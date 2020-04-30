PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock.  The dividend is payable June 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business May 11, 2020.   

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

