Operating lease liability, less current portion 17,503 2,370 Other liabilities 1,743 1,751 Total liabilities 55,400 52,736 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 447,888 437,976 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,910 ) (5,205 ) Accumulated deficit (339,636 ) (333,813 ) Total stockholders’ equity 101,384 99,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 156,784 $ 151,736





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss per share $ (5,823 ) $ (7,531 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,259 6,053 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 1,149 736 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 190 — Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability 405 3,009 Accretion of liability 104 — Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (120 ) (123 ) Acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation adjustment — 18 Non-GAAP net income $ 164 $ 2,162 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 ) Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.00 $ 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.00 $ 0.05 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 42,823,427 41,611,399 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 43,606,998 43,975,282





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Non-GAAP net income $ 164 $ 2,162 Interest income (96 ) (342 ) Income tax benefit (180 ) (483 ) Depreciation expense 367 407 Other (income) expense, net (41 ) 74 Adjusted EBITDA $ 214 $ 1,818





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Total

revenue Cost of

revenue Research

and

development Sales and

marketing General and

administrative Total

other

income

(expense) Income

tax

benefit

(expense) Net income

(loss) GAAP $ 38,380 $ 12,392 $ 10,013 $ 11,723 $ 10,003 $ (372 ) $ 300 $ (5,823 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (365 ) (810 ) (971 ) (2,113 ) 4,259 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (792 ) (357 ) 1,149 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (190 ) 190 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability 405 405 Accretion of liability 104 104 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (120 ) (120 ) Non-GAAP $ 38,380 $ 11,235 $ 9,203 $ 10,395 $ 7,700 $ 137 $ 180 $ 164





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Total

revenue Cost of

revenue Research

and

development Sales and

marketing General and

administrative Total

other

income

(expense) Income

tax

benefit

(expense) Net income

(loss) GAAP $ 25,982 $ 9,733 $ 5,614 $ 6,925 $ 9,106 $ (2,741 ) $ 606 $ (7,531 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (776 ) (832 ) (727 ) (3,718 ) 6,053 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (472 ) (264 ) 736 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability 3,009 — 3,009 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (123 ) (123 ) Acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation adjustment (18 ) 18 Non-GAAP $ 25,982 $ 8,467 $ 4,782 $ 5,934 $ 5,388 $ 268 $ 483 $ 2,162



