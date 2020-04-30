RIVERWOODS, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Life Insurance Company (Federal Life) is pleased to announce it will be offering new Medicare Supplement products through a distribution partnership with Senior Market Sales, Inc. (SMS).



Federal Life will offer a competitive High Deductible G plan in addition to the other plan types, including A, F, G, and N. The new plans will be available for sale in select states starting June 8, 2020.

“Federal Life is excited to offer a suite of competitive Medicare Supplement insurance plans in partnership with the senior market experts at SMS,” said Bill Austin, CEO of Federal Life Group, Inc.

Dwane McFerrin, VP of Medicare Solutions, at SMS, says Federal Life’s product strategy will increase the number of consumer choices for funding healthcare. “The High-Deductible G is ideal for the client who wants low premium, but doesn’t want restrictions on the providers they use,” McFerrin said. “It is also a great product for those carrying health savings accounts into retirement as a way to partially self-insure.”

About Senior Market Sales (SMS)

Senior Market Sales (SMS) is a leading marketer and distributor of insurance and wealth management solutions for the mature market, with Medicare Solutions, annuities, life insurance and retirement planning among its core offerings. For nearly 40 years, SMS has partnered with the nation’s leading insurance carriers to build a network of more than 60,000 independent insurance and financial professionals that spans all 50 states. SMS helps agents and advisors build stronger practices with leading product offerings, unparalleled services, and innovative technology solutions for health and wealth planning. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com for more information.

About Federal Life Group, Inc.

Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FLFG) is the parent of Federal Life, an independently operated provider of quality life and health insurance and annuity products, incorporated in 1899. Federal Life is headquartered in Riverwoods, IL just northwest of Chicago. Federal Life is proud of its longstanding tradition of financial strength and stability. For more information go to www.federallife.com.