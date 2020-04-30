SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



“As we continue through these challenging times, we are confident in the foundational strength of our business and the culture that we have built at Silk Road Medical,” said Erica Rogers, Chief Executive Officer. “While our short-term priorities have temporarily shifted in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, we remain undeterred in our longstanding pursuit to change the standard of care. We have proven that TCAR is a more efficient, safer procedure for many patients and we are committed to improving the lives of carotid artery disease patients with this technology.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $18.9 million, an increase of $6.2 million or 48%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven primarily by growing adoption of the TCAR procedure across an expanded base of hospital accounts, trained physicians, and active sales territories.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $13.7 million compared to $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 declined slightly to 72% compared to 74% in the first quarter of 2019, driven by previously announced investments in manufacturing engineering and infrastructure projects.

Operating expenses were $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $16.6 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 38%. The increase was driven primarily by selling, general and administrative expenses related to growth in our commercial team and marketing efforts as well as costs related to being a public company.

Net loss was $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, or a loss of $0.32 per share, as compared to $24.2 million, or a loss of $20.12 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year. This metric for the first quarter of 2019 included a $15.7 million noncash charge resulting from the remeasurement of the fair value of our convertible preferred stock warrant liability at each balance sheet date. We continued to record adjustments to the estimated fair value of the convertible preferred stock warrants until they were exercised in connection with our IPO offering in April 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $97.6 million as of March 31, 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

Silk Road Medical withdrew its previously announced annual guidance for 2020 on April 6, 2020. Given the uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company remains unable to accurately estimate the impact of the pandemic on its operations and financial results.

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Statements of Operations Data

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 18,933 $ 12,766 Cost of goods sold 5,250 3,339 Gross profit 13,683 9,427 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,131 2,707 Selling, general and administrative 19,692 13,866 Total operating expenses 22,823 16,573 Loss from operations (9,140 ) (7,146 ) Interest income 404 52 Interest expense (1,202 ) (1,352 ) Remeasurement of warrant liability and other income (expense), net (3 ) (15,712 ) Net loss (9,941 ) (24,158 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gains on investments, net 440 - Net change in other comprehensive loss 440 - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (9,501 ) $ (24,158 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (20.12 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 31,338,310 1,200,719







SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Balance Sheets Data

(Unaudited, in thousands)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,552 $ 39,181 Short-term investments 70,067 51,508 Accounts receivable, net 8,670 8,601 Inventories 12,101 10,322 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,894 2,878 Total current assets 120,284 112,490 Long-term investments - 18,224 Property and equipment, net 2,707 2,734 Restricted cash 310 310 Other non-current assets 3,444 3,644 Total assets $ 126,745 $ 137,402 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,194 $ 1,898 Accrued liabilities 11,125 15,034 Total current liabilities 14,319 16,932 Long-term debt 44,972 44,879 Other liabilities 3,497 3,700 Total liabilities 62,788 65,511 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - - Common stock, $0.001 par value 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 264,951 263,384 Accumulated other comprehensive income 442 2 Accumulated deficit (201,467 ) (191,526 ) Total stockholders' equity 63,957 71,891 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 126,745 $ 137,402



