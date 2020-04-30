First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.78%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 7.29%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 7.92%

  • Adjusted net income(1) of $8.4 million; or $0.30 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.05%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 9.81%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 10.67%

  • $141 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans approved and funded subsequent to March 31, 2020 through April 24, 2020

_______________________

(1)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $16.1 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $18.7 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for our team and for our customers.  However, for several generations, our banks have been a source of strength for our customers and communities during difficult times.  Our top priority is supporting our employees and customers and maintaining the health and safety of all involved.  Many of our employees have been able to work remotely and we took the difficult step of closing our lobbies, with visits limited to appointment only. Our team has worked hard to minimize customer impact and continue our commitment to excellent service. Our retail staff continues to assist our clients with essential banking needs, and our lenders are in regular contact with our borrowers, working closely with them for the best solutions under the current circumstances.  Through April 24, 2020, we had funded $141 million of PPP (Payroll Protection Program) loans, for 1,129 businesses in our communities.   HBT Financial is well positioned, with an attractive deposit base, strong capital levels and a track record of safety and soundness. We are committed to uphold our Midwestern values of hard work, perseverance and doing the right thing as we continue to support our stakeholders in this crisis.”

C Corp Equivalent Net Income

Prior to October 11, 2019, the Company operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes. Effective October 11, 2019, the Company voluntarily revoked its S Corporation status and became a taxable entity (C Corporation). As such, any periods prior to October 11, 2019 only reflect state replacement taxes. To facilitate comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which do not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO.

The Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $15.1 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and C Corp equivalent net income of $14.0 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $8.4 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares to adjusted net income of $14.4 million, or $0.55 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and adjusted net income of $14.4 million, or $0.80 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $30.7 million, a decrease of 5.0% from $32.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on loans and securities and a decrease in average interest-earning assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased $3.8 million, or 11.0%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 4.00%, including 5 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, compared to 4.12%, including 2 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in average loan yields, lower average loan balances, and lower securities yields and balances.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 4.44%, including 18 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, due primarily to lower loan yields and an increase in lower-yielding cash balances, partially offset by lower balances in time deposits and a lower cost of interest-bearing demand deposits.

The Federal Open Market Committee lowered its target federal funds rate 50 basis points on March 3, 2020 and 100 basis points on March 16, 2020. The Company expects the cumulative decrease of 150 basis points in the target federal funds rate in March 2020 to continue placing downward pressure on its net interest margin in 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.3 million, a decrease of 49.2% from $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results included a negative $2.2 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment compared to $0.6 million gain on the fair value adjustment of the MSR asset in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower gains on foreclosed assets and reduced fees on customer-related interest rate swaps, included in other noninterest income, also contributed to noninterest income decline.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 29.9% from $7.5 million. The decline was primarily attributable to a larger negative MSR fair value adjustment and nonrecurring gains on sales of First Community Title Services, Inc. and HBT Insurance of $0.8 million in the first quarter 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.3 million, compared with $22.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to higher employee benefits expense, as first quarter of 2020 results included a $0.8 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019. The SERP liability varies inversely with interest rates and resulted in a $0.4 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019. The SERP will be liquidated in June 2020. In addition, an increase in medical benefit expenses were partially offset by a decrease in the cash-settled stock appreciation rights (SAR) liability due primarily to changes in the Company’s stock price. The employee benefits expense related to the cash-settled SAR liability resulted in a benefit of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, an expense of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter 2019, and a benefit of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. FDIC insurance expense was higher in the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the application of small bank assessment credits in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other noninterest and occupancy expenses increased in the first quarter of 2020, but were largely offset by lower loan collection and servicing and furniture and equipment expenses.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 4.9% from $22.2 million. The increase was primarily due to higher employee benefits costs associated with the SERP charge in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase in medical benefit expenses, as higher salaries and data processing costs were offset by lower furniture and equipment, FDIC insurance, and loan collection and servicing expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.13 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $2.16 billion at December 31, 2019 and $2.18 billion at March 31, 2019. The $30.9 million decline in loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to a $39.2 million reduction in CRE – non-owner occupied balances, a $9.0 million decline in municipal, consumer and other loans, and a $7.9 million reduction in commercial and industrial balances, which were partially offset by a $20.9 million increase in agricultural and farmland loans, primarily due to the addition of a new senior lender in one of our markets at the beginning of the year, and a $7.4 million increase in construction and land development loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.73 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $2.78 billion at December 31, 2019, and $2.82 billion at March 31, 2019. The $46.6 million decrease in total deposits from December 31, 2019 included expected outflows from a small number of retail deposit accounts that had increased by $40.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Declines in time, noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing demand and money market balances more than offset a modest increase in savings deposit balances in the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $15.4 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared with $19.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and $13.9 million, or 0.64% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. The decline in nonperforming loans from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to payoffs and paydowns.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in provision for loan losses was primarily due to $3.3 million reserve build related to adjustments to qualitative factors to reflect the economic weakness resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining $1.1 million of the provision was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in a specific reserve related to one credit offset by a decrease in specific reserves related to several other credits.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis compared to $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $0.3 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2019.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.22% of total loans and 169.70% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, compared with 1.03% of total loans and 117.06% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be ‘‘well-capitalized’’, as summarized in the following table:

   
  Well Capitalized
 March 31,Regulatory
 2020Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets15.03%10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets13.95%8.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio12.44%6.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio10.70%5.00%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets10.58%N/A
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)9.81%N/A

_________________________

(1)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of March 31, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.1 billion, and total deposits of $2.7 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Matthew Keating
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(310) 622-8230

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

          
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2020
 2019
 2019
       
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Loans, including fees:         
Taxable $26,941  $28,039  $30,063 
Federally tax exempt  674   716   710 
Securities:         
Taxable  3,334   3,556   3,922 
Federally tax exempt  1,028   1,269   1,552 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank  729   1,006   687 
Other interest and dividend income  14   14   15 
Total interest and dividend income  32,720   34,600   36,949 
          
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits  1,595   1,838   1,983 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  20   24   14 
Borrowings     2   3 
Subordinated debentures  443   460   497 
Total interest expense  2,058   2,324   2,497 
Net interest income  30,662   32,276   34,452 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  4,355   138   776 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  26,307   32,138   33,676 
          
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Card income  1,792   1,952   1,832 
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,834   2,065   1,763 
Wealth management fees  1,814   1,911   1,747 
Mortgage servicing  724   801   729 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (2,171)  582   (1,002)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans  536   915   525 
Gains (losses) on securities  (52)  (47)  79 
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets  35   808   (17)
Gains (losses) on other assets  (3)     905 
Title insurance activity        129 
Other noninterest income  743   1,349   797 
Total noninterest income  5,252   10,336   7,487 
          
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries  12,754   12,581   12,522 
Employee benefits  2,434   1,663   1,244 
Occupancy of bank premises  1,828   1,607   1,837 
Furniture and equipment  603   763   789 
Data processing  1,586   1,547   1,162 
Marketing and customer relations  1,044   1,036   933 
Amortization of intangible assets  317   336   376 
FDIC insurance  36   (237)  219 
Loan collection and servicing  348   732   742 
Foreclosed assets  89   151   164 
Other noninterest expense  2,268   1,771   2,224 
Total noninterest expense  23,307   21,950   22,212 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE  8,252   20,524   18,951 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE  2,031   4,437   215 
NET INCOME $6,221  $16,087  $18,736 
          
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $0.23  $0.61  $1.04 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.23  $0.61  $1.04 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING  27,457,306   26,211,282   18,027,512 
          
PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION         
Historical income before income tax expense    $20,524  $18,951 
Pro forma C Corp equivalent income tax expense     5,436   4,915 
Pro forma C Corp equivalent net income    $15,088  $14,036 
          
PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC    $0.58  $0.78 
PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED    $0.58  $0.78 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

          
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2020
 2019
  2019
          
  (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks $34,782  $22,112  $17,984 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  230,654   261,859   142,518 
Cash and cash equivalents  265,436   283,971   160,502 
          
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks     248   248 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value  615,565   592,404   681,233 
Debt securities held-to-maturity  79,741   88,477   116,745 
Equity securities  4,759   4,389   3,994 
Restricted stock, at cost  2,425   2,425   2,719 
Loans held for sale  4,805   4,531   2,496 
          
Loans, before allowance for loan losses  2,132,952   2,163,826   2,183,322 
Allowance for loan losses  (26,087)  (22,299)  (21,013)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses  2,106,865   2,141,527   2,162,309 
          
Bank premises and equipment, net  54,135   53,987   54,185 
Bank premises held for sale  121   121   208 
Foreclosed assets  4,469   5,099   10,151 
Goodwill  23,620   23,620   23,620 
Core deposit intangible assets, net  3,713   4,030   5,077 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value  6,347   8,518   9,916 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries  1,165   1,165   1,165 
Accrued interest receivable  12,096   13,951   15,256 
Other assets  27,847   16,640   7,843 
Total assets $3,213,109  $3,245,103  $3,257,667 
          
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Liabilities         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing $676,341  $689,116  $661,527 
Interest-bearing  2,053,962   2,087,739   2,159,916 
Total deposits  2,730,303   2,776,855   2,821,443 
          
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  40,811   44,433   40,528 
Subordinated debentures  37,599   37,583   37,533 
Other liabilities  64,583   53,314   29,570 
Total liabilities  2,873,296   2,912,185   2,929,074 
          
Stockholders' Equity         
Common stock  275   275   181 
Surplus  190,591   190,524   32,288 
Retained earnings  136,378   134,287   298,131 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  12,569   7,832   1,012 
Less cost of treasury stock held        (3,019)
Total stockholders’ equity  339,813   332,918   328,593 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,213,109  $3,245,103  $3,257,667 
          
SHARE INFORMATION         
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding  27,457,306   27,457,306   18,027,512 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

          
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
       
  2020 2019 2019
       
  (dollars in thousands)
LOANS         
Commercial and industrial $299,266 $307,175 $363,918
Agricultural and farmland  228,701  207,776  207,817
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  229,608  231,162  250,274
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  540,515  579,757  556,386
Multi-family  177,172  179,073  146,374
Construction and land development  232,311  224,887  223,489
One-to-four family residential  313,925  313,580  321,224
Municipal, consumer, and other  111,454  120,416  113,840
Loans, before allowance for loan losses $2,132,952 $2,163,826 $2,183,322


          
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2020 2019 2020
       
  (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS         
Noninterest-bearing $ 676,341 $ 689,116 $ 661,527
Interest-bearing demand   810,074   814,639   819,313
Money market   472,532   477,765   453,117
Savings   444,137   438,927   435,353
Time   327,219   356,408   452,133
Total deposits $ 2,730,303 $ 2,776,855 $ 2,821,443

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                            
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2020  December 31, 2019  March 31, 2019 
  Average    *  Average    *  Average    * 
  Balance Interest Yield/Cost  Balance Interest Yield/Cost  Balance Interest Yield/Cost 
                      
  (dollars in thousands) 
ASSETS                           
Loans $2,141,031  $27,615 5.16% $2,162,975  $28,755 5.32% $2,164,330  $30,773 5.69%
Securities  668,572   4,362 2.61   700,441   4,825 2.76   806,504   5,474 2.71 
Deposits with banks  251,058   729 1.16   265,237   1,006 1.51   131,663   687 2.09 
Other  2,425   14 2.37   2,425   14 2.39   2,719   15 2.24 
Total interest-earning assets  3,063,086  $32,720 4.27%  3,131,078  $34,600 4.42%  3,105,216  $36,949 4.76%
Allowance for loan losses  (22,474)        (22,766)        (20,441)      
Noninterest-earning assets  148,131         152,961         148,518       
Total assets $3,188,743        $3,261,273        $3,233,293       
                            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                           
Liabilities                           
Interest-bearing deposits:                           
Interest-bearing demand $811,866  $251 0.12% $820,390  $299 0.15% $826,456  $417 0.20%
Money market  464,124   394 0.34   486,288   481 0.40   442,520   370 0.33 
Savings  434,276   70 0.06   434,241   71 0.07   424,986   68 0.06 
Time  341,770   880 1.03   359,731   987 1.10   432,877   1,128 1.04 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,052,036   1,595 0.31   2,100,650   1,838 0.35   2,126,839   1,983 0.37 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  41,968   20 0.19   46,028   24 0.21   42,089   14 0.13 
Borrowings  221    0.52   272   2 2.60   557   3 2.56 
Subordinated debentures  37,589   443 4.72   37,577   460 4.90   37,528   497 5.30 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,131,814  $2,058 0.39%  2,184,527  $2,324 0.43%  2,207,013  $2,497 0.45%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  670,714         699,373         650,630       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  44,696         45,589         28,493       
Total liabilities  2,847,224         2,929,489         2,886,136       
Stockholders' Equity  341,519         331,784         347,157       
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,188,743        $3,261,273        $3,233,293       
                            
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)    $30,662 4.00%    $32,276 4.12%    $34,452 4.44%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)     463 0.06      534 0.07      610 0.08 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)    $31,125 4.06%    $32,810 4.19%    $35,062 4.52%
Net interest rate spread (4)       3.88%       3.99%       4.31%
Net interest-earning assets (5) $931,272        $946,551        $898,203       
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  1.44         1.43         1.41       
Cost of total deposits       0.23%       0.26%       0.29%

_________________________

*    Annualized measure.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

           
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
  2020 2019 2019 
        
  (dollars in thousands) 
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual $15,372 $19,019 $13,877 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)    30  53 
Total nonperforming loans  15,372  19,049  13,930 
Foreclosed assets  4,469  5,099  10,151 
Total nonperforming assets $19,841 $24,148 $24,081 
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2)          
Nonaccrual $10,041 $10,811 $8,619 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing    30  53 
Total nonperforming loans (originated)  10,041  10,841  8,672 
Foreclosed assets  965  1,022  1,439 
Total nonperforming (originated) $11,006 $11,863 $10,111 
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2)          
Nonaccrual $5,331 $8,208 $5,258 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)       
Total nonperforming loans (acquired)  5,331  8,208  5,258 
Foreclosed assets  3,504  4,077  8,712 
Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $8,835 $12,285 $13,970 
           
Allowance for loan losses $26,087 $22,299 $21,013 
           
Loans, before allowance for loan losses $2,132,952 $2,163,826 $2,183,322 
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2)  1,982,067  1,998,496  1,974,840 
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2)  150,885  165,330  208,482 
           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS          
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses  1.22% 1.03% 0.96%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans  169.70  117.06  150.85 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses  0.72  0.88  0.64 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.62  0.74  0.74 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets  0.93  1.11  1.10 
           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2)          
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses  0.51% 0.54% 0.44%
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets  0.56  0.59  0.51 
           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2)          
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses  3.53% 4.96% 2.52%
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets  5.72  7.25  6.43 

____________________________

(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $0.3 million, $0.1 million, and $2.5 million as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

           
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
        
  2020
 2019
 2019
 
        
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) 
Beginning balance $22,299  $22,761  $20,509  
Provision  4,355   138   776  
Charge-offs  (1,221)  (837)  (533) 
Recoveries  654   237   261  
Ending balance $26,087  $22,299  $21,013  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $567  $600  $272  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1)  172   550   196  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1)  395   50   76  
           
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses $2,141,031  $2,162,975  $2,164,330  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1)  1,984,066   1,988,658   1,946,035  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1)  156,965   174,317   218,295  
           
Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses *  0.11 % 0.11 % 0.05 %
Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1)  0.03   0.11   0.04  
Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1)  1.01   0.11   0.14  

_____________________________

*   Annualized measure.
(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

           
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
  2020 2019 2019 
        
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION          
Net income $6,221 $16,087 $18,736 
Earnings per share - Basic  0.23  0.61  1.04 
Earnings per share - Diluted  0.23  0.61  1.04 
           
C Corp equivalent net income (1)  N/A $15,088 $14,036 
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (1)  N/A  0.58  0.78 
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (1)  N/A  0.58  0.78 
           
Book value per share $12.38 $12.12 $18.23 
           
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding  27,457,306  27,457,306  18,027,512 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding  27,457,306  26,211,282  18,027,512 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets *  0.78% 1.97% 2.32%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  7.29  19.39  21.59 
           
Net interest margin *  4.00% 4.12% 4.44%
Efficiency ratio  64.01  50.72  52.07 
           
C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1)  N/A  1.85% 1.74%
C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1)  N/A  18.19  16.17 
           
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES          
Adjusted net income (2) $8,379 $14,417 $14,359 
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (2)  0.30  0.55  0.80 
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (2)  0.30  0.55  0.80 
           
Tangible book value per share (2) $11.38 $11.12 $16.64 
           
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2)  4.06% 4.19% 4.52%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2)  63.20  50.10  51.32 
           
Adjusted return on average assets * (2)  1.05% 1.77% 1.78%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (2)  9.81  17.38  16.54 
           
Return on average tangible common equity * (2)  7.92% 21.17% 23.55%
C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) (2)  N/A  19.86  17.64 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (2)  10.67  18.97  18.05 

_____________________________

*  Annualized measure.
(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
N/A   Not applicable.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31,  
  2020
 2019
 2019
 
        
  (dollars in thousands) 
Net income $6,221  $16,087  $18,736  
C Corp equivalent adjustment (2)     (999)  (4,700) 
C Corp equivalent net income (2)  6,221   15,088   14,036  
Adjustments:          
Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (1)     (9)  550  
Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans  (848)  365     
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  (2,171)  582   (1,002) 
Total adjustments  (3,019)  938   (452) 
Tax effect of adjustments  861   (267)  129  
Less adjustments after tax effect  (2,158)  671   (323) 
Adjusted net income $8,379  $14,417  $14,359  
           
Average assets $3,188,743  $3,261,273  $3,233,293  
           
Return on average assets *  0.78 % 1.97 % 2.32 %
C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (2)  N/A   1.85   1.74  
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.05   1.77   1.78  

____________________________

*    Annualized measure.
(1) Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc.
(2) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
N/A   Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

          
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2020
 2019 2019
       
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Numerator:         
Net income $ 6,221  $ 16,087 $ 18,736
Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1)   (15)   —   —
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 6,206  $ 16,087 $ 18,736
          
C Corp equivalent net income (3)  N/A  $ 15,088 $ 14,036
Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (3)  N/A    —   —
Numerator for C Corp equivalent earnings per share - basic and diluted (3)  N/A  $ 15,088 $ 14,036
          
Adjusted net income $ 8,379  $ 14,417 $ 14,359
Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1)   (19)   —   —
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 8,360  $ 14,417 $ 14,359
          
Denominator:         
Weighted average common shares outstanding   27,457,306    26,211,282   18,027,512
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units (2)   —    —   —
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares   27,457,306    26,211,282   18,027,512
          
Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.23  $ 0.61 $ 1.04
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.23  $ 0.61 $ 1.04
          
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (3)  N/A  $ 0.58 $ 0.78
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (3)  N/A  $ 0.58 $ 0.78
          
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.30  $ 0.55 $ 0.80
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.30  $ 0.55 $ 0.80

____________________________

(1) The Company has granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.
(2) Restricted stock units were anti-dilutive and excluded from the calculation of common stock equivalents during the three months ended March 31, 2020. There were no restricted stock units outstanding during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
(3) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
N/A   Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

             
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
  2020  2019  2019 
          
  (dollars in thousands) 
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)            
Net interest income $30,662  $32,276  $34,452 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  463   534   610 
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $31,125  $32,810  $35,062 
             
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)            
Net interest margin *  4.00%  4.12%  4.44%
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)  0.06   0.07   0.08 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)  4.06%  4.19%  4.52%
             
Average interest-earning assets $3,063,086  $3,131,078  $3,105,216 

_____________________________

*    Annualized measure.
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

             
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
  2020  2019  2019 
          
          
  (dollars in thousands) 
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)            
Total noninterest expense $23,307  $21,950  $22,212 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  317   336   376 
Adjusted noninterest expense $22,990  $21,614  $21,836 
             
Net interest income $30,662  $32,276  $34,452 
Total noninterest income  5,252   10,336   7,487 
Operating revenue  35,914   42,612   41,939 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  463   534   610 
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $36,377  $43,146  $42,549 
             
Efficiency ratio  64.01%  50.72%  52.07%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)  63.20   50.10   51.32 

____________________________

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

             
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
  2020  2019  2019 
          
          
  (dollars in thousands) 
Tangible Common Equity            
Total stockholders' equity $339,813  $332,918  $328,593 
Less: Goodwill  23,620   23,620   23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net  3,713   4,030   5,077 
Tangible common equity $312,480  $305,268  $299,896 
             
Tangible assets            
Total assets $3,213,109  $3,245,103  $3,257,667 
Less: Goodwill  23,620   23,620   23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net  3,713   4,030   5,077 
Tangible assets $3,185,776  $3,217,453  $3,228,970 
             
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  10.58%  10.26%  10.09%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.81   9.49   9.29 
             
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding  27,457,306   27,457,306   18,027,512 
             
Book value per share $12.38  $12.12  $18.23 
Tangible book value per share  11.38   11.12   16.64 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

             
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
  2020  2019  2019 
          
  (dollars in thousands) 
Average Tangible Common Equity            
Total stockholders' equity $341,519  $331,784  $347,157 
Less: Goodwill  23,620   23,620   23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net  3,898   4,224   5,301 
Average tangible common equity $314,001  $303,940  $318,236 
             
Net income $6,221  $16,087  $18,736 
C Corp equivalent net income (1)  N/A   15,088   14,036 
Adjusted net income  8,379   14,417   14,359 
             
Return on average stockholders' equity *  7.29%  19.39%  21.59%
C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1)  N/A   18.19   16.17 
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  9.81   17.38   16.54 
             
Return on average tangible common equity *  7.92%  21.17%  23.55%
C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1)  N/A   19.86   17.64 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  10.67   18.97   18.05 

_____________________________

*   Annualized measure.
(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
N/A   Not applicable.