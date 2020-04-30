SEATTLE, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“At Trupanion, we understand the power of the pet,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder and CEO of Trupanion. “In times of uncertainty, heightened anxiety and isolation, our four legged family members become even more important.  Trupanion helps pet owners budget for if and when their pet becomes sick or injured. In the coming weeks and months, we expect the need for our product among pet owners to grow, the messaging at the veterinarian level to strengthen, and the value of our patented software to be even greater.” 

First Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $111.3 million, an increase of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2019.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 687,435 at March 31, 2020, an increase of 25% over the first quarter of 2019.
  • Subscription business revenue was $89.5 million, an increase of 21% compared to the first quarter of 2019.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 508,480 at March 31, 2020, an increase of 14% over the first quarter of 2019.
  • Net loss was $(1.1) million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Operating cash flow was $2.9 million and free cash flow was $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compared to operating cash flow of $4.0 million and free cash flow of $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its first quarter 2020 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13701356.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.


Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)		  
 Three Months Ended March 31,  
 2020 2019  
 (unaudited) 
Revenue:     
Subscription business$89,484  $74,222   
Other business21,817  12,756  
Total revenue111,301  86,978   
Cost of revenue:     
Subscription business(1)73,422  60,387   
Other business20,027  11,559   
Total cost of revenue(2)93,449  71,946   
Gross profit:     
Subscription business16,062  13,835   
Other business1,790  1,197   
Total gross profit17,852  15,032   
Operating expenses:     
Technology and development(1)2,845  2,669   
General and administrative(1)5,516  5,419   
Sales and marketing(1)10,442  8,227   
Total operating expenses18,803  16,315   
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture(59)    
Operating loss(1,010) (1,283)  
Interest expense379  317   
Other income, net(282) (344)  
Loss before income taxes(1,107) (1,256)  
Income tax expense26  40   
Net loss$(1,133) $(1,296)  
      
Net loss per share:     
Basic and Diluted$(0.03) $(0.04)  
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:     
Basic and Diluted35,007,052  34,292,367   
      
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:Three Months Ended March 31,  
  
 2020 2019  
Cost of revenue$268  $247   
Technology and development100  63   
General and administrative729  618   
Sales and marketing556  429   
Total stock-based compensation expense$1,653  $1,357   
      
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: 
 Three Months Ended March 31,  
 2020 2019  
Veterinary invoice expense$79,640  $61,282   
Other cost of revenue13,809  10,664   
Total cost of revenue$93,449  $71,946   


Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
 (unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$27,221  $29,168 
Short-term investments76,094  69,732 
Accounts and other receivables65,997  54,408 
Prepaid expenses and other assets5,766  5,513 
Total current assets175,078  158,821 
Restricted cash1,400  1,400 
Long-term investments, at fair value4,094  4,323 
Property and equipment, net70,569  70,372 
Intangible assets, net7,571  7,731 
Other long-term assets14,487  14,553 
Total assets$273,199  $257,200 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$4,772  $4,087 
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities14,003  13,798 
Reserve for veterinary invoices22,862  21,194 
Deferred revenue62,014  52,546 
Total current liabilities103,651  91,625 
Long-term debt29,844  26,086 
Deferred tax liabilities1,118  1,118 
Other liabilities1,761  1,611 
Total liabilities136,374  120,440 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 36,017,670 and 35,084,505 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020; 35,876,882 and 34,947,017 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019   
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   
Additional paid-in capital234,642  232,731 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(385) 250 
Accumulated deficit(86,653) (85,520)
Treasury stock, at cost: 933,165 shares at March 31, 2020 and 929,865 shares at December 31, 2019(10,779) (10,701)
Total stockholders’ equity136,825  136,760 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$273,199  $257,200 


Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2020 2019
 (unaudited)
Operating activities   
Net loss$(1,133) $(1,296)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization1,381  1,613 
Stock-based compensation expense1,653  1,357 
Other, net73  (3)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts and other receivables(11,697) (5,894)
Prepaid expenses and other assets(195) 325 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities1,322  1,256 
Reserve for veterinary invoices1,825  1,078 
Deferred revenue9,695  5,523 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities2,924  3,959 
Investing activities   
Purchases of investment securities(11,579) (17,350)
Maturities of investment securities5,100  10,205 
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets(1,496) (878)
Other9  (1,479)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(7,966) (9,502)
Financing activities   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options559  661 
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding(321) (197)
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees3,744  5,200 
Other financing(78) (271)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities3,904  5,393 
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net(809) 220 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(1,947) 70 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period30,568  27,952 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$28,621  $28,022 


The following table sets forth our key operating metrics:
                
 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018
Total Business:               
Total pets enrolled (at period end)687,435  646,728  613,694  577,686  548,002  521,326  497,942  472,480 
Subscription Business:               
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)508,480  494,026  479,427  461,314  445,148  430,770  416,527  401,033 
Monthly average revenue per pet$58.96  $58.58  $58.12  $57.11  $56.13  $55.15  $54.55  $53.96 
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses$535  $523  $511  $482  $471  $449  $435  $431 
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)$247  $222  $208  $213  $205  $186  $155  $150 
Average monthly retention98.59% 98.58% 98.59% 98.57% 98.58% 98.6% 98.61% 98.64%


The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
    
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2020 2019
Net cash used in operating activities$2,924  $3,959 
Purchases of property and equipment(1,496) (878)
Free cash flow$1,428  $3,081 


The following table reflects the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands):
                
 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018
Sales and marketing expenses$10,442  $9,212  $9,255  $8,757  $8,227  $6,994  $6,365  $5,702 
Excluding:               
Stock-based compensation expense(556) (547) (577) (567) (429) (355) (358) (349)
Acquisition cost9,886  8,665  8,678  8,190  7,798  6,639  6,007  5,353 
Net of:               
Sign-up fee revenue(765) (730) (790) (734) (703) (655) (693) (624)
Other business segment sales and marketing expense(163) (152) (94) (38) (130) (102) (99) (88)
Net acquisition cost$8,958  $7,783  $7,794  $7,418  $6,965  $5,882  $5,215  $4,641 


The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
                
 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018
Net (loss) income$(1,133) $636  $782  $(1,931) $(1,296) $(275) $1,205  $(377)
Excluding:               
Stock-based compensation expense1,653  1,771  1,845  1,873  1,357  1,222  1,299  1,286 
Depreciation and amortization expense1,381  1,274  1,181  1,564  1,613  1,485  1,136  964 
Interest income(337) (516) (411) (412) (342) (234) (317) (179)
Interest expense379  375  340  317  317  311  336  332 
Other non-operating expenses52  (22) 122  101         
Income tax expense (benefit) expense26  157  18  (46) 40  4  (7) 91 
Gain from equity method investment      (125)       (107)
Adjusted EBITDA$2,021  $3,675  $3,877  $1,341  $1,689  $2,513  $3,652  $2,010 
                

