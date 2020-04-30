Mississauga, ON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa branches, Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM) and C-ERA Property Management & Realty (CERA), and Montgomery Ross and Associates (MRA) have joined with Calgary-based creative company, SOCALITY, to offer a series of professional webinars to Associa-managed communities.

Founded in 2014, SOCALITY is a creative community that exists to inspire people from all walks of life to create things that make a difference. SOCALITY began with the simple goal of connecting creatives online and in-person using social media and live events. Over the years, SOCALITY has grown into a vision that includes local events, workshops, creative camps, online content and storytelling, and collective initiatives designed to engage the community at large around projects and organizations that are changing our world for the better.

SOCALITY will offer a series of two-part webinars, the first to be held on Saturdays at 3 p.m. EST, followed by a concluding second part on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST. The webinars will be free of charge to residents of MRCM, CERA, MRA, and all other Associa-managed communities throughout North America. Residents planning to participate should RSVP to watch the webinar live. Each registrant will also receive a link to the webinar recording if they were unable to join live.

This week’s series, beginning on May 2nd, is a collaboration between SOCALITY and the CANON CREATOR LAB. It will feature chef, photographer, and Netflix’s “Restaurants on the Edge” co-host, Dennis Prescott. The first session will cover food photography best practices, lighting techniques, storytelling in food photography, and restaurant photography. The second online workshop, held on May 6th, will feature Mr. Prescott as he builds upon the instruction from the first webinar, defines food styling, and discusses the combination of styling and photography.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP FOR FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY & STYLING WITH DENNIS PRESCOTT, SESSION I

CLICK HERE TO RSVP FOR FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY & STYLING WITH DENNIS PRESCOTT, SESSION II

“Associa is excited to participate and bring this incredible series of professional webinars to our clients,” stated Stacey Kurck, MRCM Vice President, Business Development. “During this time, many people are feeling isolated. We wanted to provide an outlet to create, collaborate, and connect with others. We encourage everyone to register and take part in these free and fun webinar series.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com