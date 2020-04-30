Selected Highlights

  • First quarter net loss of $3.4 million

  • Quarterly Operating EBITDA* of $57.0 million

  • Cash on hand and available credit facilities provide liquidity of about $516.5 million at March 31, 2020

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported first quarter 2020 Operating EBITDA decreased to $57.0 million from $123.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 and increased from negative $34.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter of 2020, net loss was $3.4 million (or $0.05 per share) compared to net income of $51.6 million (or $0.79 per basic share and $0.78 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $72.7 million (or $1.11 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter has presented a number of challenges and I am proud that our people have risen to meet these head on.

Our pulp products are an important constituent of many pandemic related high demand goods such as tissue and cleaning products and certain personal protective equipment. Accordingly, we have implemented a number of new and important health and safety measures at our operations to protect our employees and to allow our mills to operate responsibly and efficiently. We are constantly monitoring our operations and guidance from governmental and health organizations to ensure we take appropriate and necessary actions to protect our people. 

The current working environment and resultant work changes have not been easy and I want to thank all our employees for working cooperatively to implement new procedures to keep safety at the forefront and for looking out for one another. Despite these new procedures, our mills continued to run well in the first quarter of 2020.

Despite weak product pricing, our solid first quarter financial results reflect strong production, effective cost control, steady demand for both pulp and lumber and favorable currency movements. On the pulp side, we experienced modest price increases off trough price levels in the fourth quarter of 2019 as demand was generally steady. Overall, our sales volumes were held back slightly as we worked through pandemic related logistical challenges early in the quarter. On the lumber side, our recent sawmill upgrades allowed us to take advantage of strong demand and upward pricing momentum in the U.S. market to report record quarterly operating income for our wood products segment.

As we manage through the current global business uncertainty, we are working to lower our costs and working capital usage and conservatively managing liquidity. As a result, we have reduced our 2020 planned capital expenditures to about $90 million and reduced our quarterly dividend to $0.065 per share." 

____________
*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.

 

Consolidated Financial Results

 Q1  Q4  Q1 
 2020  2019  2019 
  
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues$350,599  $331,172  $483,950 
Operating income (loss)$24,062  $(66,106) $93,552 
Operating EBITDA$57,008  $(34,159) $123,799 
Loss on settlement of debt (1)$  $(4,750) $ 
Net income (loss)$(3,392) $(72,721) $51,616 
Net income (loss) per common share           
Basic$(0.05) $(1.11) $0.79 
Diluted$(0.05) $(1.11) $0.78 

______________
(1) Redemption of 7.75% senior notes due 2022.

 

Consolidated – Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
In the first quarter of 2020, our operating EBITDA increased to $57.0 million from negative $34.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased from $123.8 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to lower maintenance costs, the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our dollar denominated cash and receivables held at our operations and higher sales volumes. The decrease compared to the same quarter of 2019 is primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs and the positive impact of a stronger dollar.    

Segment Results

Pulp: Lower fiber costs more than offset by lower sales realizations

 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2020  2019 
   
 (in thousands) 
Pulp revenues$278,948  $413,313 
Energy and chemical revenues$24,657  $23,161 
Operating income$21,439  $93,520 

In the first quarter of 2020, pulp segment operating income decreased to $21.4 million from $93.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations partially offset by the positive impact of a stronger dollar and lower per unit fiber costs. In the current quarter of 2020, the NBSK pulp realized sales price decreased by approximately 26% to $561 per ADMT from $757 per ADMT in the same quarter of the prior year due to high producer inventory levels and market uncertainty as COVID-19 spread through China. NBSK sales volumes decreased by approximately 6% to 438,326 ADMTs in the current quarter from 466,893 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2019 due to logistics issues early in the current quarter related to closures, restrictions and other effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Canadian pulp mills recorded a non-cash write down of our inventory carrying values of $5.7 million in the current quarter as a result of lower pulp sales realizations and high fiber costs.

Per unit fiber costs decreased in the current quarter by approximately 12% from the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower per unit fiber costs for our German mills. In Germany, per unit fiber costs benefitted from the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood. Per unit fiber costs in Canada were flat but remained at historically high levels due to strong fiber demand in the mills' fiber procurement areas.

Wood Products: Record operating income due to record production and lower fiber costs 

 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2020  2019 
   
 (in thousands) 
Lumber revenues$40,986  $39,163 
Energy revenues$2,631  $2,666 
Wood residual revenues$2,161  $2,610 
Operating income$5,555  $1,620 

In the first quarter of 2020 the wood products segment operating income increased to a record $5.6 million compared to $1.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to record production and lower per unit fiber costs. Production increased by approximately 5% to 116.4 MMfbm of lumber in the current quarter from 110.7 MMfbm in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to capital improvements at the mill. In the current quarter per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 25% from the same quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood.

Average lumber sales realizations decreased by approximately 3% to $348 per Mfbm in the first quarter of 2020 from approximately $359 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower pricing in Europe partially offset by higher pricing in the U.S. market. European lumber pricing declined due to an increase in the supply of lumber processed from beetle damaged wood which generally obtains lower prices. U.S. lumber pricing increased due to strong demand in the current quarter.

Liquidity
The following table is a summary of selected financial information as of the dates indicated:

 March 31,  December 31, 
 2020  2019 
   
 (in thousands) 
Cash and cash equivalents$286,526  $351,085 
Working capital$603,410  $588,385 
Total assets$1,951,989  $2,065,720 
Long-term liabilities$1,304,078  $1,259,005 
Total equity$462,768  $550,403 

As of March 31, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $286.5 million, approximately $229.9 million available under our revolving credit facilities, providing aggregate liquidity of about $516.5 million.  

Current Market Environment
Although there is a great deal of global business uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect and societal responses are evolving and can change quickly, in the second quarter we are currently expecting to see steady pulp demand from tissue and hygiene producers but a weakening in demand from printing and writing paper producers.

On the pulp supply side, in the upcoming quarter, we are currently expecting certain mills to curtail production as a result of fiber shortages resulting from sawmill downtime. Further, some pulp mills have announced some sporadic curtailments resulting from COVID-19. Additionally, various pulp mills globally have delayed their annual maintenance schedules as a result of the current pandemic. This is expected to curtail production in the later part of the year or early part of next year.

On the lumber side, we are currently expecting weakening lumber markets and lower lumber sales realizations in the second quarter of 2020 due to a drop in housing starts and business slowdowns and disruptions resulting from the pandemic in our major markets.

Quarterly Dividend
A quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid on July 7, 2020 to all shareholders of record on June 25, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

Summary Financial Highlights

 Q1  Q4  Q1 
 2020  2019  2019 
  
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pulp segment revenues$303,605  $290,790  $436,474 
Wood products segment revenues 45,778   39,588   44,439 
Corporate and other revenues 1,216   794   3,037 
Total revenues$350,599  $331,172  $483,950 
            
Pulp segment operating income (loss)$21,439  $(66,574) $93,520 
Wood products segment operating income 5,555   5,274   1,620 
Corporate and other operating loss (2,932)  (4,806)  (1,588)
Total operating income (loss)$24,062  $(66,106) $93,552 
            
Pulp segment depreciation and amortization$30,371  $29,492  $28,023 
Wood products segment depreciation and amortization 2,377   2,029   1,911 
Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 198   426   313 
Total depreciation and amortization$32,946  $31,947  $30,247 
            
Operating EBITDA$57,008  $(34,159) $123,799 
Loss on settlement of debt (1)$  $(4,750) $ 
Benefit (provision) for income taxes$(5,344) $15,875  $(24,424)
Net income (loss)$(3,392) $(72,721) $51,616 
Net income (loss) per common share           
Basic$(0.05) $(1.11) $0.79 
Diluted$(0.05) $(1.11) $0.78 
Common shares outstanding at period end 65,800   65,629   65,651 

______________

(1) Redemption of 7.75% senior notes due 2022.

Summary Operating Highlights

 Q1  Q4  Q1 
 2020  2019  2019 
Pulp Segment           
Pulp production ('000 ADMTs)           
NBSK 455.2   381.3   460.6 
NBHK 78.9   60.9   78.6 
Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs) 2.3   86.5    
Annual maintenance downtime (days) 2   54    
Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs)           
NBSK 438.3   416.6   466.9 
NBHK 66.0   65.3   87.8 
Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)           
Europe 833   822   1,105 
China 573   563   700 
North America 1,127   1,115   1,380 
Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1)           
China 460   455   695 
North America 890   893   1,180 
Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2)           
NBSK 561   581   757 
NBHK 468   476   656 
Energy production ('000 MWh)(3) 578.4   432.9   560.5 
Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3) 231.7   154.5   211.8 
Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3) 95   88   94 
            
Wood Products Segment           
Lumber production (MMfbm) 116.4   106.7   110.7 
Lumber sales (MMfbm) 117.7   101.1  109.2 
Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 348  347  359 
Energy production and sales ('000 MWh) 22.8   23.1  22.4 
Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 116  114  119 
            
Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates           
$ / €(4) 1.1022   1.1075  1.1354 
$ / C$(4) 0.7438  0.7578   0.7521 

______________

(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates. Effective January 2020, the RISI pricing report does not provide list prices for China. 
(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.
(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.
(4) Average Federal Reserve Bank of New York Noon Buying Rates over the reporting period.

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2020  2019 
Revenues$350,599  $483,950 
Costs and expenses       
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 276,056   343,033 
Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 32,911   30,136 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,570   17,229 
Operating income 24,062   93,552 
Other income (expenses)       
Interest expense (20,084)  (18,551)
Other income (expenses) (2,026)  1,039 
Total other expenses, net (22,110)  (17,512)
Income before provision for income taxes 1,952   76,040 
Provision for income taxes (5,344)  (24,424)
Net income (loss)$(3,392) $51,616 
Net income (loss) per common share       
Basic$(0.05) $0.79 
Diluted$(0.05) $0.78 
Dividends declared per common share$0.1375  $0.1250 

 

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  March 31,  December 31, 
  2020  2019 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $286,526  $351,085 
Accounts receivable, net  221,921   208,740 
Inventories  269,812   272,599 
Prepaid expenses and other  10,294   12,273 
Total current assets  788,553   844,697 
Property, plant and equipment, net  1,020,345   1,074,242 
Investment in joint ventures  48,188   53,122 
Amortizable intangible assets, net  48,957   53,371 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  11,866   13,004 
Other long-term assets  32,848   26,038 
Deferred income tax  1,232   1,246 
Total assets $1,951,989  $2,065,720 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and other $184,447  $255,544 
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations  696   768 
Total current liabilities  185,143   256,312 
Debt  1,136,454   1,087,932 
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations  23,157   25,489 
Finance lease liabilities  37,537   31,103 
Operating lease liabilities  9,436   10,520 
Other long-term liabilities  13,323   14,114 
Deferred income tax  84,171   89,847 
Total liabilities  1,489,221   1,515,317 
Shareholders’ equity        
Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 65,800,000 issued and outstanding (2019 – 65,629,000)  65,769   65,598 
Additional paid-in capital  344,753   344,994 
Retained earnings  243,794   256,371 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (191,548)  (116,560)
Total shareholders’ equity  462,768   550,403 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,951,989  $2,065,720 

 

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2020  2019 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities        
Net income (loss) $(3,392) $51,616 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization  32,946   30,247 
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)  (1,331)  3,639 
Inventory impairment  5,734    
Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense  762   856 
Stock compensation recovery  (46)  (345)
Foreign exchange transaction gains  (6,144)  (263)
Other  (497)  704 
Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions  (915)  (1,158)
Changes in working capital        
Accounts receivable  (20,926)  (56,353)
Inventories  (18,120)  21,141 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (57,660)  (173)
Other  (253)  (7,725)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities  (69,842)  42,186 
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (23,018)  (19,389)
Purchase of amortizable intangible assets  (438)  (316)
Other  51   (261)
Net cash from (used in) investing activities  (23,405)  (19,966)
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities        
Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net  51,260   (33,672)
Dividend payments  (9,047)   
Repurchase of common shares  (162)   
Payment of debt issuance costs     (509)
Proceeds from government grants     6,320 
Other  (9,801)  (862)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities  32,250   (28,723)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (3,562)  (754)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (64,559)  (7,257)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  351,085   240,491 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $286,526  $233,234 

 

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income (loss) as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or income (loss) from operations as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA:

  Q1  Q4  Q1 
 2020  2019  2019 
Net income (loss)$(3,392) $(72,721) $51,616 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,344   (15,875)  24,424 
Interest expense 20,084   20,647   18,551 
Loss on settlement of debt    4,750    
Other (income) expenses 2,026   (2,907)  (1,039)
Operating income (loss) 24,062   (66,106)  93,552 
Add: Depreciation and amortization 32,946   31,947   30,247 
Operating EBITDA$57,008  $(34,159) $123,799 