Net income of $2.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, down from $3.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the prior quarter and down from $14.7 million or $0.48 per diluted share from the same quarter a year ago; 2020 first quarter results included credit loss expense of $15.7 million.

Loans receivable of $4.54 billion, down 1.4% from the prior quarter and down 0.7% year-over-year reflecting the strategy of allowing residential mortgages to run-off and shifting the mix of the portfolio to higher-yielding loans; first quarter loan production up 16.0% from the same quarter last year.

Deposits of $4.58 billion, down 2.5% from the prior quarter and down 4.9% year-over-year reflecting the decline in higher-costing time deposits; first quarter cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 19 basis points from the prior quarter.

Credit loss expense, under the new accounting standard, was $15.7 million, compared with $10.8 million for the prior quarter; the allowance for credit losses stood at 1.46% of loans at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets were $52.3 million, or 0.93% of total assets at quarter-end, reflecting the charge-off of the previously identified troubled loan relationship.

Net interest income was $44.0 million for the first quarter compared with $43.9 million for the previous quarter; net interest margin increased to 3.36% compared with 3.32% for the prior quarter.

Noninterest income was $6.2 million, down from $6.7 million for the previous quarter; gains on sales of SBA loans were $1.2 million and $1.5 million, respectively for the same time periods.

Noninterest expense was $31.1 million, down 8.9% from the previous quarter that included a $1.7 million impairment charge on bank premises to be sold; the efficiency ratio for the quarter was 61.89%.

Hanmi’s response to the COVID-19 crisis includes $156.8 million of loans funded to-date through the Paycheck Protection Program, which commenced on April 3, 2020.

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the 2020 first quarter of $2.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $3.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the 2019 fourth quarter and $14.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the 2019 first quarter.

On January 1, 2020, Hanmi adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, which replaced the incurred loss methodology for estimating credit losses with a forward-looking current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology. The adoption resulted in a $17.4 million increase to the beginning balance of the allowance for credit losses, a $0.3 million decrease to the beginning balance of the allowance for off-balance sheet items and an after-tax charge of $12.2 million to the beginning balance of retained earnings.

Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As the COVID-19 crisis continues, we are focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and communities we have served for nearly four decades. As an essential business under various state and federal guidelines, nearly all of Hanmi’s branches remain open with some modifications to business hours. In addition to complying with all social distancing guidelines, we have sourced and distributed personal protective equipment and other supplies to all branches and installed protective barriers for teller lines for the benefit of our frontline associates. Notwithstanding the sudden impact this had on our business activities, Hanmi continued to deliver throughout the first quarter.”

“With respect to our customers, we continue to look for ways to provide support in this time of need. Where appropriate, we are working with borrowers through modifications, deferrals and other services to help them weather the crisis. Currently, we have received more than 3,000 inquiries and disbursed approximately $156.8 million for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and we are working tirelessly to process these loans as quickly as possible. Hanmi is reviewing other government funded relief programs and intends to stand by its customers.

Ms. Lee concluded, “Our results in the first quarter reflect the significant challenges imposed by this crisis. While these are difficult times, Hanmi is no stranger to successfully operating in a challenging environment, and I am proud of the Bank’s track-record of persevering through periods of adversity. From the LA Riots in 1992 to the Financial Crisis of 2008, we have demonstrated the ability to unite in support of our customers and local communities. As Hanmi has done many times before, I am confident that we will come through this crisis stronger than ever.”

Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Net income $ 2,350 $ 3,084 $ 12,376 $ 2,656 $ 14,672 $ (734 ) $ (12,322 ) Net income per diluted common share $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.09 $ 0.48 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.40 ) Assets $ 5,617,690 $ 5,538,184 $ 5,527,982 $ 5,511,752 $ 5,571,068 $ 79,506 $ 46,622 Loans receivable $ 4,543,636 $ 4,610,148 $ 4,569,837 $ 4,555,802 $ 4,575,620 $ (66,512 ) $ (31,984 ) Deposits $ 4,582,068 $ 4,698,962 $ 4,690,141 $ 4,762,068 $ 4,820,175 $ (116,894 ) $ (238,107 ) Return on average assets 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.90 % 0.19 % 1.09 % -0.05 -0.92 Return on average stockholders' equity 1.69 % 2.15 % 8.67 % 1.87 % 10.62 % -0.46 -8.93 Net interest margin (1) 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.30 % 3.52 % 0.04 -0.16 Efficiency ratio (2) 61.89 % 67.31 % 64.04 % 59.43 % 56.83 % -5.42 5.06 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.65 % 9.98 % 10.20 % 10.04 % 9.93 % -0.33 -0.28 Tangible common equity per common share (3) $ 17.67 $ 17.90 $ 18.05 $ 17.83 $ 17.89 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) (1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. (2) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $44.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared with $43.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. First quarter interest and fees on loans receivable decreased 2.9%, or $1.6 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to an 11 basis point reduction in average yields, which declined in part from the 150 basis point decline in the federal funds rate late in the first quarter. This was offset by a decrease in total interest expense of 10.8%, or $1.8 million, from the preceding quarter due primarily to lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. First quarter loan prepayment penalties were $0.5 million compared with $0.7 million for the fourth quarter.





As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 Net Interest Income 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 54,648 $ 56,267 $ 57,929 $ 56,872 $ 58,334 -2.9 % -6.3 % Interest on securities 3,655 3,665 3,769 3,770 3,456 -0.3 % 5.8 % Dividends on FHLB stock 289 289 286 283 289 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest on deposits in other banks 333 478 193 557 335 -30.3 % -0.6 % Total interest and dividend income $ 58,925 $ 60,699 $ 62,177 $ 61,482 $ 62,414 -2.9 % -5.6 % Interest on deposits 12,742 14,699 15,995 16,728 15,683 -13.3 % -18.8 % Interest on borrowings 496 325 367 - 71 52.6 % 598.6 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,712 1,739 1,757 1,764 1,772 -1.6 % -3.4 % Total interest expense 14,950 16,763 18,119 18,492 17,526 -10.8 % -14.7 % Net interest income $ 43,975 $ 43,936 $ 44,058 $ 42,990 $ 44,888 0.1 % -2.0 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.

Net interest margin was 3.36% for the first quarter of 2020 compared with 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2019, principally reflecting a 19 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits offset by a 9 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets. The average earning asset yield was 4.50% for the first quarter of 2020 compared with 4.59% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The 9 basis point decline reflects in part the 150 basis point decline in the federal funds rate. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.70% for the first quarter of 2020 compared with 1.89% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a reduction in the general level of interest rates.







For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Loans receivable (1) $ 4,518,395 $ 4,487,998 $ 4,519,770 $ 4,491,377 $ 4,533,120 0.7 % -0.3 % Securities 623,711 624,861 630,450 629,062 589,547 -0.2 % 5.8 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 104,513 114,462 35,140 92,753 53,022 -8.7 % 97.1 % Average interest-earning assets $ 5,263,004 $ 5,243,706 $ 5,201,745 $ 5,229,577 $ 5,192,074 0.4 % 1.4 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 82,934 $ 82,604 $ 82,665 $ 83,932 $ 85,291 0.4 % -2.8 % Money market and savings 1,687,013 1,640,162 1,555,639 1,541,976 1,526,710 2.9 % 10.5 % Time deposits 1,522,745 1,605,276 1,692,419 1,863,685 1,852,562 -5.1 % -17.8 % Average interest-bearing deposits 3,292,692 3,328,042 3,330,723 3,489,593 3,464,563 -1.1 % -5.0 % Borrowings 130,659 75,500 74,239 59 10,611 73.1 % 1131.4 % Subordinated debentures 118,444 118,297 118,145 118,007 117,863 0.1 % 0.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,541,795 $ 3,521,839 $ 3,523,107 $ 3,607,659 $ 3,593,037 0.6 % -1.4 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. For the Three Months Ended Amount Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 Average Yields and Rates 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Loans receivable(1) 4.86 % 4.97 % 5.08 % 5.08 % 5.22 % -0.11 -0.36 Securities (2) 2.34 % 2.35 % 2.39 % 2.40 % 2.44 % -0.01 -0.10 FHLB stock 7.10 % 7.00 % 6.93 % 6.93 % 7.15 % 0.10 -0.05 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1.28 % 1.66 % 2.18 % 2.41 % 2.56 % -0.38 -1.28 Interest-earning assets 4.50 % 4.59 % 4.74 % 4.72 % 4.89 % -0.09 -0.39 Interest-bearing deposits 1.56 % 1.75 % 1.91 % 1.92 % 1.84 % -0.19 -0.28 Borrowings 1.53 % 1.71 % 1.96 % 0.00 % 2.71 % -0.18 -1.18 Subordinated debentures 5.78 % 5.88 % 5.92 % 5.96 % 6.01 % -0.10 -0.23 Interest-bearing liabilities 1.70 % 1.89 % 2.04 % 2.06 % 1.98 % -0.19 -0.28 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.30 % 3.52 % 0.04 -0.16 Cost of deposits 1.11 % 1.25 % 1.37 % 1.41 % 1.35 % -0.14 -0.24 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

For the first quarter of 2020, credit loss expense was $15.7 million, comprised of a $14.9 million provision for loan losses and a $0.8 million provision for off-balance sheet items. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $10.8 million and was $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The provision for off-balance sheet items was an expense of $0.9 million and income of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2019, respectively. The 2020 first quarter expense included a $7.4 million specific qualitative provision for the COVID-19 crisis, a $4.9 million provision primarily for changes in other qualitative factors, and a $2.6 million specific provision for the previously identified troubled loan relationship. The 2019 fourth quarter included a $6.9 million specific provision for the previously identified troubled loan relationship.



First quarter noninterest income decreased 7.2% to $6.2 million from $6.7 million for the fourth quarter, primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $1.2 million for the first quarter 2020, down from $1.5 million for the preceding quarter reflecting lower trade volumes notwithstanding higher trade premiums. SBA trade premiums increased to 8.35% for the first quarter compared with 7.60% for the prior quarter and the volume of SBA loans sold for the 2020 first quarter and 2019 fourth quarter were $18.2 million and $25.0 million, respectively.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 Noninterest Income 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,400 $ 2,589 $ 2,518 $ 2,486 $ 2,358 -7.3 % 1.8 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 986 1,267 1,191 1,204 1,124 -22.2 % -12.3 % Servicing income 561 227 614 600 357 147.1 % 57.1 % Bank-owned life insurance income 277 281 279 281 280 -1.5 % -1.1 % All other operating income 846 846 491 293 484 0.0 % 74.8 % Service charges, fees & other 5,070 5,210 5,093 4,864 4,603 -2.7 % 10.2 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,154 1,499 1,767 1,060 926 -23.0 % 24.6 % Net gain on sales of securities - - - 570 725 0.0 % -100.0 % Gain on sale of bank premises - - - 1,235 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest income $ 6,224 $ 6,709 $ 6,860 $ 7,729 $ 6,254 -7.2 % -0.5 %

During the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 8.9% to $31.1 million from $34.1 million in the fourth quarter due to a $1.7 million impairment loss on former bank premises to be sold and a $0.9 million provision for off-balance sheet items recorded in the fourth quarter, as well as a $0.7 million decrease in professional fees for the first quarter. Primarily as a result of lower noninterest expense, the efficiency ratio improved to 61.9% in the first quarter from 67.3% in the prior quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,749 $ 17,752 $ 17,530 $ 16,881 $ 15,738 -0.0 % 12.8 % Occupancy and equipment 4,475 4,547 4,528 3,468 4,521 -1.6 % -1.0 % Data processing 2,669 2,122 2,410 2,140 2,083 25.8 % 28.1 % Professional fees 1,915 2,601 2,826 1,983 1,649 -26.4 % 16.2 % Supplies and communication 781 717 726 649 844 8.9 % -7.5 % Advertising and promotion 734 1,165 927 945 760 -37.0 % -3.5 % All other operating expenses 2,743 3,411 3,500 3,920 3,389 -19.6 % -19.1 % subtotal 31,066 32,315 32,447 29,986 28,984 -3.9 % 7.2 % Other real estate owned expense 2 40 160 158 81 -95.0 % -97.5 % Impairment loss on bank premises - 1,734 - - - -100.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 31,068 $ 34,089 $ 32,607 $ 30,144 $ 29,065 -8.9 % 6.9 %

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 30.7% compared with $2.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 46.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The full year 2019 effective tax rate was 30.8%.

Financial Position

Total assets were $5.62 billion at March 31, 2020, a 1.4% increase from $5.54 billion at December 31, 2019.

Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $4.54 billion at March 31, 2020, down 1.4% from $4.61 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA loans were $6.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter; there were no loans held for sale at the end of the first quarter. Hanmi does not expect, at this time, that it will sell SBA 7(a) loans during the second quarter because of the disruptions in the secondary market resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,187,189 $ 3,226,478 $ 3,209,752 $ 3,213,135 $ 3,230,526 -1.2 % -1.3 % Residential real estate loans 379,116 402,028 436,576 458,327 483,830 -5.7 % -21.6 % Commercial and industrial loans 472,715 484,093 441,209 409,502 422,502 -2.4 % 11.9 % Leases 492,527 483,879 467,777 460,519 425,530 1.8 % 15.7 % Consumer loans 12,089 13,670 14,523 14,319 13,232 -11.6 % -8.6 % Loans receivable 4,543,636 4,610,148 4,569,837 4,555,802 4,575,620 -1.4 % -0.7 % Loans held for sale - 6,020 6,598 6,029 7,140 -100.0 % -100.0 % Total $ 4,543,636 $ 4,616,168 $ 4,576,435 $ 4,561,831 $ 4,582,760 -1.6 % -0.9 %

For the first quarter of 2020, commercial real estate loans as a percentage of loans receivable decreased to 70.1% compared with 70.6% for the same period last year. Commercial and industrial loans, and leases each reached 10.4% and 10.8% of the portfolio; a year ago, they were 9.2% and 9.3%, respectively.

New loan production for the 2020 first quarter was $208.7 million at an average rate of 4.88%, while the average rate of loans paid off during the same period was 4.70%. Although Hanmi generated strong loan production volume through much of the first quarter, approximately $100 million of loans, inclusive of $13 million of SBA 7(a) loans, that were in late stages of approval were withdrawn or delayed by borrowers in the final weeks of the quarter due to economic uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 109,433 $ 185,070 $ 78,039 $ 105,527 $ 46,531 Commercial and industrial loans 18,237 95,349 51,093 48,451 33,643 SBA loans 23,422 33,649 34,114 19,970 29,976 Leases receivable 56,849 65,525 52,333 77,983 69,577 Consumer loans 715 1,768 1,882 450 122 subtotal 208,655 381,361 217,461 252,381 179,849 Payoffs (122,686 ) (205,012 ) (103,638 ) (124,200 ) (133,246 ) Amortization (95,414 ) (77,580 ) (70,407 ) (77,417 ) (74,538 ) Loan sales (18,352 ) (26,087 ) (24,286 ) (16,650 ) (15,459 ) Net line utilization (11,242 ) (31,333 ) (4,012 ) (52,404 ) 19,581 Charge-offs & OREO (27,473 ) (1,038 ) (1,084 ) (1,527 ) (1,107 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 4,610,148 4,569,837 4,555,803 4,575,620 4,600,540 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 4,543,636 $ 4,610,148 $ 4,569,837 $ 4,555,803 $ 4,575,620

Deposits totaled $4.58 billion at the end of the first quarter, compared with $4.70 billion at the end of the preceding quarter and $4.82 billion at the end of the first quarter last year. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the first quarter was 97.7% compared with 96.1% for both the prior quarter and first quarter 2019.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 1,366,270 $ 1,391,624 $ 1,388,121 $ 1,312,577 $ 1,316,114 -1.8 % 3.8 % Demand: interest-bearing 87,313 84,323 84,155 80,248 85,946 3.5 % 1.6 % Money market and savings 1,648,022 1,667,096 1,590,037 1,528,000 1,543,299 -1.1 % 6.8 % Time deposits 1,480,462 1,555,919 1,627,828 1,841,243 1,874,816 -4.8 % -21.0 % Total deposits $ 4,582,068 $ 4,698,962 $ 4,690,141 $ 4,762,068 $ 4,820,175 -2.5 % -4.9 %

At March 31, 2020, the Bank had $300 million in borrowings from the FHLB with $1.22 billion of remaining unused availability. As of the end of the first quarter, the Bank had unused secured and unsecured facilities of $165.6 million. In addition, the Bank will participate in the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility, established by the Federal Reserve in the second quarter of 2020.



At March 31, 2020 the Company had $20.0 million of cash on deposit with the Bank. Hanmi believes it has ample liquidity resources to address the uncertainties of the COVID-19 crisis as they have unfolded to date and remains vigilant in assessing customer behavior and potential liquidity needs in this uncertain period.

At March 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity was $553.0 million, compared with $563.3 million at December 31, 2019. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $541.2 million, or 9.65% of tangible assets, compared with $551.4 million, or 9.98% of tangible assets at the end of the fourth quarter. Tangible book value per share decreased to $17.67 from $17.90 in the prior quarter. During the first quarter, Hanmi repurchased 135,400 shares at an average price of $16.22 for an aggregate investment of approximately $2.2 million. As of March 31, 2020, approximately 1.0 million shares remained available for future purchases under the current stock repurchase program. Shortly following the federal proclamation declaring a national emergency concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, Hanmi suspended its share repurchase program and does not anticipate it will consider resumption of share repurchases until the national emergency has been rescinded.

Hanmi continues to be well capitalized for regulatory purposes, with a preliminary Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.35% and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.50% at March 31, 2020, versus 11.78% and 15.11%, respectively, for the fourth quarter.

As of Amount Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 14.50 % 15.11 % 15.07 % 14.99 % 14.17 % -0.61 0.33 Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.35 % 11.78 % 11.91 % 11.83 % 11.94 % -0.43 -0.59 Common equity tier 1 capital 10.93 % 11.36 % 11.49 % 11.41 % 11.52 % -0.43 -0.59 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.89 % 10.15 % 10.43 % 10.20 % 10.39 % -0.26 -0.5 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.04 % 14.64 % 14.65 % 14.62 % 14.37 % -0.60 -0.33 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.84 % 13.39 % 13.55 % 13.54 % 13.64 % -0.55 -0.80 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.84 % 13.39 % 13.55 % 13.54 % 13.64 % -0.55 -0.80 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.31 % 11.56 % 11.86 % 11.67 % 11.88 % -0.25 -0.57 (1) Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2020

Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.22% of loans at the end of the first quarter of 2020, unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter. At March 31, 2020, loans past due 90 days and still accruing included a $5.5 million loan with film-tax credit collateral and is in the process of collection.

Classified loans were $88.2 million at March 31, 2020 compared with $94.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter, while special mention loans were $20.9 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $26.6 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease in classified loans primarily represents the charge-off of the previously identified troubled loan relationship, offset by the addition of two film-tax credit loans totaling $12.6 million.

Nonperforming loans were $52.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020, or 1.15% of loans compared with $63.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter, or 1.38% of the portfolio. Nonperforming assets were $52.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020, or 0.93% of total assets, compared with $63.8 million, or 1.15% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease in nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets from the prior quarter primarily reflects the charge-off described above.

The Bank received numerous requests for modification of scheduled payments on loans and leases representing approximately $1.4 billion of the portfolio to date. The Bank is processing these requests in accordance with the guidance issued by the FDIC. In addition, the Bank is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program and, during the second quarter, received more than 3,000 applications representing more than $400 million in potential loans under this program.

Gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $27.5 million, $25.2 million of which related to the troubled loan relationship. Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.0 million. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.2 million compared with $1.0 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net charge-offs of $27.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net charge-offs of $55,000 for the preceding quarter. For the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs represented an annualized 2.41% of average loans – 0.19% excluding the charge-off of the troubled loan relationship – compared to nil net charge-offs for the preceding quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $66.5 million as of March 31, 2020 generating an allowance for credit losses to loans of 1.46% compared with 1.33% at the end of the prior quarter. The allowance included a $7.4 million specific qualitative amount for the uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 crisis. Hanmi analyzed the segments of the portfolio believed to be the most vulnerable to the crisis at this time – hospitality, food service and retail – representing approximately $1.0 billion of the portfolio. For this segment, Hanmi used varying revenue shocks to identify post-stressed real estate secured loans with debt-service-coverage ratios of one or less and compared those to estimated post-stressed real estate valuations as well as peak historical loss rates for unsecured loans in developing this estimate. Hanmi recognizes the inherent uncertainties in this estimate and the effects this crisis may have on our borrowers. Hanmi expects the estimate of the allowance for credit losses will change in future periods because of changes in economic conditions, economic forecasts, and other factors.







As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-20 Q1-20 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 vs. Q4-19 vs. Q1-19 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 10,001 $ 10,251 $ 8,085 $ 11,210 $ 9,242 $ (250 ) $ 759 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.20 % -0.00 0.02 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 20,946 $ 26,632 $ 27,400 $ 23,820 $ 9,257 $ (5,686 ) $ 11,689 Classified 88,223 94,025 80,734 75,686 53,087 (5,802 ) 35,136 Total criticized loans $ 109,169 $ 120,657 $ 108,134 $ 99,506 $ 62,344 $ (11,488 ) $ 46,825 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 46,383 $ 63,761 $ 64,194 $ 63,031 $ 40,041 $ (17,378 ) $ 6,342 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5,843 - 544 - - 5,843 5,843 Nonperforming loans 52,226 63,761 64,738 63,031 40,041 (11,535 ) 12,185 Other real estate owned, net 63 63 330 507 622 - (559 ) Nonperforming assets $ 52,289 $ 63,824 $ 65,068 $ 63,538 $ 40,663 $ (11,535 ) $ 11,626 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.43 % 1.38 % 0.88 % Nonperforming assets to assets 0.93 % 1.15 % 1.18 % 1.15 % 0.73 % Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 61,408 $ 50,712 $ 49,386 $ 32,896 $ 31,974 Impact of CECL adoption 17,433 - - - - Provision for loan losses 14,916 10,751 1,602 16,699 1,117 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (27,257 ) (55 ) (276 ) (209 ) (195 ) Balance at end of period $ 66,500 $ 61,408 $ 50,712 $ 49,386 $ 32,896 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 2.41 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.11 % 1.08 % 0.72 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,397 $ 1,542 $ 1,333 $ 1,100 $ 1,439 Impact of CECL adoption (335 ) - - - - Provision expense (income) for loss on off-balance sheet items 823 855 209 233 (339 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,885 $ 2,397 $ 1,542 $ 1,333 $ 1,100 Commitments to extend credit $ 375,233 $ 371,287 $ 346,182 $ 311,128 $ 270,051 (1) Annualized

Corporate Developments

On January 23, 2020 Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2020 first quarter of $0.24 per share. The dividend was paid on February 27, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2020.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, April 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss these results. This call will also be broadcast live via the internet. Investment professionals and all current and prospective stockholders are invited to access the live call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 before 2:00 p.m. PT, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi’s website at www.hanmi.com .

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital plans, strategic alternatives for a possible business combination, merger or sale transaction, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank;

our ability to remediate any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

fluctuations in interest rates and a decline in the level of our interest rate spread;

risks of natural disasters;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;

the failure to maintain current technologies;

our inability to successfully implement future information technology enhancements;

difficult business and economic conditions that can adversely affect our industry and business, including competition and lack of soundness of other financial institutions, fraudulent activity and negative publicity;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the products of our borrowers;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

our ability to identify a suitable strategic partner or to consummate a strategic transaction;

the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our provision for loan losses and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses;

changes in securities markets; and

risks as it relates to cyber security against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.



Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;

if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income;

collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;

our allowance for credit losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income;

the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us.

as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income;

a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend,

our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and

FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs;

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31, December 31, Percentage March 31, Percentage 2020 2019 Change 2019 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 290,546 $ 121,678 138.8 % $ 169,830 71.1 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 622,206 634,477 -1.9 % 621,470 0.1 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value - 6,020 -100.0 % 7,140 -100.0 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 4,477,137 4,548,739 -1.6 % 4,542,724 -1.4 % Accrued interest receivable 11,536 11,742 -1.8 % 13,397 -13.9 % Premises and equipment, net 26,374 26,070 1.2 % 28,426 -7.2 % Customers' liability on acceptances 102 66 54.5 % 750 -86.4 % Servicing assets 6,727 6,956 -3.3 % 7,978 -15.7 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,808 11,873 -0.5 % 12,105 -2.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 53,058 52,782 0.5 % 51,941 2.2 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 101,812 101,396 0.4 % 98,922 2.9 % Total assets $ 5,617,690 $ 5,538,184 1.4 % $ 5,571,068 0.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,366,270 $ 1,391,624 -1.8 % $ 1,316,114 3.8 % Interest-bearing 3,215,797 3,307,338 -2.8 % 3,504,061 -8.2 % Total deposits 4,582,068 4,698,962 -2.5 % 4,820,175 -4.9 % Accrued interest payable 9,693 11,215 -13.6 % 14,437 -32.9 % Bank's liability on acceptances 102 66 54.5 % 750 -86.4 % Borrowings 300,000 90,000 233.3 % - - Subordinated debentures 118,523 118,377 0.1 % 117,947 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 54,347 56,297 -3.5 % 53,467 1.6 % Total liabilities 5,064,732 4,974,917 1.8 % 5,006,776 1.2 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 33 33 0.0 % 33 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 576,585 575,816 0.1 % 570,432 1.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,867 3,382 250.9 % (1,882 ) 730.5 % Retained earnings 83,355 100,551 -17.1 % 104,771 -20.4 % Less treasury stock (118,882 ) (116,515 ) 2.0 % (109,062 ) 9.0 % Total stockholders' equity 552,958 563,267 -1.8 % 564,292 -2.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,617,690 $ 5,538,184 1.4 % $ 5,571,068 0.8 %





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Percentage March 31, Percentage 2020 2019 Change 2019 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 54,648 $ 56,267 -2.9 % $ 58,334 -6.3 % Interest on securities 3,655 3,665 -0.3 % 3,456 5.8 % Dividends on FHLB stock 289 289 0.0 % 289 0.0 % Interest on deposits in other banks 333 478 -30.3 % 335 -0.6 % Total interest and dividend income 58,925 60,699 -2.9 % 62,414 -5.6 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 12,742 14,699 -13.3 % 15,683 -18.8 % Interest on borrowings 496 325 52.6 % 71 598.6 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,712 1,739 -1.6 % 1,772 -3.4 % Total interest expense 14,950 16,763 -10.8 % 17,526 -14.7 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 43,975 43,936 0.1 % 44,888 -2.0 % Credit loss expense 15,739 10,752 46.4 % 1,117 1309.1 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 28,235 33,184 -14.9 % 43,771 -35.5 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,400 2,589 -7.3 % 2,358 1.8 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 986 1,267 -22.2 % 1,124 -12.3 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,154 1,499 -23.0 % 926 24.6 % Net gain on sales of securities - - - 725 -100.0 % Other operating income 1,684 1,354 24.4 % 1,121 50.2 % Total noninterest income 6,224 6,709 -7.2 % 6,254 -0.5 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,749 17,752 -0.0 %

15,738 12.8 % Occupancy and equipment 4,475 4,547 -1.6 % 4,521 -1.0 % Data processing 2,669 2,122 25.8 % 2,083 28.1 % Professional fees 1,915 2,601 -26.4 % 1,649 16.2 % Supplies and communications 781 717 8.9 % 844 -7.5 % Advertising and promotion 734 1,165 -37.0 % 760 -3.5 % Other operating expenses 2,745 5,185 -47.1 % 3,470 -20.9 % Total noninterest expense 31,068 34,089 -8.9 % 29,065 6.9 % Income before tax 3,391 5,804 -41.6 % 20,960 -83.8 % Income tax expense 1,041 2,720 -61.7 % 6,288 -83.4 % Net income $ 2,350 $ 3,084 -23.8 %

$ 14,672 -84.0 % - Basic earnings per share: $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.48 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,469,022 30,692,487 30,667,378 Diluted 30,472,899 30,723,958 30,720,772 Common shares outstanding 30,622,741 30,799,624 30,860,533





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 4,518,395 $ 54,648 4.86 % $ 4,487,998 $ 56,267 4.97 % $ 4,533,120 $ 58,334 5.22 % Securities (2) 623,711 3,655 2.34 % 624,861 3,665 2.35 % 589,547 3,597 2.44 % FHLB stock 16,385 289 7.10 % 16,385 289 7.00 % 16,385 289 7.15 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 104,513 333 1.28 % 114,462 478 1.66 % 53,022 335 2.56 % Total interest-earning assets 5,263,004 58,925 4.50 % 5,243,706 60,699 4.59 % 5,192,074 62,555 4.89 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 97,896 104,591 108,992 Allowance for credit losses (61,054 ) (50,978 ) (31,982 ) Other assets 204,807 210,004 171,867 Total assets $ 5,504,653 $ 5,507,323 $ 5,440,951 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 82,934 $ 21 0.10 % $ 82,604 $ 24 0.11 % $ 85,291 $ 29 0.14 % Money market and savings 1,687,013 4,780 1.14 % 1,640,162 5,616 1.36 % 1,526,710 5,677 1.51 % Time deposits 1,522,745 7,942 2.10 % 1,605,276 9,059 2.24 % 1,852,562 9,977 2.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,292,692 12,743 1.56 % 3,328,042 14,699 1.75 % 3,464,563 15,683 1.84 % Borrowings 130,659 496 1.53 % 75,500 325 1.71 % 10,611 71 2.71 % Subordinated debentures 118,444 1,712 5.78 % 118,297 1,739 5.88 % 117,863 1,772 6.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,541,795 14,951 1.70 % 3,521,839 16,763 1.89 % 3,593,037 17,526 1.98 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,333,697 1,342,524 1,251,659 Other liabilities 69,205 74,862 36,218 Stockholders' equity 559,956 568,098 560,037 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,504,653 $ 5,507,323 $ 5,440,951 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 43,974 $ 43,936 $ 45,029 Cost of deposits 1.11 % 1.25 % 1.35 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.80 % 2.70 % 2.91 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.52 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)