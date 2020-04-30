Disciplined execution generated solid results in line with our expectations
Prioritizing safety and well-being of team members, customers and communities
Operationally and financially prepared to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis
DALLAS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) today reported its results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- Core organic growth of 3.9%, excluding acquisitions, commodity impacts and differences in selling days
- Acquisitions contributed growth of 3.5% and one additional selling day increased sales by 1.7%
CEO Chad Crow said, “Our thoughts are with those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. During these unprecedented times, I am incredibly proud of how the Builders FirstSource team has responded to take care of each other, our customers and our communities. Throughout the quarter we operated with a safety first emphasis to deliver our critical products and services while upholding our core values to protect the well-being of all. We tailored our operations to the current environment to produce solid first quarter results, which were well within our original expectations. Our approach to providing superior service at all times, together with our ongoing operational excellence initiatives, prior investments in technology and our focus on partnering with customers, contributed to our success in this difficult time.”
Mr. Crow continued, “The evolving pandemic response efforts by local governments and health authorities have limited our near term visibility on industry demand. In this environment, we have sharpened our focus on the controllable aspects of our business, including structural adjustments to our operations and capital resources, to more flexibly address the potentially volatile period ahead. While the future is uncertain, we are confident that our leading position in an essential industry, together with our ability to streamline the homebuilding process with our value-added products, will help us succeed and emerge as a stronger Company once the economy reopens.”
CFO Peter Jackson added “Over the past several months, we have initiated prudent and proactive actions to enhance our financial flexibility, liquidity and cash flow in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of April, our balance sheet is well situated with approximately $1.0 billion of liquidity and no significant debt maturities until 2027. Building upon a solid start to the year, we will continue to evaluate health management, cost containment, and cash preservation measures that balance the interests of all stakeholders. We believe the steps we are taking to fortify our business in these unprecedented times will position us for meaningful value creation as we move beyond this global pandemic.”
First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019:
Net Sales
Gross Margin
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Interest Expense
Income Tax Expense
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted EBITDA
Strong Capital Structure, Leverage, and Liquidity Position:
Business Outlook:
Mr. Jackson concluded, “We have a prudently levered balance sheet and strong liquidity position to face the challenges ahead. While overall first quarter results were strong, the economic impact of COVID-19 slowed our momentum during the final week of March. This dynamic continued into April, resulting in a high single digit decline in Core Organic net sales for the month. This was due to some builders shutting down certain construction sites, understaffing at some critical government offices, and more complex logistics to accommodate general precautions at construction sites to limit spread of the virus, as well as numerous social distancing guidelines deferring some near-term home buying activity. While the market environment is likely to weaken through the second quarter 2020, we believe there will be a continued base level of demand for our essential products and services. Our superior product offering, financial strength and commitment to safety makes us the supplier of choice for building materials and value-added products in the months and years to come.”
The Company has provided supplemental non-GAAP financial information for the consolidated company that is adjusted to exclude one-time integration, one-time refinancing, and other costs (“Adjusted”). As the information herein includes non-GAAP financial information, please refer to the accompanying financial schedules for non-GAAP reconciliations to their GAAP equivalents.
Conference Call
Builders FirstSource will host a conference call Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) and will simultaneously broadcast it live on the Internet. The earnings release presentation will be posted at www.bldr.com under the “investors” section after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-479-1004 (U.S. and Canada) and 323-794-2598 (international), Conference ID: 2283654. A replay of the call will be available at 1:00 p.m. Central Time through May 16th. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (international) and refer to pass code 2283654. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.bldr.com under the “Investors” section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.
About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.
Cautionary Notice
Statements in this news release and the schedules hereto that are not purely historical facts or that necessarily depend upon future events, including statements about expected market share gains, forecasted financial performance or other statements about anticipations, beliefs, expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies for the future, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, oral statements made by our directors, officers and employees to the investor and analyst communities, media representatives and others, depending upon their nature, may also constitute forward-looking statements. As with the forward-looking statements included in this release, these forward-looking statements are by nature inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to Builders FirstSource, Inc. on the date this release was submitted. Builders FirstSource, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks or uncertainties related to the recent novel coronavirus disease 2019 (also known as “COVID-19”) pandemic, the Company’s growth strategies, including gaining market share, or the Company’s revenues and operating results being highly dependent on, among other things, the homebuilding industry, lumber prices and the economy. Builders FirstSource, Inc. may not succeed in addressing these and other risks. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial and other results can be found in the risk factors section of Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein.
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|1,787,021
|$
|1,631,300
|Cost of sales
|1,321,608
|1,189,325
|Gross margin
|465,413
|441,975
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|404,466
|370,084
|Income from operations
|60,947
|71,891
|Interest expense, net
|51,931
|24,901
|Income before income taxes
|9,016
|46,990
|Income tax expense
|249
|11,282
|Net income
|$
|8,767
|$
|35,708
|Comprehensive income
|$
|8,767
|$
|35,708
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.31
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.31
|Weighted average common shares:
|Basic
|116,258
|115,425
|Diluted
|117,494
|116,531
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|163,872
|$
|14,096
|Accounts receivable, less allowances of $18,496 and $13,492 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|702,192
|614,946
|Other receivables
|54,647
|77,447
|Inventories, net
|640,048
|561,255
|Other current assets
|44,122
|39,123
|Total current assets
|1,604,881
|1,306,867
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|730,738
|721,887
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|285,964
|292,684
|Goodwill
|777,283
|769,022
|Intangible assets, net
|132,165
|128,388
|Deferred income taxes
|8,393
|8,417
|Other assets, net
|21,934
|22,225
|Total assets
|$
|3,561,358
|$
|3,249,490
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|551,548
|436,823
|Accrued liabilities
|223,319
|308,950
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|61,628
|61,653
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|22,518
|13,875
|Total current liabilities
|859,013
|821,301
|Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
|230,355
|236,948
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities, debt discount, and debt issuance costs
|1,545,211
|1,277,398
|Deferred income taxes
|37,496
|36,645
|Other long-term liabilities
|55,745
|52,245
|Total liabilities
|2,727,820
|2,424,537
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized; 116,545 and 116,052 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|1,165
|1,161
|Additional paid-in capital
|574,769
|574,955
|Retained earnings
|257,604
|248,837
|Total stockholders' equity
|833,538
|824,953
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,561,358
|$
|3,249,490
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|Three months ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|8,767
|$
|35,708
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|29,400
|23,576
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
|684
|1,149
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|5,349
|(680
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|875
|9,638
|Stock compensation expense
|3,254
|2,659
|Gain on sale of assets
|(133
|)
|(464
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:
|Receivables
|(61,998
|)
|22,703
|Inventories
|(78,591
|)
|(38,603
|)
|Other current assets
|(5,000
|)
|4,732
|Other assets and liabilities
|26,286
|(1,319
|)
|Accounts payable
|108,295
|47,371
|Accrued liabilities
|(87,842
|)
|(100,395
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(50,654
|)
|6,075
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(28,498
|)
|(21,524
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|538
|720
|Cash used for acquisitions
|(15,893
|)
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(43,853
|)
|(20,804
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|681,000
|374,000
|Repayments under revolving credit facility
|(398,000
|)
|(331,000
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt and other loans
|550,000
|—
|Repayments of long-term debt and other loans
|(554,263
|)
|(24,440
|)
|Payments of debt extinguishment costs
|(22,686
|)
|—
|Payments of loan costs
|(8,332
|)
|—
|Exercise of stock options
|398
|216
|Repurchase of common stock
|(3,834
|)
|(2,450
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|244,283
|16,326
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|149,776
|1,597
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|14,096
|10,127
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|163,872
|$
|11,724
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable were $5.2 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
The Company acquired assets under operating lease obligations of $9.5 million and $15.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Additionally, the Company acquired assets under finance lease obligations of $2.7 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures to their GAAP Equivalents (unaudited)
|Note: The company provided detailed explanations of these non-GAAP financial measures in its Form 8K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2020.
|Three months ended March 31,
|Twelve months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|(in millions)
|Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA:
|GAAP Net Income
|$
|8.8
|$
|35.7
|$
|194.9
|Acquisition and Integration Expense
|3.4
|4.8
|11.7
|Debt issuance and refinancing cost (1)
|28.0
|(0.7
|)
|38.9
|Adjusted Net Income
|40.2
|39.8
|245.5
|Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
|117.5
|116.5
|Diluted adjusted net income per share:
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|Reconciling items:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|29.4
|23.6
|105.9
|Interest expense, net
|23.9
|25.6
|97.7
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|0.2
|11.3
|49.9
|Stock compensation expense
|3.3
|2.7
|12.9
|(Gain)/loss on sale and asset impairments
|(0.2
|)
|(2.4
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Other management-identified adjustments (2)
|0.2
|0.3
|1.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|97.0
|$
|100.9
|$
|512.2
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|5.4
|%
|6.2
|%
|6.9
|%
|(1) Costs associated with issuing and extinguishing long term debt in 2020 and 2019.
|(2) Primarily relates to severance and one time cost.
|BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Financial Data
|(adjusted and unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(in millions except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|1,787.0
|1,631.3
|Gross margin
|465.4
|442.0
|Gross margin %
|26.0
|%
|27.1
|%
|Adjusted SG&A/Other (excluding depreciation and amortization) as a % of sales (1)
|20.6
|%
|20.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|97.0
|100.9
|Adjusted EBITDA margin %
|5.4
|%
|6.2
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|(29.4
|)
|(23.6
|)
|Interest expense, net of debt issuance cost and refinancing
|(23.9
|)
|(25.6
|)
|Income tax expense
|(0.2
|)
|(11.3
|)
|Other adjustments
|(3.3
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|40.2
|$
|39.8
|Basic adjusted net income per share:
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.34
|Diluted adjusted net income per share:
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|Weighted average common shares (in millions)
|Basic
|116.3
|115.4
|Diluted
|117.5
|116.5
|Note: The company provided detailed explanations of these non-GAAP financial measures in its Form 8-K
|filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2020.
|(1) Adjusted SG&A and other as a percentage of sales is defined as GAAP SG&A less depreciation and amortization,
|stock comp, acquisition, integration and other expenses. GAAP SG&A in Q1-20 of $404.5M less $29.4M depreciation
|and amortization, less $3.4M of acquisition and integration expenses, less $3.3M of stock comp.
|BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Sales by Product Category
|(adjusted and unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net Sales
|% of Net Sales
|Net Sales
|% of Net Sales
|% Change
|% Change Per Day
|% Core Organic (1)
|Manufactured Products
|$
|354.5
|19.8
|%
|$
|317.4
|19.5
|%
|11.7
|%
|9.9
|%
|3.9
|%
|Windows, Doors & Millwork
|391.3
|21.9
|%
|353.4
|21.7
|%
|10.7
|%
|9.0
|%
|6.9
|%
|Value-Added Products
|745.8
|41.7
|%
|670.8
|41.2
|%
|11.2
|%
|9.4
|%
|5.4
|%
|Gypsum, Roofing & Insulation
|110.8
|6.2
|%
|120.9
|7.4
|%
|-8.4
|%
|-9.8
|%
|-9.9
|%
|Siding, Metal & Concrete Products
|168.9
|9.5
|%
|149.9
|9.2
|%
|12.7
|%
|10.9
|%
|7.7
|%
|Other
|209.0
|11.7
|%
|172.0
|10.5
|%
|21.5
|%
|19.6
|%
|6.3
|%
|Specialized Products
|488.7
|27.4
|%
|442.8
|27.1
|%
|10.4
|%
|8.6
|%
|2.2
|%
|Lumber & Lumber Sheet Goods
|$
|552.5
|30.9
|%
|$
|517.7
|31.7
|%
|6.7
|%
|5.1
|%
|3.2
|%
|Total adjusted net sales
|$
|1,787.0
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,631.3
|100.0
|%
|9.5
|%
|7.8
|%
|3.9
|%
|(1) Core Organic Growth excludes acquisitions, commodity price fluctuations and differences in selling days between periods.
|Note: In Millions
|BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Interest Reconciliation
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
| 2020
|Interest Expense
|Net Debt Outstanding
|(in millions)
|2030 Secured Notes @ 5% Fixed
|$
|3.7
|$
|550.0
|2027 Secured Notes @ 6.75% Fixed
|7.7
|427.5
|2024 Secured Notes @ 5.625% Fixed
|3.9
|-
|2024 Term Loan @ 4.7% (Floating LIBOR)
|0.6
|52.0
|Revolving Credit Facility @ 4.1% (Floating LIBOR)
|1.9
|310.0
|Amortization of debt issuance costs, discount and premium
|0.7
|Finance leases and other finance obligations
|5.3
|239.6
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|28.0
|Other
|0.1
|Cash
|(163.9
|)
|Total
|$
|51.9
|$
|1,415.2
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|Free Cash Flow
|(in millions)
|Operating activities
|$
|(51
|)
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(28
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(79
|)
