AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com (“SCV”), Inc. and China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) (the "Company" or the "PLIN"), an emerging growth company primarily engaged in pork processing in China, today announced that Mr. Xiaohui Wu, the President and Director of China Xiangtai Food, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-china-xiangtai-food-plin/.

Mr. Xiaohui Wu called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model and markets served by his Company. In addition, Mr. Wu provided his personal comments on the recent news and upcoming events for the Company.

In the interview, Mr. Wu expanded on the establishment of the joint venture with Chongqing Fengjie County Rural Ecological Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. ("FEA") that will allow the further optimization of PLIN's production capacity while also increasing the quality of its offerings at fair and stable prices. In March, PLIN announced the MOU to acquire 51% controlling interest in Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd.("JMC"), a private enterprise specializing in feed raw material sales and providing feed formula solutions, to expand the southwest market in China. This is a move where PLIN is expected to increase 70% of revenue through this acquisition on an annualized basis.

Mr. Wu stated, “We could not be happier with how 2020 is progressing for our Company. The recent news highlights our commitment to the vertical integration strategy we have set forth. We want to thank SmallCapVoice.com who allowed us to discuss our developments in greater detail for better investor understanding.”

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd, is a food company primarily engaged in pork processing. The Company's operations span key sections of the pork processing value chain, including slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of a variety of fresh pork meat and parts. Primarily focused on pork products, the Company also offers other fresh and processed products, including beef, lamb and poultries. Through its core values, the Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and sustainability to provide high-quality, nutritious, and tasty food in a responsible manner through its portfolio of trusted brands. For more information, please visit http://ir.plinfood.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

