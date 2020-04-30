Disciplined execution generated solid results in line with our expectations



Prioritizing safety and well-being of team members, customers and communities

Operationally and financially prepared to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis

DALLAS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) today reported its results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Net sales increased by 9.5%, with strong activity levels through most of the quarter

- Core organic growth of 3.9%, excluding acquisitions, commodity impacts and differences in selling days

- Acquisitions contributed growth of 3.5% and one additional selling day increased sales by 1.7%



Adjusted EBITDA of $97 million, reflecting 5.4% of net sales, and expected normalization of gross margin percentage

Net income of $8.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $40.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

Strong quarter end balance sheet with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.8x and liquidity of $671.7 million, including $163.9 million of cash on hand plus availability under our revolving credit facility.

In April, further expanded liquidity to approximately $1.0 billion with a $350.0 million offering of additional senior notes due 2027



CEO Chad Crow said, “Our thoughts are with those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. During these unprecedented times, I am incredibly proud of how the Builders FirstSource team has responded to take care of each other, our customers and our communities. Throughout the quarter we operated with a safety first emphasis to deliver our critical products and services while upholding our core values to protect the well-being of all. We tailored our operations to the current environment to produce solid first quarter results, which were well within our original expectations. Our approach to providing superior service at all times, together with our ongoing operational excellence initiatives, prior investments in technology and our focus on partnering with customers, contributed to our success in this difficult time.”

Mr. Crow continued, “The evolving pandemic response efforts by local governments and health authorities have limited our near term visibility on industry demand. In this environment, we have sharpened our focus on the controllable aspects of our business, including structural adjustments to our operations and capital resources, to more flexibly address the potentially volatile period ahead. While the future is uncertain, we are confident that our leading position in an essential industry, together with our ability to streamline the homebuilding process with our value-added products, will help us succeed and emerge as a stronger Company once the economy reopens.”

CFO Peter Jackson added “Over the past several months, we have initiated prudent and proactive actions to enhance our financial flexibility, liquidity and cash flow in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of April, our balance sheet is well situated with approximately $1.0 billion of liquidity and no significant debt maturities until 2027. Building upon a solid start to the year, we will continue to evaluate health management, cost containment, and cash preservation measures that balance the interests of all stakeholders. We believe the steps we are taking to fortify our business in these unprecedented times will position us for meaningful value creation as we move beyond this global pandemic.”

First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019:

Net Sales

Net sales for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020 were $1.8 billion, a 9.5% increase compared to a year ago. Core organic growth increased by 3.9%, acquisitions contributed 3.5%, one additional selling day added 1.7% and commodity price inflation added 0.4% to net sales.

Value-added product sales volume grew by an estimated 8.9%, on a per day basis, including sales growth of 8.8% in Manufactured Products and 9.0% in our Windows, Doors, and Millwork product category. We achieved higher sales estimated volume in all product categories with the exception of gypsum, roofing and insulation.

Demand increased across our three customer end markets. Single-family, repair and remodel / other and multi-family estimated sales volume grew on a per day basis by 7.9%, 2.2% and 19%, respectively. Core organic growth in our single-family end market increased by 3.3%.

Gross Margin

Gross margin was $465.4 million, an increase of $23.4 million, or 5.3%, over the prior year. Gross margin percentage was 26.0%, a decline of approximately 110 basis points compared to the prior year period. The decrease was attributable to the expected normalization in our lumber and lumber sheet goods product category gross margin percentage compared to the prior year period in which we experienced a particularly strong gross margin percentage due to commodity deflation.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

As a percentage of sales, SG&A improved slightly to 22.6%.

SG&A increased by approximately $34.4 million mainly due to higher compensation related to the increase in net sales and rising insurance expenses. Higher depreciation expense also contributed to the increase.

Interest Expense

Interest expense increased by $27.0 million to $51.9 million compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily attributable to one-time charges of $28.0 million related to the redemption and extinguishment of our senior secured notes due 2024 and 2027 described below. Excluding these charges, interest expense decreased by $1.0 million due to lower interest rates in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2020 was $0.2 million versus $11.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease in the tax expense was primarily driven by a decrease in earnings before tax in the current period.

Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $8.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $35.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted net income of $40.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, remained steady compared to $39.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the prior year period for the reasons described above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $3.9 million to $97.0 million, or 3.9%. The decline was largely driven by the normalization in our gross margin percentage in the first quarter of 2020. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 5.4% of sales from 6.2% in the same period a year ago.

Strong Capital Structure, Leverage, and Liquidity Position:

We ended the first quarter 2020 with a solid capital position and balance sheet to effectively operate during the COVID-19 crisis. We have initiated additional steps to further enhance our financial flexibility, liquidity and cash flow, including minimizing capital expenditures, optimizing working capital, limiting operating expenses, tightly managing corporate spend, and reducing board and senior management pay, among other actions such as our recently completed offering of senior notes.

Liquidity as of March 31, 2020 was $671.7 million, consisting of $163.9 million cash on hand and $507.8 million net borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility.

Net debt was $1,415.2 million as of March 31, 2020. The net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio stood at 2.8x, a decrease of 0.2x as compared to March 31, 2019.

Cash used by operating activities was $50.7 million, due to seasonal working capital needs.

Cash used in investing activities was $43.9 million in the first quarter including $15.9 million used for our acquisitions and capital expenditures of $28.5 million.

In January 2020, we acquired certain assets and the operations of Bianchi & Company, Inc. (“Bianchi”), a supplier and installer of interior and exterior doors, crown moldings, open stair rail, chair rail, wainscoting, commercial hollow metal frames and doors and other custom millwork to its customers in the Carolina markets, with annualized revenue of approximately $30 million. Bianchi represented our fifth tuck-in acquisition since July 2019, which in aggregate have added approximately $240 million in annualized value-added net sales.

In February of 2020, we issued $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2030. Proceeds were used to redeem the remaining $503.9 million in aggregate principal amount of our senior secured notes due 2024, as well as partially redeem $47.5 million in aggregate principal amount of our senior secured notes due 2027, and to pay related transaction premiums, fees and expenses.

In April of 2020, we completed a private offering of an additional $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027. Proceeds were used to repay the funds drawn under our revolving credit facility and to pay related transaction fees and expenses, with the remaining portion available as cash on hand.

Business Outlook:

As previously communicated, we have withdrawn our previous full year 2020 outlook, which did not contemplate the impacts of COVID-19. Due to the evolving macro-economic uncertainty in the current homebuilding environment, we are not able to estimate the full duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 impact on our full year financial results with reasonable accuracy. Similarly, we have limited visibility on the timing and pace of anticipated local market recoveries across our diverse geographic footprint. For now, we are planning for weak demand levels to persist at least through the second quarter of 2020. We will continue to closely monitor market conditions while focusing on controllable aspects of our business, such as cost management and cash generation.

Mr. Jackson concluded, “We have a prudently levered balance sheet and strong liquidity position to face the challenges ahead. While overall first quarter results were strong, the economic impact of COVID-19 slowed our momentum during the final week of March. This dynamic continued into April, resulting in a high single digit decline in Core Organic net sales for the month. This was due to some builders shutting down certain construction sites, understaffing at some critical government offices, and more complex logistics to accommodate general precautions at construction sites to limit spread of the virus, as well as numerous social distancing guidelines deferring some near-term home buying activity. While the market environment is likely to weaken through the second quarter 2020, we believe there will be a continued base level of demand for our essential products and services. Our superior product offering, financial strength and commitment to safety makes us the supplier of choice for building materials and value-added products in the months and years to come.”

The Company has provided supplemental non-GAAP financial information for the consolidated company that is adjusted to exclude one-time integration, one-time refinancing, and other costs (“Adjusted”). As the information herein includes non-GAAP financial information, please refer to the accompanying financial schedules for non-GAAP reconciliations to their GAAP equivalents.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 1,787,021 $ 1,631,300 Cost of sales 1,321,608 1,189,325 Gross margin 465,413 441,975 Selling, general and administrative expenses 404,466 370,084 Income from operations 60,947 71,891 Interest expense, net 51,931 24,901 Income before income taxes 9,016 46,990 Income tax expense 249 11,282 Net income $ 8,767 $ 35,708 Comprehensive income $ 8,767 $ 35,708 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares: Basic 116,258 115,425 Diluted 117,494 116,531





BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,872 $ 14,096 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $18,496 and $13,492 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 702,192 614,946 Other receivables 54,647 77,447 Inventories, net 640,048 561,255 Other current assets 44,122 39,123 Total current assets 1,604,881 1,306,867 Property, plant and equipment, net 730,738 721,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 285,964 292,684 Goodwill 777,283 769,022 Intangible assets, net 132,165 128,388 Deferred income taxes 8,393 8,417 Other assets, net 21,934 22,225 Total assets $ 3,561,358 $ 3,249,490 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 551,548 436,823 Accrued liabilities 223,319 308,950 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 61,628 61,653 Current maturities of long-term debt 22,518 13,875 Total current liabilities 859,013 821,301 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 230,355 236,948 Long-term debt, net of current maturities, debt discount, and debt issuance costs 1,545,211 1,277,398 Deferred income taxes 37,496 36,645 Other long-term liabilities 55,745 52,245 Total liabilities 2,727,820 2,424,537 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized; 116,545 and 116,052 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,165 1,161 Additional paid-in capital 574,769 574,955 Retained earnings 257,604 248,837 Total stockholders' equity 833,538 824,953 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,561,358 $ 3,249,490





BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,767 $ 35,708 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,400 23,576 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 684 1,149 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 5,349 (680 ) Deferred income taxes 875 9,638 Stock compensation expense 3,254 2,659 Gain on sale of assets (133 ) (464 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed: Receivables (61,998 ) 22,703 Inventories (78,591 ) (38,603 ) Other current assets (5,000 ) 4,732 Other assets and liabilities 26,286 (1,319 ) Accounts payable 108,295 47,371 Accrued liabilities (87,842 ) (100,395 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (50,654 ) 6,075 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (28,498 ) (21,524 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 538 720 Cash used for acquisitions (15,893 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (43,853 ) (20,804 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 681,000 374,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility (398,000 ) (331,000 ) Proceeds from long-term debt and other loans 550,000 — Repayments of long-term debt and other loans (554,263 ) (24,440 ) Payments of debt extinguishment costs (22,686 ) — Payments of loan costs (8,332 ) — Exercise of stock options 398 216 Repurchase of common stock (3,834 ) (2,450 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 244,283 16,326 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 149,776 1,597 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,096 10,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 163,872 $ 11,724

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable were $5.2 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The Company acquired assets under operating lease obligations of $9.5 million and $15.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Additionally, the Company acquired assets under finance lease obligations of $2.7 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures to their GAAP Equivalents (unaudited) Note: The company provided detailed explanations of these non-GAAP financial measures in its Form 8K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2020. Three months ended March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 (in millions) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP Net Income $ 8.8 $ 35.7 $ 194.9 Acquisition and Integration Expense 3.4 4.8 11.7 Debt issuance and refinancing cost (1) 28.0 (0.7 ) 38.9 Adjusted Net Income 40.2 39.8 245.5 Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions) 117.5 116.5 Diluted adjusted net income per share: $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization expense 29.4 23.6 105.9 Interest expense, net 23.9 25.6 97.7 Income tax (benefit) expense 0.2 11.3 49.9 Stock compensation expense 3.3 2.7 12.9 (Gain)/loss on sale and asset impairments (0.2 ) (2.4 ) (0.7 ) Other management-identified adjustments (2) 0.2 0.3 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97.0 $ 100.9 $ 512.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5.4 % 6.2 % 6.9 % (1) Costs associated with issuing and extinguishing long term debt in 2020 and 2019. (2) Primarily relates to severance and one time cost.





BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Data (adjusted and unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in millions except per share amounts) Net sales 1,787.0 1,631.3 Gross margin 465.4 442.0 Gross margin % 26.0 % 27.1 % Adjusted SG&A/Other (excluding depreciation and amortization) as a % of sales (1) 20.6 % 20.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 97.0 100.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 5.4 % 6.2 % Depreciation and amortization (29.4 ) (23.6 ) Interest expense, net of debt issuance cost and refinancing (23.9 ) (25.6 ) Income tax expense (0.2 ) (11.3 ) Other adjustments (3.3 ) (0.6 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 40.2 $ 39.8 Basic adjusted net income per share: $ 0.35 $ 0.34 Diluted adjusted net income per share: $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares (in millions) Basic 116.3 115.4 Diluted 117.5 116.5 Note: The company provided detailed explanations of these non-GAAP financial measures in its Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2020. (1) Adjusted SG&A and other as a percentage of sales is defined as GAAP SG&A less depreciation and amortization, stock comp, acquisition, integration and other expenses. GAAP SG&A in Q1-20 of $404.5M less $29.4M depreciation and amortization, less $3.4M of acquisition and integration expenses, less $3.3M of stock comp.





BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Sales by Product Category (adjusted and unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net Sales % of Net Sales Net Sales % of Net Sales % Change % Change Per Day % Core Organic (1) Manufactured Products $ 354.5 19.8 % $ 317.4 19.5 % 11.7 % 9.9 % 3.9 % Windows, Doors & Millwork 391.3 21.9 % 353.4 21.7 % 10.7 % 9.0 % 6.9 % Value-Added Products 745.8 41.7 % 670.8 41.2 % 11.2 % 9.4 % 5.4 % Gypsum, Roofing & Insulation 110.8 6.2 % 120.9 7.4 % -8.4 % -9.8 % -9.9 % Siding, Metal & Concrete Products 168.9 9.5 % 149.9 9.2 % 12.7 % 10.9 % 7.7 % Other 209.0 11.7 % 172.0 10.5 % 21.5 % 19.6 % 6.3 % Specialized Products 488.7 27.4 % 442.8 27.1 % 10.4 % 8.6 % 2.2 % Lumber & Lumber Sheet Goods $ 552.5 30.9 % $ 517.7 31.7 % 6.7 % 5.1 % 3.2 % Total adjusted net sales $ 1,787.0 100.0 % $ 1,631.3 100.0 % 9.5 % 7.8 % 3.9 % (1) Core Organic Growth excludes acquisitions, commodity price fluctuations and differences in selling days between periods. Note: In Millions



