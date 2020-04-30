MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Revenue was $74.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $66.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, reflecting 11% growth in revenue from the first quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue grew 12% from the first quarter of 2019.

Net income in the first quarter of 2020 was $9.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.8 million or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.38 compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.30 in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 increased 24% to $20.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2019.

“SPS Commerce plays a mission-critical role in the global supply chain. Our solutions are keeping trading partners connected, especially now during this time of crisis and disruption,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “We’d like to thank our employees and our partners who delivered world class service as they responded to the needs of retailers impacted by macroeconomic effects of the pandemic, executing remote retail automation better and faster than ever. We remain fully committed to provide unwavering support to the suppliers and retailers that serve our communities in these challenging times.”

“We are pleased with our first quarter results as we continued to deliver uninterrupted, full-service solutions remotely, to new and existing customers worldwide. With proven operational leverage and a strong balance sheet, we are confident that SPS Commerce is positioned to overcome near term uncertainties. We expect the current supply chain dynamics to amplify the need for e-commerce and EDI solutions in the long term, and we believe SPS Commerce is uniquely positioned to expand on its market leadership.” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $73.8 million to $74.8 million. Second quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.17 to $0.19 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.2 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.31. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $19.0 million to $20.0 million. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $5.1 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $3.5 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $1.4 million.

Due to uncertainties related to the macroeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are withdrawing 2020 guidance until we can ascertain the scale of the impact on retail dynamics, and our business. However, given our history of strong operating leverage and the resilience of our SaaS business model, we remain confident in our ability to expand adjusted EBITDA margin in 2020.

For modeling purposes, we expect stock based compensation expense for the year of approximately $19.7 million, depreciation expense of approximately $13.8 million, and amortization expense of approximately $5.6 million.

We will continue to monitor the macroeconomic impact on retail dynamics and reassess our visibility for the full year at the end of the second quarter.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #5367429 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 77 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-F

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world, our positioning for the future, our performance for the second quarter and full year of 2020, and any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy and our business prospects, all of which fall within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk

Lisa Laukkanen

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

415-217-4962





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,484 $ 179,252 Short-term investments 30,074 34,284 Accounts receivable 33,275 33,001 Allowance for credit losses (2,939 ) (1,469 ) Accounts receivable, net 30,336 31,532 Deferred costs 35,543 35,274 Other assets 9,417 11,279 Total current assets 289,854 291,621 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $53,458 and $50,574, respectively 24,035 23,752 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 15,170 15,744 GOODWILL 74,463 76,845 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 20,857 22,668 OTHER ASSETS Deferred costs, non-current 11,393 11,667 Deferred income tax assets 1,837 2,630 Other assets, non-current 2,210 2,513 Total assets $ 439,819 $ 447,440 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 4,602 $ 4,274 Accrued compensation 13,132 22,303 Accrued expenses 5,374 6,207 Deferred revenue 34,929 31,463 Operating lease liabilities 3,866 3,783 Total current liabilities 61,903 68,030 OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred revenue, non-current 2,781 2,851 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 18,957 20,085 Deferred income tax liabilities 990 1,193 Other liabilities, non-current — 405 Total liabilities 84,631 92,564 COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized; 36,474,448 and 36,104,619 shares issued; and 34,992,825 and 34,863,271 outstanding, respectively 36 36 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,481,623 and 1,241,348 shares, respectively (58,297 ) (46,297 ) Additional paid-in capital 361,853 354,115 Retained earnings 57,419 48,973 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,823 ) (1,951 ) Total stockholders’ equity 355,188 354,876 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 439,819 $ 447,440

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 74,192 $ 66,934 Cost of revenues 23,544 21,367 Gross profit 50,648 45,567 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 18,299 17,922 Research and development 7,568 6,192 General and administrative 11,909 12,770 Amortization of intangible assets 1,336 1,304 Total operating expenses 39,112 38,188 Income from operations 11,536 7,379 Other income (expense) Interest income, net 640 577 Other expense, net (1,241 ) (47 ) Change in earn-out liability (72 ) (56 ) Total other income (expense), net (673 ) 474 Income before income taxes 10,863 7,853 Income tax expense 1,348 1,040 Net income $ 9,515 $ 6,813 Net income per share Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 35,072 34,942 Diluted 35,926 35,984

Shares and per share data have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 9,515 $ 6,813 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 668 838 Change in earn-out liability 72 56 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,138 2,637 Amortization of intangible assets 1,336 1,304 Provision for credit losses 1,285 655 Stock-based compensation 4,344 5,294 Other, net (105 ) (240 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,053 ) (1,328 ) Deferred costs (256 ) (414 ) Other current and non-current assets 2,041 (337 ) Accounts payable 655 353 Accrued compensation (9,302 ) (8,843 ) Accrued expenses (615 ) 60 Deferred revenue 3,396 3,698 Operating leases (452 ) (345 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,667 10,201 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (3,965 ) (2,899 ) Purchases of investments (12,460 ) (12,447 ) Maturities of investments 15,875 15,225 Net cash used in investing activities (550 ) (121 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (12,000 ) (2,966 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 3,683 2,472 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 87 — Payment for earn-out liability (688 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (8,918 ) (494 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 33 270 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,232 9,856 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 179,252 133,859 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 184,484 $ 143,715

SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 9,515 $ 6,813 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,138 2,637 Amortization of intangible assets 1,336 1,304 Interest income, net (640 ) (577 ) Income tax expense 1,348 1,040 Stock-based compensation expense 4,344 5,294 Realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 1,243 - Other 72 (61 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,356 $ 16,450 Net income $ 9,515 $ 6,813 Stock-based compensation expense 4,344 5,294 Amortization of intangible assets 1,336 1,304 Realized loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 1,243 - Other 72 (61 ) Income tax effects of adjustments (3,026 ) (2,643 ) Non-GAAP income $ 13,484 $ 10,707 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 35,072 34,942 Diluted 35,926 35,984 Non-GAAP income per share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.30

Shares and per share data have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a two-for-one stock split effective August 22, 2019.