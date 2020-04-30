WARSAW, N.Y., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:FISI) (the “Company” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million compared to $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $762 thousand for the quarter, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

First quarter results were negatively impacted by a significantly higher provision for credit losses of $13.9 million, as compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The after-tax impact of the higher provision as compared to first quarter of 2019 was $0.59 per diluted share. The higher provision was driven by the adoption of the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) standard and the impact of COVID-19 on the economic environment.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) was $15.4 million for the quarter compared to $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the global economy and our thoughts remain with the individuals and communities who have been impacted. We have been working diligently since early March to enact measures to operate safely and effectively while offering all of the comprehensive banking, investment and insurance services our customers have come to depend on. It is now more critical than ever that individuals and businesses continue to have access to their financial institution and the ability to work with their trusted financial advisors.

“We believe we are well-positioned to provide customers the support they need during these challenging times based on our diversified business model, strong levels of capital and liquidity, historically strong asset quality metrics and a disciplined risk management and underwriting process.

“Five Star Bank and our wealth management and insurance subsidiaries continue to remain accessible to customers during this temporary shift to a new normal. Nearly all our bank branches remain open with heightened safety measures and most transactions are taking place through drive-through operations. Customers can access the Bank through our web and mobile apps or call center and they can access cash through any of our ATMs, as well as multiple alternative locations.

“On March 23rd, recognizing the impact of economic stress caused by the crisis, we rolled out a series of solutions to support our customers and allow them to focus on their health and safety. These actions included the waiving or elimination of several types of fees, offering the opportunity for loan payment relief or deferrals and offering unsecured personal loans at a low interest rate.

“Small businesses are critically important to our local economies and we are focused on providing small business customers timely solutions, including those specific to Small Business Administration (“SBA”) relief programs and other relief programs. Leveraging our strong historic commitment to small businesses and status as a Preferred SBA lender, we have been helping customers take advantage of the Payroll Protection Program to source needed funds to cover operating expenses. To date, we have helped more than 600 customers obtain more than $200 million in loans through this program. The Payroll Protection Program recently received another round of funding and we continue to support our communities by helping existing and new customers obtain these loans.

“I want to thank all of our associates for facing the many new challenges associated with COVID-19 with grace and fortitude. They have efficiently transitioned from business as usual operations to our new standard of working together from multiple locations — helping teammates meet deadlines, keeping important projects moving forward, generating new business and taking great care of our customers. They continue to work every day, no matter the obstacle, to serve our customers and improve our communities.”

2020 Initiatives

The Company continued to advance the major transformational and technology initiatives announced last quarter. The Five Star Bank Digital Banking platform will completely replace the existing digital platform for consumer and commercial customers and we expect it to significantly improve the user experience across all devices. It is now more important than ever that we enhance our customers’ capabilities to interact with us digitally. A multiple-phase launch of Five Star Digital Banking is planned for the second quarter of 2020.

An enterprise standardization program, focused on improving operational efficiency and enhancing future profitability, continues to move forward as well. The Company is evaluating activities and functions across the organization, focusing on ways to improve operational efficiency and automate low-value, repetitive activities using robotic process automation while also enhancing the employee and customer experience.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $33.1 million for the quarter, relatively unchanged as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2019.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.05 billion, $60.4 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 and $57.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of organic loan growth.

Net interest margin was 3.31%, two basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 and seven basis points higher than the first quarter of 2019. The decline from the linked quarter was the result of lower interest rates in the first quarter of 2020 and the year-over-year improvement was primarily the result of a change in the interest-earning asset mix as loans became a larger percentage of the portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $10.0 million for the quarter compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Service charges on deposits of $1.6 million was $293 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 and $93 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2019. Historically, first quarter service charges are lower than the preceding quarter due to lower levels of consumer activity. The remaining decrease is the result of the Company’s COVID-19 relief initiatives of waiving or eliminating fees, implemented on March 23, 2020.

Insurance income of $1.3 million was $468 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to contingent revenue received in the first quarter each year. Insurance income was $29 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2019.

Investment advisory fees of $2.2 million was $129 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 due to domestic and international market volatility related to COVID-19 and the corresponding impact on assets under management. Fees were $30 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $213 thousand was $353 thousand higher than the $140 thousand loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $19 thousand lower than income of $232 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments, net was $746 thousand compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $168 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of a credit valuation adjustment associated with our interest rate swap portfolio, driven by the decline in interest rates. The increase from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of an increase in the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed.

A net gain on investment securities of $221 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net loss of $44 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $53 thousand in the first quarter of 2019.

A net loss on tax credit investments of $40 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net loss of $528 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. This includes the amortization of tax credit investments, partially offset by New York investment tax credits that are refundable and recorded in noninterest income. Two tax credit investments were placed into service in the first quarter of 2020 and five were placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $27.7 million in the quarter compared to $26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $15.0 million was $345 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million higher than the first quarter of 2019. The increases are primarily the result of investments in personnel and the timing of merit increases, effective in early March each year.

Professional services expense of $2.2 million was $346 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 and $994 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019. The increases were primarily due to the timing of audit fees and fees for consulting and advisory projects. Expenses related to the Company’s improvement initiatives totaled $599 thousand in the first quarter of 2020, $510 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $83 thousand in the first quarter of 2019.

FDIC assessments were $372 thousand in the quarter compared to $0 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $512 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. In 2018, the FDIC minimum reserve ratio was exceeded, resulting in credits. The Bank received credits against its regular assessment of $482 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. A remaining credit of $70 thousand was used in the first quarter of 2020. The remaining decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 was the result of a lower FDIC rate in the first quarter of 2020.

Advertising and promotions expense of $555 thousand was $671 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 and $35 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019. Advertising and promotions expense is historically lightest in the first quarter. In addition, advertising activity was reduced in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted operations in Western New York.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $322 thousand for the quarter compared to $312 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service, resulting in an income tax expense reduction of $197 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 and $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The effective tax rate was 22.2% for the quarter compared to 2.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 20.8% for the first quarter of 2019. In addition to the impact of tax credit investments described above, the Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities and earnings on company owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.47 billion at March 31, 2020, up $87.6 million from December 31, 2019, and up $169.2 million from March 31, 2019.

Investment securities were $791.1 million at March 31, 2020, up $14.2 million from December 31, 2019, and down $75.4 million from March 31, 2019. The decrease from March 31, 2019 was primarily the result of the redeployment of assets from investment securities into loans to improve the interest-earning asset mix.

Total loans were $3.24 billion at March 31, 2020, up $16.2 million from December 31, 2019, and up $128.0 million or 4.1% from March 31, 2019.

Commercial business loans totaled $588.9 million, up $16.8 million from December 31, 2019, and up $35.1 million, or 6.3%, from March 31, 2019.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.11 billion, relatively unchanged from December 31, 2019, and up $114.1 million, or 11.5%, from March 31, 2019.

Residential real estate loans totaled $579.8 million, up $7.5 million from December 31, 2019, and up $45.1 million, or 8.4%, from March 31, 2019.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $843.7 million, down $6.4 million from December 31, 2019, and down $59.1 million, or 6.5% from March 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $3.79 billion at March 31, 2020, $231.5 million higher than December 31, 2019, and $278.3 million higher than March 31, 2019. The increase from December 31, 2019, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality and growth in the reciprocal deposit portfolio. Deposit growth from March 31, 2019, was primarily driven by increases in the non-public (excluding certificates of deposits), public and brokered deposit portfolios. Public deposit balances represented 27% of total deposits at March 31, 2020, compared to 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, and 28% at March 31, 2019.

Short-term borrowings were $109.5 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $166.0 million from December 31, 2019, and a decrease of $177.8 million from March 31, 2019. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits, which reached a seasonal high point during the first quarter. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale borrowing base.

Shareholders’ equity was $439.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $438.9 million at December 31, 2019, and $408.3 million at March 31, 2019. Common book value per share was $26.35 at March 31, 2020, unchanged from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.83 or 7.5% from $24.52 at March 31, 2019. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.69 at March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.03 from $21.66 at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.92 or 9.7% from $19.77 at March 31, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.26 per common share, an increase of 4.0% over the previous dividend.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

Leverage Ratio was 8.78%, compared to 9.00% and 8.36% at December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.05%, compared to 10.31% and 9.87% at December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.53%, compared to 10.80% and 10.37% at December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.54%, compared to 12.77% and 12.50% at December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $12.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $8.6 million at December 31, 2019, and $5.8 million at March 31, 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to one commercial credit that was downgraded and partially charged-off during the first quarter of 2020. The borrower’s business was related to the hospitality industry and the downgrade and charge-off were precipitated by the impact of COVID-19.

Net charge-offs were $10.1 million in the quarter, $6.3 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 and $8.4 million higher than the first quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to the commercial credit noted above. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 1.27% in the quarter, 0.48% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.23% in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company adopted CECL effective January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses - loans of $9.6 million and established a reserve for unfunded commitments of $2.1 million, for a total pre-tax cumulative effect adjustment of $11.7 million. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.34% as compared to 0.95% at December 31, 2019, and 1.07% at March 31, 2019. The provision for credit losses was $13.9 million in the quarter compared to $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in first quarter provision reflects higher charge-offs and deterioration in the economic environment as a result of the impact of COVID-19, which adversely impacted our unemployment forecast, the designated loss driver for our CECL model.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.38% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2019, and 0.19% at March 31, 2019. The ratio of allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans was 350% at March 31, 2020, compared to 353% at December 31, 2019, and 574% at March 31, 2019.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020 2019 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,168 $ 112,947 $ 136,815 $ 108,988 $ 79,786 Investment securities: Available for sale 444,845 417,917 395,441 406,509 427,545 Held-to-maturity, net 346,239 359,000 386,305 398,610 438,984 Total investment securities 791,084 776,917 781,746 805,119 866,529 Loans held for sale 3,822 4,224 6,398 2,045 2,069 Loans: Commercial business 588,868 572,040 574,455 594,923 553,745 Commercial mortgage 1,107,376 1,106,283 1,035,450 1,010,071 993,259 Residential real estate loans 579,800 572,350 558,656 546,031 534,691 Residential real estate lines 102,113 104,118 107,615 108,006 108,623 Consumer indirect 843,668 850,052 863,614 876,116 902,762 Other consumer 15,402 16,144 16,630 16,537 16,099 Total loans 3,237,227 3,220,987 3,156,420 3,151,684 3,109,179 Allowance for credit losses - loans 43,356 30,482 31,668 34,434 33,327 Total loans, net 3,193,871 3,190,505 3,124,752 3,117,250 3,075,852 Total interest-earning assets 4,116,688 4,058,107 3,979,493 4,007,797 4,009,496 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,629 74,923 75,225 75,534 75,850 Total assets 4,471,768 4,384,178 4,332,737 4,313,945 4,302,541 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 732,917 707,752 755,296 719,150 732,631 Interest-bearing demand 724,670 627,842 707,153 677,846 707,430 Savings and money market 1,270,253 1,039,892 1,011,873 966,509 1,016,666 Time deposits 1,059,345 1,180,189 1,111,892 1,108,484 1,052,110 Total deposits 3,787,185 3,555,675 3,586,214 3,471,989 3,508,837 Short-term borrowings 109,500 275,500 211,400 308,500 287,300 Long-term borrowings, net 39,291 39,273 39,255 39,237 39,220 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,203,059 3,162,696 3,081,573 3,100,576 3,102,726 Shareholders’ equity 439,393 438,947 432,617 422,354 408,253 Common shareholders’ equity 422,065 421,619 415,289 405,026 390,925 Tangible common equity (1) 347,436 346,696 340,064 329,492 315,075 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (2,082 ) $ (14,513 ) $ (11,734 ) $ (13,160 ) $ (18,554 ) Common shares outstanding 16,020 16,003 15,997 15,995 15,941 Treasury shares 80 97 103 105 115 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.78 % 9.00 % 8.86 % 8.55 % 8.36 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.05 % 10.31 % 10.06 % 9.95 % 9.87 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.53 % 10.80 % 10.55 % 10.45 % 10.37 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.54 % 12.77 % 12.57 % 12.57 % 12.50 % Common equity to assets 9.44 % 9.62 % 9.58 % 9.39 % 9.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.90 % 8.05 % 7.99 % 7.77 % 7.45 % Common book value per share $ 26.35 $ 26.35 $ 25.96 $ 25.32 $ 24.52 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 21.69 $ 21.66 $ 21.26 $ 20.60 $ 19.77

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020 2019 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 41,653 $ 42,179 $ 42,459 $ 42,648 $ 41,514 Interest expense 8,529 9,006 9,976 10,184 9,722 Net interest income 33,124 33,173 32,483 32,464 31,792 Provision for credit losses 13,915 2,653 1,844 2,354 1,193 Net interest income after provision

for credit losses 19,209 30,520 30,639 30,110 30,599 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,587 1,880 1,925 1,756 1,680 Insurance income 1,349 881 1,439 872 1,378 ATM and debit card 1,602 1,796 1,801 1,739 1,443 Investment advisory 2,246 2,375 2,269 2,327 2,216 Company owned life insurance 465 465 459 424 410 Investments in limited partnerships 213 (140 ) 116 144 232 Loan servicing 7 116 102 104 110 Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net 746 1,261 890 (45 ) 168 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 304 324 439 407 182 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 221 (44 ) 1,608 166 (53 ) Net gain (loss) on other assets 64 (27 ) (2 ) 9 49 Net loss on tax credit investments (40 ) (528 ) - - - Other 1,198 1,308 1,315 1,330 1,305 Total noninterest income 9,962 9,667 12,361 9,233 9,120 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,014 14,669 14,411 13,249 14,001 Occupancy and equipment (1) 3,756 3,446 3,381 3,252 3,473 Professional services 2,152 1,806 1,528 932 1,158 Computer and data processing (1) 2,673 2,576 2,647 2,424 2,336 Supplies and postage 553 482 522 498 534 FDIC assessments 372 - 7 486 512 Advertising and promotions 555 1,226 745 1,086 520 Amortization of intangibles 294 302 309 316 323 Other 2,353 2,261 2,336 2,760 2,314 Total noninterest expense 27,722 26,768 25,886 25,003 25,171 Income before income taxes 1,449 13,419 17,114 14,340 14,548 Income tax expense 322 312 4,281 2,939 3,027 Net income 1,127 13,107 12,833 11,401 11,521 Preferred stock dividends 365 365 365 366 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 762 $ 12,742 $ 12,468 $ 11,035 $ 11,156 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 0.05 $ 0.80 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.79 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Common dividend payout ratio 520.00 % 31.25 % 32.05 % 36.23 % 35.71 % Dividend yield (annualized) 5.76 % 3.09 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.73 % Return on average assets 0.10 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 1.09 % Return on average equity 1.03 % 11.88 % 11.86 % 11.01 % 11.65 % Return on average common equity 0.72 % 12.02 % 12.00 % 11.12 % 11.79 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 0.88 % 14.64 % 14.69 % 13.73 % 14.71 % Efficiency ratio (3) 64.31 % 62.05 % 59.52 % 59.79 % 60.99 % Effective tax rate 22.2 % 2.3 % 25.0 % 20.5 % 20.8 %

(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, software service contracts and software amortization are classified as computer and data processing expense. Previously, they were included in occupancy and equipment expense. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

(3) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2020 2019 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-

earning deposits $ 59,309 $ 32,494 $ 19,370 $ 18,145 $ 17,955 Investment securities (1) 779,894 774,520 785,595 845,624 886,878 Loans: Commercial business 570,886 567,998 586,293 577,884 547,182 Commercial mortgage 1,100,660 1,073,527 1,021,931 1,010,544 977,818 Residential real estate loans 578,407 566,256 553,382 540,390 529,522 Residential real estate lines 102,680 106,011 107,290 107,826 109,529 Consumer indirect 846,800 856,823 868,927 891,967 911,252 Other consumer 15,466 16,100 16,141 15,721 16,226 Total loans 3,214,899 3,186,715 3,153,964 3,144,332 3,091,529 Total interest-earning assets 4,054,102 3,993,729 3,958,929 4,008,101 3,996,362 Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,797 75,093 75,401 75,711 76,033 Total assets 4,376,125 4,299,342 4,260,810 4,300,254 4,282,991 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 667,533 660,738 632,540 660,747 668,448 Savings and money market 1,143,628 1,014,434 956,410 996,878 965,829 Time deposits 1,116,736 1,120,823 1,099,212 1,096,544 1,076,687 Short-term borrowings 169,827 241,557 328,952 323,461 346,546 Long-term borrowings, net 39,279 39,262 39,244 39,227 39,209 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,137,003 3,076,814 3,056,358 3,116,857 3,096,719 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 721,975 725,590 717,473 714,205 727,321 Total deposits 3,649,872 3,521,585 3,405,635 3,468,374 3,438,285 Total liabilities 3,934,909 3,861,542 3,831,409 3,884,843 3,882,033 Shareholders’ equity 441,216 437,800 429,401 415,411 400,958 Common equity 423,888 420,472 412,073 398,083 383,630 Tangible common equity (2) $ 349,091 $ 345,379 $ 336,672 $ 322,372 $ 307,597 Common shares outstanding: Basic 16,006 15,995 15,991 15,970 15,930 Diluted 16,069 16,072 16,056 16,015 15,978 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 2.48 % 2.40 % 2.40 % 2.38 % 2.37 % Loans 4.61 % 4.70 % 4.77 % 4.82 % 4.77 % Total interest-earning assets 4.15 % 4.22 % 4.29 % 4.29 % 4.23 % Interest-bearing demand 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.20 % Savings and money market 0.56 % 0.48 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.41 % Time deposits 1.83 % 1.94 % 2.12 % 2.17 % 2.06 % Short-term borrowings 2.11 % 2.21 % 2.51 % 2.71 % 2.70 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.29 % 6.29 % 6.30 % 6.30 % 6.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.27 % Net interest rate spread 3.06 % 3.06 % 2.99 % 2.98 % 2.96 % Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.33 % 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.24 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2020 2019 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of CECL $ 30,482 $ 31,668 $ 34,434 $ 33,327 $ 33,914 Impact of adopting CECL 9,594 - - - - Beginning balance, after adoption of CECL 40,076 31,668 34,434 33,327 33,914 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 8,183 1,942 10 10 27 Commercial mortgage - - 2,994 3 (17 ) Residential real estate loans 88 156 40 76 25 Residential real estate lines (3 ) 3 7 (1 ) (2 ) Consumer indirect 1,756 1,523 1,317 1,022 1,558 Other consumer 119 215 242 137 189 Total net charge-offs 10,143 3,839 4,610 1,247 1,780 Provision for credit losses - loans 13,423 2,653 1,844 2,354 1,193 Ending balance $ 43,356 $ 30,482 $ 31,668 $ 34,434 $ 33,327 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 5.77 % 1.36 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Commercial mortgage 0.00 % 0.00 % 1.16 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Residential real estate loans 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.02 % Residential real estate lines -0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % -0.01 % -0.01 % Consumer indirect 0.83 % 0.71 % 0.60 % 0.46 % 0.69 % Other consumer 3.09 % 5.30 % 5.93 % 3.51 % 4.73 % Total loans 1.27 % 0.48 % 0.58 % 0.16 % 0.23 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 5,507 $ 1,177 $ 2,884 $ 638 $ 594 Commercial mortgage 2,984 3,146 2,867 6,836 909 Residential real estate loans 1,971 2,484 2,526 2,283 2,225 Residential real estate lines 143 102 182 282 252 Consumer indirect 1,777 1,725 1,326 1,399 1,822 Other consumer 2 6 3 25 2 Total non-performing loans 12,384 8,640 9,788 11,463 5,804 Foreclosed assets 749 468 91 37 41 Total non-performing assets $ 13,133 $ 9,108 $ 9,879 $ 11,500 $ 5,845 Total non-performing loans

to total loans 0.38 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.19 % Total non-performing assets

to total assets 0.29 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.14 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to total loans 1.34 % 0.95 % 1.00 % 1.09 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to non-performing loans 350 % 353 % 324 % 300 % 574 %



(1) At period end.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2020 2019 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 4,471,768 $ 4,384,178 $ 4,332,737 $ 4,313,945 $ 4,302,541 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,629 74,923 75,225 75,534 75,850 Tangible assets $ 4,397,139 $ 4,309,255 $ 4,257,512 $ 4,238,411 $ 4,226,691 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 422,065 $ 421,619 $ 415,289 $ 405,026 $ 390,925 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,629 74,923 75,225 75,534 75,850 Tangible common equity $ 347,436 $ 346,696 $ 340,064 $ 329,492 $ 315,075 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 7.90 % 8.05 % 7.99 % 7.77 % 7.45 % Common shares outstanding 16,020 16,003 15,997 15,995 15,941 Tangible common book value per

share (2) $ 21.69 $ 21.66 $ 21.26 $ 20.60 $ 19.77 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 4,376,125 $ 4,299,342 $ 4,260,810 $ 4,300,254 $ 4,282,991 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,797 75,093 75,401 75,711 76,033 Average tangible assets $ 4,301,328 $ 4,224,249 $ 4,185,409 $ 4,224,543 $ 4,206,958 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 423,888 $ 420,472 $ 412,073 $ 398,083 $ 383,630 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,797 75,093 75,401 75,711 76,033 Average tangible common equity $ 349,091 $ 345,379 $ 336,672 $ 322,372 $ 307,597 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 762 $ 12,742 $ 12,468 $ 11,035 $ 11,156 Return on average tangible common

equity (3) 0.88 % 14.64 % 14.69 % 13.73 % 14.71 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 1,127 $ 13,107 $ 12,833 $ 11,401 $ 11,521 Add: Income tax expense 322 312 4,281 2,939 3,027 Add: Provision for credit losses 13,915 2,653 1,844 2,354 1,193 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 15,364 $ 16,072 $ 18,958 $ 16,694 $ 15,741



(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.