SEATTLE, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“At Trupanion, we understand the power of the pet,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder and CEO of Trupanion. “In times of uncertainty, heightened anxiety and isolation, our four legged family members become even more important. Trupanion helps pet owners budget for if and when their pet becomes sick or injured. In the coming weeks and months, we expect the need for our product among pet owners to grow, the messaging at the veterinarian level to strengthen, and the value of our patented software to be even greater.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $111.3 million, an increase of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 687,435 at March 31, 2020, an increase of 25% over the first quarter of 2019.

Subscription business revenue was $89.5 million, an increase of 21% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Subscription enrolled pets was 508,480 at March 31, 2020, an increase of 14% over the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $(1.1) million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow was $2.9 million and free cash flow was $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $4.0 million and free cash flow of $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue by Quarter

Conference Call

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website .

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 89,484 $ 74,222 Other business 21,817 12,756 Total revenue 111,301 86,978 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 73,422 60,387 Other business 20,027 11,559 Total cost of revenue(2) 93,449 71,946 Gross profit: Subscription business 16,062 13,835 Other business 1,790 1,197 Total gross profit 17,852 15,032 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 2,845 2,669 General and administrative(1) 5,516 5,419 Sales and marketing(1) 10,442 8,227 Total operating expenses 18,803 16,315 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (59 ) — Operating loss (1,010 ) (1,283 ) Interest expense 379 317 Other income, net (282 ) (344 ) Loss before income taxes (1,107 ) (1,256 ) Income tax expense 26 40 Net loss $ (1,133 ) $ (1,296 ) Net loss per share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and Diluted 35,007,052 34,292,367 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 268 $ 247 Technology and development 100 63 General and administrative 729 618 Sales and marketing 556 429 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,653 $ 1,357 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Veterinary invoice expense $ 79,640 $ 61,282 Other cost of revenue 13,809 10,664 Total cost of revenue $ 93,449 $ 71,946





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,221 $ 29,168 Short-term investments 76,094 69,732 Accounts and other receivables 65,997 54,408 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,766 5,513 Total current assets 175,078 158,821 Restricted cash 1,400 1,400 Long-term investments, at fair value 4,094 4,323 Property and equipment, net 70,569 70,372 Intangible assets, net 7,571 7,731 Other long-term assets 14,487 14,553 Total assets $ 273,199 $ 257,200 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,772 $ 4,087 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 14,003 13,798 Reserve for veterinary invoices 22,862 21,194 Deferred revenue 62,014 52,546 Total current liabilities 103,651 91,625 Long-term debt 29,844 26,086 Deferred tax liabilities 1,118 1,118 Other liabilities 1,761 1,611 Total liabilities 136,374 120,440 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,017,670 and 35,084,505 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020; 35,876,882 and 34,947,017 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 234,642 232,731 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (385 ) 250 Accumulated deficit (86,653 ) (85,520 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 933,165 shares at March 31, 2020 and 929,865 shares at December 31, 2019 (10,779 ) (10,701 ) Total stockholders’ equity 136,825 136,760 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 273,199 $ 257,200





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (1,133 ) $ (1,296 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,381 1,613 Stock-based compensation expense 1,653 1,357 Other, net 73 (3 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (11,697 ) (5,894 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (195 ) 325 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 1,322 1,256 Reserve for veterinary invoices 1,825 1,078 Deferred revenue 9,695 5,523 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 2,924 3,959 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (11,579 ) (17,350 ) Maturities of investment securities 5,100 10,205 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (1,496 ) (878 ) Other 9 (1,479 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,966 ) (9,502 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 559 661 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (321 ) (197 ) Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees 3,744 5,200 Other financing (78 ) (271 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 3,904 5,393 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net (809 ) 220 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,947 ) 70 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,568 27,952 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,621 $ 28,022





The following table sets forth our key operating metrics: Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 687,435 646,728 613,694 577,686 548,002 521,326 497,942 472,480 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 508,480 494,026 479,427 461,314 445,148 430,770 416,527 401,033 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 58.96 $ 58.58 $ 58.12 $ 57.11 $ 56.13 $ 55.15 $ 54.55 $ 53.96 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 535 $ 523 $ 511 $ 482 $ 471 $ 449 $ 435 $ 431 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 247 $ 222 $ 208 $ 213 $ 205 $ 186 $ 155 $ 150 Average monthly retention 98.59 % 98.58 % 98.59 % 98.57 % 98.58 % 98.6 % 98.61 % 98.64 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ 2,924 $ 3,959 Purchases of property and equipment (1,496 ) (878 ) Free cash flow $ 1,428 $ 3,081





The following table reflects the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands): Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sales and marketing expenses $ 10,442 $ 9,212 $ 9,255 $ 8,757 $ 8,227 $ 6,994 $ 6,365 $ 5,702 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (556 ) (547 ) (577 ) (567 ) (429 ) (355 ) (358 ) (349 ) Acquisition cost 9,886 8,665 8,678 8,190 7,798 6,639 6,007 5,353 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (765 ) (730 ) (790 ) (734 ) (703 ) (655 ) (693 ) (624 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (163 ) (152 ) (94 ) (38 ) (130 ) (102 ) (99 ) (88 ) Net acquisition cost $ 8,958 $ 7,783 $ 7,794 $ 7,418 $ 6,965 $ 5,882 $ 5,215 $ 4,641





The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands): Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Net (loss) income $ (1,133 ) $ 636 $ 782 $ (1,931 ) $ (1,296 ) $ (275 ) $ 1,205 $ (377 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 1,653 1,771 1,845 1,873 1,357 1,222 1,299 1,286 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,381 1,274 1,181 1,564 1,613 1,485 1,136 964 Interest income (337 ) (516 ) (411 ) (412 ) (342 ) (234 ) (317 ) (179 ) Interest expense 379 375 340 317 317 311 336 332 Other non-operating expenses 52 (22 ) 122 101 — — — — Income tax expense (benefit) expense 26 157 18 (46 ) 40 4 (7 ) 91 Gain from equity method investment — — — (125 ) — — — (107 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,021 $ 3,675 $ 3,877 $ 1,341 $ 1,689 $ 2,513 $ 3,652 $ 2,010

